ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Grimes calls Mark Zuckerberg ‘under-qualified’ to run the Metaverse

By Kevin E G Perry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXZuQ_0hWmfzpa00

Grimes has dismissed Mark Zuckerberg ’s efforts to build a Metaverse, calling the Facebook founder “under-qualified”.

In a post on Twitter , the musician – born Claire Boucher – wrote: “If Zuck ‘oversees the Metaverse’ it is dead and people who care about art and culture are building something else. Also this is bad art.”

She then attached a picture of Zuckerberg’s Metaverse avatar, adding: “The quality of this image alone speaks to how wildly under qualified he is to build alternate reality, literally every indie game looks better”.

Grimes was responding to a recent report from The Independent about Zuckerberg’s appearance as a guest on controversial podcast host Joe Rogan’s latest show.

During the three-hour interview, Zuckerberg touched on a variety of subjects as he touted the potential of Metaverse, discussed his favourite hobbies, weighed in on Hunter Biden’s laptop and revealed he doesn’t have time for social media.

A standout moment came when he replied to a question on bot accounts and controversial content on social media platforms, saying he believes there weren’t going to be “perfect” artificial intelligence systems.

“I think it’s all trade-offs all the way down,” he said.

Grimes is not alone in criticising the appearance of the Metaverse. Earlier this week, Zuckerberg unveiled a new avatar for himself after the previous version was widely mocked online for appearing “dead-eyed” and “creepy”.

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: Guess why Lauren Boebert really doesn’t like ‘lesbian dance theory’ degrees

Last week was my first week of graduate school. At 36, I decided to get a Masters in Appalachian Studies because I believe it will enrich my writing on the region I call home and better enable me to advocate for my neighbors and friends.I think this is a worthwhile and noble endeavor. Lauren Boebert does not. A clip of the high school dropout and Republican Congresswoman complaining that student loan forgiveness will fund “Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory” went viral over the weekend. “Lesbian dance theory” is not, as far as I’m aware, an actual program (though...
THEATER & DANCE
Business Insider

Neuralink executive who had twins with Elon Musk told colleagues the pair conceived via IVF and did not have a romantic relationship, report says

Elon Musk had twins in late 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Zilis told colleagues the twins were conceived via in vitro fertilization, Reuters reported Friday. She also insisted that she did not have a romantic relationship with Musk, Reuters said. The Neuralink executive who had twins with...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Joe Rogan
The Independent

Jim Jordan faces backlash over ‘real America’ tweet

An Ohio congressman caught the ire of left-leaning Twitter users on Monday after a seemingly-innocuous tweet about “working hard” and paying your bills.Maybe because the congressman in question is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal allies in the US House.Jim Jordan posted the tweet on Monday morning, writing that “In Real America, you work hard, pay your bills, and provide for your family. Isn’t that how it should be?”The otherwise unremarkable message was mocked by Democrats over the seeming hypocrisy of Mr Jordan’s belief in “working hard” given his support for Mr Trump, who has publicly used the bankruptcy...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Trump defends Truth Social amid reports of financial chaos

Donald Trump has hit back at reports of financial trouble at Truth Social, his social media venture, by dismissing those accounts as “Fake News” amid a threat of possible legal trouble. On Monday, the former president posted on his Truth Social account: “The Fake News Media is devastated at how well TRUTH is doing. So, quite on cue, they are working overtime to criticize and demean it.” According to Fox Business Network, who was first to report on the financial trouble on Thursday, Truth Social and its parent company allegedly owed more than $1m to an internet infrastructure firm,...
POTUS
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Turning the Show Off

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner forgets to turn the television off when he or she leaves the room. So, what do you do if your partner forgets to turn the television off? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
The Independent

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are teaching Archie the importance of manners: ‘Manners make the man’

Meghan Markle has shared a glimpse of her life with Prince Harry as they raise their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, in southern California.In a new interview published in The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex gave an update on their three-year-old son Archie and how they’ve begun teaching him about manners. “We always tell him: ‘Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners,’” she told writer Alison P Davis.Manners aren’t the only lesson that Meghan and Prince Harry have been teaching their toddler. After she picked up Archie from preschool, Meghan reached into the trunk of...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Art#Web3
The Independent

Meghan Markle explains why she’s so protective over photos of her children Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle has opened up about her life in Montecito, California with Prince Harry and their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.In a new cover story published in The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on her role as a parent to two young children, and how it might have been different if she and Prince Harry were still senior members of the royal family. As Meghan picked up her three-year-old son from preschool alongside profile writer Alison P Davis, she recalled how she’d never be able to do school pickup and drop-off in the UK without tons...
MONTECITO, CA
The Independent

Sydney Sweeney speaks out after fans ‘spot Blue Lives Matter’ t-shirt in family photos: ‘Stop making assumptions’

Sydney Sweeney has spoken out in defence of her family following online backlash to a series of photos she shared from her mother’s birthday party.On Saturday (28 August), the Euphoria star posted a series of pictures and videos to Instagram from her mum’s cowboy-themed 60th birthday.“No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown,” Sweeney captured the photo, which showed the family dressed as cowboys and riding a mechanical bull.However, a number of her followers spotted that one of the partygoers pictured was wearing a t-shirt that appeared to bear the “Blue Lives Matter” flag.The counter-movement emerged...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Trump shared posts from QAnon influencers at least 65 times on Truth Social, report finds

After being banned elsewhere, social media accounts tied to a sprawling online conspiracy theory network are thriving on Donald Trump’s Truth Social, where at least 47 QAnon influencers with thousands of followers are verified users.The former president himself – with nearly 4 million followers on his Twitter clone – has shared 30 different QAnon-affiliated accounts at least 65 times since his first post on the platform in April, according to a report from NewsGuard released on 29 August.The report found that at least 88 accounts embedded within the QAnon delusion with more than 10,000 followers are promoting Q-related slogans,...
POTUS
The Independent

Donald Trump’s Truth Social is unavailable on Android phones because of content moderation problems, Google says

Donald Trump’s Truth Social is being kept from Android phones because of content moderation problems it is yet to address, Google has said.Last week, the chief executive of the app, Devin Nunes, suggested that Google was holding back the release and that any news about when it might be available is “up to Google”. He suggested he didn’t know what was “taking them so long” to make the app available.Google says, however, that it has been in conversation with the app’s developers and that they have been informed about a variety of the problems. That includes violations of policies that...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Rudy Giuliani complains that cops aren’t allowed to ‘punch’ people in the face anymore

Rudy Giuliani claimed that police officers are, by his assessment, having a “hard time” because “they can’t punch you”.Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and a man once hailed as “America’s mayor” made the controversy-stirring remarks while appearing on conservative television and radio talk show host Joe Pags’s programme, The Joe Pags Show, in an episode where the pair of men discussed New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s response to crime.Mr Pags began by citing a leaked memo from the mayor’s office, which revealed that NYPD officers were being asked not to “congregate or engage in unnecessary conversation with other...
POLITICS
The Independent

Bill Nye calls Don’t Look Up a ‘painfully’ accurate commentary on climate crisis inaction

Bill Nye says Don’t Look Up was such a “painfully” accurate commentary on the state of inaction in fighting the climate crisis that the satirical film’s message was missed.The “Science Guy” told USA Today that the Netflix dark comedy about two experts trying to warn about an imminent catastrophic meteor strike had portrayed the science accurately. However, he added it was “preaching to the converted” and likely hadn’t persuaded many climate change deniers.“I wouldn't be surprised if the irony of Don't Look Up is lost on the people it was really intended for because it is so painfully close...
MOVIES
The Independent

Louis Theroux’s ‘My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle’ rap added to Fortnite

Louis Theroux’s rap “My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle” has been added to the online video game Fortnite, along with a dance associated with the track.Digital creator @hypex shared the news on Twitter while demonstrating the new “emotes” available for characters in the gameplay.A remix of the rap from Theroux’s 2000 documentary series Weird Weekends has gone viral on TikTok.Epic Games, the creators of the free-to-play Battle Royale game, have previously had a lawsuit filed against them for an emote that allegedly copied choreography from Charlie Puth’s “How Long.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

House of the Dragon: ‘Gross’ episode 2 scene leaves viewers feeling uncomfortable

The latest episode of House of the Dragon featured a scene that left many viewers feeing awkward.Episode two of the Game of Thrones spinoff was broadcast in the US on Sunday (28 August), and saw King Viserys (Paddy Considine) faced with a challenging decision.Following the death of his wife in episode one, which took place six months before this second instalment, Viserys is told to pick a new bride. While he wants to pick Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) who, unbeknownst to his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), he’s been having regular secret conversations with, Viserys is urged to consider...
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

815K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy