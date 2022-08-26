ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Comments / 4

H. E. Floyd III
3d ago

exactly why village at sandhill is dying and stores are shuttering. you see it, right here. Now, with federal grant money, Victoria's secret can become a wig shop amd with federal subsidies those 300k loft units and 2.5k/month apartments are FULL.....but to what bemefit?? To gentrify the area around Columbia Mall? Such a shame....My entire family quit going there when my wife and I did. and we both quit shopping there years ago when the management and staff shifted to another style altogether and racism at Wild Wing Cafe became rampant and we were NO LONGER welcome to eat there bc of the color of our skin...SUCH A SHAME....it was really nice, but regular Americans can't have nothing nice, can we??? The rich just gentrify and push entire neighborhoods out and subsidize housing for these people in otherwise expensive units in the name of "integration" and "school choice."TRAVESTY

Reply
3
Related
abccolumbia.com

Man arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is behind bars after an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle Monday. William Jones, 24 is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, failure to obey traffic control devices and reckless driving. According to investigators, after 3...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Community shaken by deadly shooting at South Carolina dirt track

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster community is shaken after a deadly shooting Saturday night at the Lancaster Motor Speedway Saturday night. Bryan Mitchell, 37, is charged with killing Rodney Cunningham, 53, right inside the main gate during the night’s final race, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. According to a speedway […]
LANCASTER, SC
WRDW-TV

Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina after he got drunk, argued with his girlfriend, became suicidal and got combative with Aiken County officers, according to authorities. He was off duty at the time of his arrest. The Aiken County...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wach.com

Person wanted for shoplifting from a Lexington Publix

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police says it needs your help identifying someone they believe shoplifted from a Lexington Publix. Officials say the person (pictured above) was seen on camera taking multiple items from the Publix. If you have any information, contact Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514, or email at...
LEXINGTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
wfxg.com

Richmond County Sheriff's Deputy arrested, placed on administrative leave

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it has placed one of its deputies on administrative leave. According to the Sheriff's Office, Lamar Washington was arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office on Sunday. Washington is charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault and resisting or interfering with a police officer.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WIS-TV

Suspects arrested in connection with deadly teen shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday the arrest of three suspects in a deadly shooting that left a teenager dead. RCSD was sent to the scene on 780 Fashion Dr on Wednesday, July, 20 after reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker, of Columbia at the Nexus at Sandhill Apartments. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Sandhill#Violent Crime#Nexus Apartments
News19 WLTX

Meth, fentanyl, pills, heroin: Homeland Security involved in huge Aiken Co. bust

WARRENVILLE, S.C. — Aiken County investigators, in association with a federal agent, have made a massive seizure with drugs measured in pounds. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the drug bust led to the seizure of 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 11 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of powder fentanyl, 450 pills that were controlled substances, and two grams of heroin. Investigators also seized seven guns, $16,000 in cash, a car, a van, and a stolen trailer.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two injured, one dead in Glenn Rd. shooting, suspect in custody

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday night. Michael Duane Funny, 66, of West Columbia was shot multiple times at around 8 p.m. on Glenn Rd. Funny died at the scene. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said a...
GASTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
coladaily.com

Columbia Police searching for vehicle connected to shooting

Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators have released a surveillance picture of a car connected to a Ripplemeyer Ave. shooting investigation. The dark-colored vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Altima with South Carolina license plate UMJ-492 was possibly used in the Aug. 23 fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man at North Pointe Estates. The information regarding the vehicle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
COLUMBIA, SC
WHIO Dayton

Man fatally shot during race at South Carolina’s Lancaster Motor Speedway

LANCASTER, S.C. — A 53-year-old man was shot and killed during a race Saturday night at Lancaster Motor Speedway in South Carolina, authorities said. According to a news release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred during the last event in the Steven Johnson Memorial Race, at about 10:53 p.m. EDT. WSOC-TV reported that the man was shot inside the front gate near the speedway’s ticket offices.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
msn.com

Suspect, victim identified in Lexington County shooting on Glenn Road

Investigators have made an arrest in connection with a Thursday night shooting in Lexington County. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 21-year-old Cleveland Stone Jr. of West Columbia now faces several charges including murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The charges following the shooting death...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Two arrested during investigation for illegal drug distribution

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of two individuals who were running an illegal drug distribution. On Friday, investigators and the SWAT team of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office along with a United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations Agent executed a search warrant on the 100 block of Simonds Street in Warrenville.
WARRENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

SLED, officials investigating suspicious fire in Pelion

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - The Pelion Police Department and SLED are on the scene of a suspicious fire in Pelion. The incident happened in the 100 block of Summerland Court Thursday night around 11:45. No other information has been released. If you have any information or video surveillance footage, call...
PELION, SC
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Police chase ends with deadly crash on Old Savannah road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An Aiken South Carolina man is dead following a crash involving a police pursuit. Brian Heath, 28, was driving on Old Savannah Road when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle involved in a pursuit with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. Friday night, Richmond County Sheriff's...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Centre Daily

‘Heartbroken’: 14-year-old dies after car hits middle school students, SC officials say

A 14-year-old boy died after a car hit him and another South Carolina middle school student, officials said. A Toyota was traveling west on a Union County road when the driver struck two people, state troopers told news outlets. The pedestrians had been walking in the opposite direction at the time of the crash early on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to WHNS and WSPA.
UNION COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy