Medina, OH

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Avon student killed in car crash

Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Plum serves up noodles and sushi in Avon Lake

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Plum Asian Fare & Sushi celebrated its official red ribbon-cutting Tuesday (Aug. 23) in its new location in The Landings, 32730 Walker Road. The interior of the new business is colorful and inviting. Be prepared to scour an extensive menu that includes gluten-free options.
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Looking for a ‘solid sandwich’? Check out Grum’s -- 3rd place finisher in the Greater Cleveland’s Best Sub Contest

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – There is little signage in the tiny shop on the corner of Coventry and Mayfield Roads. The long-ago painted sign is now shielded by a tree that has grown to cover it over the last 30 years. But there is a steady stream of customers jockeying for nearby parking while they dash through the door to grab their order.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Broadview Heights moves forward with design of new fire station, holds back on construction plans

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio – The city will finish designing a new fire station within the next few weeks but won’t start planning construction until it has enough money. That’s what Mayor Sam Alai told cleveland.com this week. He said the fire station’s designer – Van Auken Akins Architects in Cleveland – will come up with a new construction cost estimate as part of its services.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Marshals hunting fugitive in Akron homicide

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for its Fugitive of the Week, a man accused of striking a man with a vehicle then shooting him to death. Alexander Quarterman, 48, is wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, according to a news release.
AKRON, OH
msn.com

Huge goldfish found in northern Ohio during fish survey

Ohio Wildlife technicians found a whopper of a goldfish during an August fish survey. The Ohio Division of Wildlife posted a photo of the technicians posing with their find at Fairport Harbor. Ohio Wildlife said Ohioans should not release aquarium fish into water as they can have negative impacts on...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

