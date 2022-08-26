ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTGS

Woman attacked by pants-less man on popular Virginia trail, police say

HERNDON, Va. (WJLA) — Fairfax County Police is investigating after they say a woman was attacked by a pants-less man while walking on a popular trail Friday. Officers responded to the Washington and Old Dominion Trail Friday around 8:12 a.m. for a report of a man who grabbed a woman. The woman was walking east on the trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway, near mile marker 18.5.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTGS

Emotional support alligator takes a walk through Philadelphia park

(Halle Sivalingam/CNN NEWSOURCE) — Residents of the city of brotherly love had an unexpected wildlife encounter Friday. Wally the alligator paid a visit to Philadelphia's LOVE Park, to cool himself in the fountains. The reptile is also a TikTok star and a licensed emotional support animal. At seven years...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy