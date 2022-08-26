Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita among number of communities set to experience ‘excessive’ heat wave
Santa Clarita is among a list of communities that are set to undergo an “excessive heat watch” this week, with high temperatures going into the triple digits for days on end. According to a press release from the National Weather Service, Santa Clarita, along with much of L.A....
Santa Clarita Radio
Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Crash In Santa Clarita
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Monday evening after being involved in a crash in Santa Clarita. At around 6:50 p.m. first responders received reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist on Haskell Canyon Road and Magnolia Drive in Santa Clarita, according to Supervisor Ringo with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Henry Mayo Hospital Hero Award Presented to Dr. Thomas Joseph of City of Hope
Dr. Thomas Joseph of City of Hope was recently nominated by a patient and was awarded the Healthcare Hero Award from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Dr. Joseph in the center surrounded by his team. Henry Mayo Hospital representative Renee Leon presenting the award to Dr. Joseph.
scvnews.com
VIA Postpones ‘An Evening with Kathryn Barger’
The Valley Industry Association’s “An Evening with Kathryn Barger,” which was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15, has been postponed. Please check back for any updates. The Valley Industry Association is hosting VIA Cocktails & Conversation: An Evening with Kathryn Barger, Fifth District Supervisor, County of Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
signalscv.com
Adoption fees waived/reduced at Castaic shelter through Wednesday
Clear the Shelters partners with the Los Angeles County Castaic Animal Care Center to waive and reduce adoption fees for the month of August — so Wednesday is the final day to take advantage of the fee reductions. Clear the Shelter is an annual and nationwide pet adoption campaign...
LA County of Public Health issues ocean water use warning for LA County beaches, including Topanga Canyon Beach
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:. Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica. Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey. Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro. Topanga...
citywatchla.com
'No Kill' Has Failed. ‘Best Friends’ Leaves LA City Animal Services Shelter, Annenberg Steps In
Best Friends was described by KABC merely as a “no-kill organization that works with animal rescue groups and city shelters to provide cats and dogs with a safe space until they are adopted.”. But “no kill” has been a cruel experiment in keeping animals that are unadoptable, including known-dangerous...
Fire Wings Continues SoCal Expansion with Four New LA Sites
The company will expand to Downey, Long Beach, Monterey Park, and West Covina
pasadenanow.com
PUSD Superintendent Confirms Acting Principal at San Rafael School
Veronica Villagrana will serve as Acting Principal at San Rafael Elementary School until further notice according to Pasadena Unified Superintendent Brian McDonald. Principal Rudy Ramirez has been at the center of a controversy for two weeks surrounding profanity-laced racial comments he made against local white neighbors and children living near the school that were captured on video.
signalscv.com
Fundraiser under way for family of driver who died in San Francisquito collision
The family of Spencer Thomas, one of three fatalities from a fiery head-on collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road, has raised beyond their goal of $15,000 for funeral expenses. “I am raising funds to help pay for my brother, Spencer’s passing,” Jamie Doerbecker wrote on the GoFundMe. “My hope is...
High school students at private LA school surprise math teacher with car
LOS ANGELES — It didn’t add up for a math teacher at a private school in Los Angeles. Julio Castro entered what he believed was a faculty appreciation ceremony but instead walked out with the keys to a car. Castro, 31, who teaches at YULA Boys High School...
Daily Trojan
Leimert Park Jazz Festival unites community
Leimert Park came out in full attendance to their Jazz Festival, with hours of jazz artists performing from start to finish. The festival took place at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on the upper deck of the parking lot. It saw tents galore, full of art, vendors, merchants and activities for members of the neighborhood and beyond.
scvnews.com
Monday COVID Roundup: 203 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths
Hospitalization numbers are currently pending as we await more information from the California Department of Public Health. More than 12,461,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested positive to date. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,124, county case totals to 3,403,028 and Santa Clarita Valley case...
Los Angeles County cracking down on residents breaking water restrictions
There's a team patrolling the streets of Los Angeles County cracking down on those ignoring the water measures due to the statewide drought.
scvnews.com
L.A. County Issues Water Use Warning for Several Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit several Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters. The beaches affected are:. Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica. Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey. Inner Cabrillo Beach in...
thedowneypatriot.com
Sebastian Valencia's life to be celebrated at Downey Elks Lodge
DOWNEY — A gathering to celebrate the life of Sebastian Valencia, the Downey resident who died in a traffic collision last week, will take place this Saturday, Sept. 3, starting at 5 pm at the Downey Elks Lodge. Food and beverages will be provided. There will also be a...
citywatchla.com
Is The LA City Council Against A Black Woman As A Council Member?
So, let's look at what the problems may be. On Friday, August 26, 2022, there was a motion filed by council president Nuri Martinez, for Heather Hutt to be appointed until there is a resolution for the possible conviction of MRT. Meanwhile, the vote met resistance from Marqueece Harris-Dawson who is a supporter of MRT, Mike Bonin who by the way was facing recall earlier this year and Monica Rodriguez who leaves a question of why she would block the appointment of a highly qualified woman serving.
msn.com
3 dead, 2 injured in Santa Clarita crash
Three people are dead and two are critically injured after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita. The crash occurred at about 4:11 p.m. at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The three fatalities were declared at the scene, and no information has...
7 Things to See in Los Angeles, California
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. California has always been one of my favorite places to travel. I recently visited Los Angeles, California, and I had an incredible time. These are some places I visited around Los Angeles, California, that I recommend you visit also!
