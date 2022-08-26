ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, UT

Gephardt Daily

Siblings, 9 and 10, struck, killed on sidewalk in Provo auto-pedestrian crash; SUV driver also dead

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people, two of them children, are dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Provo. The incident happened at 8:06 a.m. in the area of 700 North and 800 East, a Provo Police statement says. A white SUV, traveling west, “crossed the eastbound lanes and struck a 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother on the sidewalk.
Schools in Juab School District placed in lockdown for a time Monday

NEPHI, Utah — Schools in the Juab School District were on lockdown for a time Monday. Juab School District Superintendent Dr. Kodey Hughes says the district was notified by the Juab County Sheriff’s Office and the Nephi Police Department of a possible threat on a school building. Hughes says they were later made aware that the threat was made in Sanpete County. Hughes also says there was a conflicting report that the threat may have been made in the Payson area.
Heber City worker injured when trench collapses

A Heber City employee was airlifted to the hospital after he suffered a serious leg injury while working in a trench that collapsed on Saturday. Heber City Manager Matt Brower said the worker’s a Wasatch County man in his mid-30s and. Brower says the injury was severe, but as of Monday afternoon the man was in stable condition and good spirits at the Utah Valley University Medical Center.
NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
Officials investigating Utah inmate's death as homicide

GUNNISON, Utah (KUTV) — An inmate's death is being investigated as a homicide after he was found deceased at the Central Utah Correctional Facility. Officials said inmate Ted Davey was found at the Henry Facility in Gunnison on Sunday morning. "Following a medical evaluation, Davey was pronounced dead shortly...
Payson Police: Man arrested after shoplifting, trying to stab employees, customers outside Walmart

PAYSON, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man has been booked into the Utah County jail after reports he tried to stab people in the parking lot of a Walmart. The call came in at about 9:34 p.m., and officers responded to 1052 S. Turf Farm Road. Walmart employees said the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Edgar Medina-Perez, had taken beer and left the store without paying.
