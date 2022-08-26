ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Crash In Santa Clarita

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Monday evening after being involved in a crash in Santa Clarita. At around 6:50 p.m. first responders received reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist on Haskell Canyon Road and Magnolia Drive in Santa Clarita, according to Supervisor Ringo with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
VIA Postpones ‘An Evening with Kathryn Barger’

The Valley Industry Association’s “An Evening with Kathryn Barger,” which was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15, has been postponed. Please check back for any updates. The Valley Industry Association is hosting VIA Cocktails & Conversation: An Evening with Kathryn Barger, Fifth District Supervisor, County of Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
PUSD Superintendent Confirms Acting Principal at San Rafael School

Veronica Villagrana will serve as Acting Principal at San Rafael Elementary School until further notice according to Pasadena Unified Superintendent Brian McDonald. Principal Rudy Ramirez has been at the center of a controversy for two weeks surrounding profanity-laced racial comments he made against local white neighbors and children living near the school that were captured on video.
Leimert Park Jazz Festival unites community

Leimert Park came out in full attendance to their Jazz Festival, with hours of jazz artists performing from start to finish. The festival took place at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on the upper deck of the parking lot. It saw tents galore, full of art, vendors, merchants and activities for members of the neighborhood and beyond.
Monday COVID Roundup: 203 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths

Hospitalization numbers are currently pending as we await more information from the California Department of Public Health. More than 12,461,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested positive to date. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,124, county case totals to 3,403,028 and Santa Clarita Valley case...
L.A. County Issues Water Use Warning for Several Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit several Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters. The beaches affected are:. Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica. Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey. Inner Cabrillo Beach in...
Sebastian Valencia's life to be celebrated at Downey Elks Lodge

DOWNEY — A gathering to celebrate the life of Sebastian Valencia, the Downey resident who died in a traffic collision last week, will take place this Saturday, Sept. 3, starting at 5 pm at the Downey Elks Lodge. Food and beverages will be provided. There will also be a...
Is The LA City Council Against A Black Woman As A Council Member?

So, let's look at what the problems may be. On Friday, August 26, 2022, there was a motion filed by council president Nuri Martinez, for Heather Hutt to be appointed until there is a resolution for the possible conviction of MRT. Meanwhile, the vote met resistance from Marqueece Harris-Dawson who is a supporter of MRT, Mike Bonin who by the way was facing recall earlier this year and Monica Rodriguez who leaves a question of why she would block the appointment of a highly qualified woman serving.
3 dead, 2 injured in Santa Clarita crash

Three people are dead and two are critically injured after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita. The crash occurred at about 4:11 p.m. at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The three fatalities were declared at the scene, and no information has...
