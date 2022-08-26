Read full article on original website
Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27
Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida's women's basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.Her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, told The Tampa Bay Times she died of suicide."My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew," she was quoted saying, adding that Neena was engaged to...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, 'Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.' a collection of timeless songs from the 70's. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
"Elvis" actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease." According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as "natural." The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh's son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at Age 32, One Week After He Went Missing in Arizona
Country singer and songwriter Luke Bell has died, just over one week after he disappeared during a trip to Arizona. He was 32. Bell's friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman, confirmed the tragic news to the Saving Country Music blog on Tuesday, August 39, just hours after new broke that the "Where Ya Been" singer had gone missing. According to the outlet, Bell — who had bipolar disorder — went missing in Tuscon, Arizona, on August 20, when he seemingly vanished while Kinman was grabbing something to eat. His body was discovered near his last known location nine days later.
The Upcoming “Winnie-The-Pooh” Horror Movie Has Its First Trailer And…Oh, Bother
Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood, where Christopher Robin...gets slain.
16 Married People Whose Mistakes Are So Sad They're Literally Hysterical
These spouse fails will be remembered for a long, long time.
