Hungarian Festival offers food, music, folk dance lessons and more: Sun Postings
PARMA, Ohio -- The 66th Hungarian Festival, Ohio’s largest Hungarian festival, will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 4) at German Central Park, 7863 York Road in Parma. The event is presented by the American Hungarian Friends of Scouting and will feature plenty of food,...
How Ohio mom says honey saved her child’s life
A mom's viral Facebook post reaches thousands with a warning about button batteries.
Man travels to find a young Brunswick girl after police say he cyberstalked her
A 43-year-old man saw a young girl on social media and started cyberstalking her according to police. Police say he was close to finding the girl in her neighborhood when neighbors called the police.
Avon student killed in car crash
Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
Plum serves up noodles and sushi in Avon Lake
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Plum Asian Fare & Sushi celebrated its official red ribbon-cutting Tuesday (Aug. 23) in its new location in The Landings, 32730 Walker Road. The interior of the new business is colorful and inviting. Be prepared to scour an extensive menu that includes gluten-free options.
No warm greeting for woman checking on man’s welfare: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A woman said Aug. 23 that she checked on a man lying down in the outfield of a ball field at St. Francis School. In return, he gave her the middle finger and yelled obscenities at her. Officers located and identified the 53-year-old Mayfield Heights man. He was advised against...
Looking for a ‘solid sandwich’? Check out Grum’s -- 3rd place finisher in the Greater Cleveland’s Best Sub Contest
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – There is little signage in the tiny shop on the corner of Coventry and Mayfield Roads. The long-ago painted sign is now shielded by a tree that has grown to cover it over the last 30 years. But there is a steady stream of customers jockeying for nearby parking while they dash through the door to grab their order.
Many thanks to Cleveland police officers who came to the aid of stranded visitors
After a relatively long walk from FirstEnergy Stadium to Lakeside Avenue and East Ninth Street, we could not find our shuttle back to our hotel. We are three ladies in our 70s, and were anxious to find a cab or Uber, but no luck was with us. We asked a...
Mystery driver dumps his trash at Pearl Road market: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police reviewed video evidence of littering at Sleepy Hollow Market Aug. 19-20. The owner of the business said an unknown man in a grey van had been placing his personal trash into the business’s Dumpster. The incident was still under investigation at the time of the report. Unruly juvenile,...
Purple Heart City signs installed at Berea entryways: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- Three “Welcome to our Purple Heart Community” signs have been installed at entrances to Berea. Berea was named a Purple Heart City last year at the annual veterans picnic. The honor was bestowed by the Military Order of the Purple Heart in recognition of Berea’s commitment to veterans.
Broadview Heights moves forward with design of new fire station, holds back on construction plans
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio – The city will finish designing a new fire station within the next few weeks but won’t start planning construction until it has enough money. That’s what Mayor Sam Alai told cleveland.com this week. He said the fire station’s designer – Van Auken Akins Architects in Cleveland – will come up with a new construction cost estimate as part of its services.
Marshals hunting fugitive in Akron homicide
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for its Fugitive of the Week, a man accused of striking a man with a vehicle then shooting him to death. Alexander Quarterman, 48, is wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, according to a news release.
WKYC
911 call sheds light on Bedford stabbing that left 2 dead
The incident happened on the 20 block of Magnolia Avenue. Officers responded to a report of a male that was bleeding from the head area at the scene.
Advocates seek landmark status for Cleveland’s historic Sidaway Bridge as a prelude to restoration
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The graceful but long-damaged and disused Sidaway pedestrian bridge, one of the most poignant symbols of Cleveland’s racial unrest in the 1960s, could soon be in line for a comeback. Perspectus, a Cleveland architecture firm, has joined forces with two nonprofit development organizations to push...
msn.com
Huge goldfish found in northern Ohio during fish survey
Ohio Wildlife technicians found a whopper of a goldfish during an August fish survey. The Ohio Division of Wildlife posted a photo of the technicians posing with their find at Fairport Harbor. Ohio Wildlife said Ohioans should not release aquarium fish into water as they can have negative impacts on...
cleveland19.com
OSHP: Driver strikes Stark County school bus, causes another car to crash into house
LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A car drove onto the wrong side of the road and struck a Massillon City Schools bus before hitting another car that ended up crashing into a house, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. The Stark County three-vehicle crash happened on Kent Avenue near Mount...
spectrumnews1.com
Stan Hywet’s 9th annual Molto Bella Auto Show brings rare, classic vehicles to Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Exotic auto aficionados can spend a day at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens checking out vintage Ferraris, rare and classic cars, and custom sports cars at this year’s Molto Bella Auto Show. The 9th annual Molto Bella Auto Show runs Sunday, Sept. 11 from 9...
The Medina Diversity Project to hold LGBTQ+ workshop Sept. 7
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina Diversity Project will be partnering with the Medina County District Library to present a SafeZone Training program by LGBTQ+ Lorain County. The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Medina Library, 210 S. Broadway St. It will provide an...
Father and son dead, one arrested in Bedford
Two men died on Saturday morning after being injured at a residence, according to the Bedford Police Department and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Bedford father, son deadly stabbing victims identified
A suspect is in custody after an incident that left two males dead in Bedford Sunday morning.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
