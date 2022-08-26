Read full article on original website
New trial set in NC politics bribery case
A wealthy North Carolina businessman, whose political bribery conviction was overturned earlier this year, will get a new trial in March, a federal judge said Monday. Greg Lindberg served about 20 months at a minimum-security prison camp in Alabama after he was convicted of trying to bribe North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. Causey wore a wire and cooperated with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the case. The scandal also involved former U.S. Rep. Robin Hayes, who was chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party at the time of the indictment.
Biden to talk crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is ready to talk up his crime prevention plans during a visit to Pennsylvania, where Democrats and Republicans are looking for ways to gain leverage on the issue ahead of November's midterm elections. It’s Biden’s first of three trips in the coming week, underscoring...
Beasley seeks to claim law enforcement mantle in US Senate race
Durham, N.C. — Democrat Cheri Beasley is seeking to make the case to voters why she is the most pro-law enforcement candidate in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, a move that comes weeks after her Republican opponent presented himself as the candidate most supportive of police officers. Bealsey,...
Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes 'defund the police'
DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation's most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a dozen...
Temporary protective order issued in Murdaugh double murder case
A former prominent South Carolina attorney accused of murdering his wife and son appeared in court Monday for a pre-trial hearing. Alex Murdaugh sat in a Colleton County courtroom as his attorneys argued over several motions ahead of the double murder trial. The judge eventually ordered a temporary protective order...
Alabama man's execution was botched, advocacy group alleges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama corrections officials apparently botched an inmate's execution last month, an anti-death penalty group alleges, citing the length of time that passed before the prisoner received the lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm may have been cut to find a vein. Joe Nathan...
Records: NAACP North Carolina loses tax-exempt status
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in North Carolina has lost its tax-exempt status, according to a website that tracks those things. The IRS revoked the state NAACP of its tax-exempt status in May 2022 after the organization did not file 990 tax forms showing exempt from income tax for three consecutive years. The announcement was made public in August.
North Carolina announces 189 arrests in alcohol crackdown
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina authorities have made 189 arrests in a statewide crackdown led by the state's Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. The agency announced 449 charges, including 20 felonies, 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 drug-related charges. Throughout the agency’s eight districts, special agents executed four search warrants, seized...
FTC accuses data broker of selling sensitive location data
WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have sued a data broker they accuse of selling sensitive geolocation data from millions of mobile devices, information that can be used to identify people and track their movements to and from sensitive locations, including reproductive health clinics, homeless shelters and places of worship. The...
No teacher strike in western NC, despite Buncombe County Commissioner calling for one
Following Buncombe County Commissioner Amanda Edwards' calls for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, the North Carolina Association of Educators announced teachers are not planning to strike at this time. “We are not planning to strike. However, the sentiment behind her statement is true,” Buncombe County Association of Educators president...
Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips that are used in everyday electronics and have become a battleground in the technology competition between the U.S. and China. His visit is the latest in a recent...
NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school
Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
Deputies: Psychiatric patient steals patrol vehicle in SC, leads chase into NC
Marion County, S.C. — A patient at a South Carolina hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle on Saturday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.
Review: `Misfit’ reporter drawn to 'woman who lived as man'
“Diary of a Misfit,” by Casey Parks (Alfred A. Knopf) Growing up gay in rural Louisiana, Casey Parks always felt like a misfit. When she came out as a lesbian in college to her Southern evangelical family, it did not go well. Her pastor asked God to kill her. Her mother was so distraught that her grandmother had to step in.
Containers are no hindrance for migrants on Arizona border
YUMA, Ariz. — Hours before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared “a major step forward to secure our border” with the installation of 130 double-stacked shipping containers, hundreds of migrants found their way around them, belying his claim. They walked through tribal lands to the edge of a...
EXPLAINER: Why Dutch soldiers were at Indiana military camp
INDIANAPOLIS — Before three Dutch soldiers were shot, one fatally, in downtown Indianapolis, they were training in a southern Indiana military camp where international soldiers enter highly specialized urban combat simulations they might not be able to get in their own country. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was identified Monday as...
Flooding looms large again in Mississippi's capital city
JACKSON, Miss — The forecasted flooding in Mississippi could not have come at a worse time for Veronique Daniels, who became homeless three months ago and was sleeping on her mother's back porch in Jackson when she got wind of the impending disaster. The Red Cross has opened a...
