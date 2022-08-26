ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Sandscapes exhibit wows the crowds — again

By Heather Skold
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtLMD_0hWmftXE00

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- You could say it was love at first... scrape.

As unromantic as that sounds, Greg and Brandi Glenn found their match on the sand castle circuit. And, as they say, "the rest is history."

30 years into making a career of digging themselves out of a hard spot, the husband and wife duo of Sandscapes has -- once again -- given the crowds at the Colorado State Fair a sculpture to "ooh and ahh" over.

This piece brings together a colossal 150 tons of packed-hard-as-brick sand into a 16-foot-tall "riff," as Greg calls it. Monster trucks driven by gleeful farm animals, frozen in time, smile back at the very spectators they entertain.

Its inter-woven textures -- a fork-scraped haybale here, a smoothed wheel rim there -- give way to new tones, leaving the casual watcher mesmerized.

"I've got about ten pounds of plasticine at home that I'll just kinda play with to get an idea," said Greg. Ideas then come to life after each level of sand is scraped away, and the massive structure takes on its character.

Greg and Brandi started work on this sculpture -- which is safely tucked away under a canopy, away from the elements -- in early August. Midway through its creation, the pair stepped away to start another project at another fair. They returned back to Pueblo to put on the finishing touches right before the fair kicked off on August 26th.

"It's just come together really nice," said Greg, of the creation.

Of course, the only way to absorb it is to see it in person.

The Colorado State Fair runs through September 5th.

The post Sandscapes exhibit wows the crowds — again appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Dear Summer Fest’ in Manitou Springs brings local artists together in the community

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The second annual 'Dear Summer Fest' is being held at Soda Springs Park in Manitou Springs Saturday and Sunday. The 70's themed festival highlights local businesses, vendors, musicians, comedians and artists. All complimented with local live music. "Vendors want to be here because it's the community here that's so tight The post ‘Dear Summer Fest’ in Manitou Springs brings local artists together in the community appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Getting Served at a Bar Is Absolutely Priceless

It seems like anywhere you go with your dogs these days there is always a treat waiting for them. Stores and restaurants are stocking up on doggie treats because they get so many visitors. Plus, who wouldn't want to make a new dog friend? All it takes is a little sweet treat. And believe it or not, bars are even serving dogs these days.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Behind the scenes workers at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — Colorado State Fair is in full swing, but it wouldn’t be possible without some unsung heroes. “We enjoy doing what we’re doing,” Richard Roman said. Many have been working at the fair for decades. “I’ve been a seasonal employee here for about 22 years,” said Richard Walker, a security employee at the fair. […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Entertainment
KRDO News Channel 13

Son Shine Days: A family friendly event for local crafters this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday kicked off day one of a weekend of 'Son shine Days.' The event features 70 local vendors showcasing their crafts, live music, kids rides and games at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Son Shine Days is part of Son Shine Shows LLC, who put on a series of events The post Son Shine Days: A family friendly event for local crafters this weekend appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandscapes
cpr.org

Despite mountain monsoon soaking this summer, officials say it was the usual rainfall in Pueblo and Colorado Springs

Southeastern Colorado’s monsoon season has been active this year, but not out of the ordinary in many places. Stephen Hodanish, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said cities like Colorado Springs and Pueblo along the southern I-25 corridor have received slightly below the average amount of precipitation so far this year. Past years have been so dry, he said, that it feels like it’s been particularly rainy this summer.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
95 Rock KKNN

The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region

Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
msn.com

Missing Colorado Springs children found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/27): Carleigh and Madalene were found Saturday morning and are safe. PREVIOUS (8/26): The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing 12-year-olds. They say the two were last seen 1325 Vindicator Drive near Rockrimmon Boulevard...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Phones down at Monument Town Hall

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, the Town of Monument announced on Twitter that all phones were down at Town Hall. The outage was first reported at 9:09 a.m. According to town officials, the phones are down due to a system issue at Town Hall. ☎️ Due to a system issue, our phones are down The post Phones down at Monument Town Hall appeared first on KRDO.
MONUMENT, CO
coloradohomesmag.com

The Top Colorado Destinations for Fall Leaf Peeping

Jeepers, peepers. From mid-September, Coloradans head for the hills, seeking that fall-foliage holy grail, peak color. While climate vagaries determine the season’s length and brilliance, it’s the predictable lengthening of nights as winter approaches, triggering a decrease in chlorophyll, that unveils trees’ true colors. And Colorado’s mountain passes set the gold standard, as swaths of aspens— which grow in families sharing a single root system—light up simultaneously in breathtaking shades from eyepopping chrome yellow through deep red.
COLORADO STATE
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Albuquerque to Denver

The journey from Albuquerque to Denver only takes through the iconic sights of Colorado and New Mexico and spans the deserts of the southwest and the Rocky Mountains - some of America's most majestic landscapes. The 570-mile road trip from Albuquerque to Denver takes 11 hours to drive through Santa...
DENVER, CO
K99

Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream

Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado police academies undergo first curriculum redesign in 40 years

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major redesign is coming to police academies across Colorado. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced a plan to overhaul the police training curriculum. The project has been in the works for a while now, with the Attorney General's office and police departments around the state working together to figure The post Colorado police academies undergo first curriculum redesign in 40 years appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

150th year of the Colorado State Fair to kick off Friday, Aug. 26

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Fair is back for its 150th year. Friday marks opening day for a little more than a week of entertainment, rides, food, and more. This year, the fair begins on Friday, Aug. 26, and lasts through Sept. 5, 2022. KRDO During the fair, there will be livestock, small The post 150th year of the Colorado State Fair to kick off Friday, Aug. 26 appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy