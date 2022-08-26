ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Londonderry, NH

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

New trial set in NC politics bribery case

A wealthy North Carolina businessman, whose political bribery conviction was overturned earlier this year, will get a new trial in March, a federal judge said Monday. Greg Lindberg served about 20 months at a minimum-security prison camp in Alabama after he was convicted of trying to bribe North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey. Causey wore a wire and cooperated with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the case. The scandal also involved former U.S. Rep. Robin Hayes, who was chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party at the time of the indictment.
POLITICS
WRAL News

Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes 'defund the police'

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation's most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a dozen...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Londonderry, NH
Government
City
Londonderry, NH
State
New Hampshire State
WRAL News

Alabama man's execution was botched, advocacy group alleges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama corrections officials apparently botched an inmate's execution last month, an anti-death penalty group alleges, citing the length of time that passed before the prisoner received the lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm may have been cut to find a vein. Joe Nathan...
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL News

Records: NAACP North Carolina loses tax-exempt status

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in North Carolina has lost its tax-exempt status, according to a website that tracks those things. The IRS revoked the state NAACP of its tax-exempt status in May 2022 after the organization did not file 990 tax forms showing exempt from income tax for three consecutive years. The announcement was made public in August.
INCOME TAX
WRAL News

North Carolina announces 189 arrests in alcohol crackdown

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina authorities have made 189 arrests in a statewide crackdown led by the state's Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. The agency announced 449 charges, including 20 felonies, 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 drug-related charges. Throughout the agency’s eight districts, special agents executed four search warrants, seized...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Advertising#Newspapers#Political Ads#Campaign Finance#The Londonderry Times#The Town Council
WRAL News

FTC accuses data broker of selling sensitive location data

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have sued a data broker they accuse of selling sensitive geolocation data from millions of mobile devices, information that can be used to identify people and track their movements to and from sensitive locations, including reproductive health clinics, homeless shelters and places of worship. The...
IDAHO STATE
WRAL News

Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips that are used in everyday electronics and have become a battleground in the technology competition between the U.S. and China. His visit is the latest in a recent...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school

Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
MATTHEWS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
WRAL News

Review: `Misfit’ reporter drawn to 'woman who lived as man'

“Diary of a Misfit,” by Casey Parks (Alfred A. Knopf) Growing up gay in rural Louisiana, Casey Parks always felt like a misfit. When she came out as a lesbian in college to her Southern evangelical family, it did not go well. Her pastor asked God to kill her. Her mother was so distraught that her grandmother had to step in.
LOUISIANA STATE
WRAL News

Containers are no hindrance for migrants on Arizona border

YUMA, Ariz. — Hours before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared “a major step forward to secure our border” with the installation of 130 double-stacked shipping containers, hundreds of migrants found their way around them, belying his claim. They walked through tribal lands to the edge of a...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

EXPLAINER: Why Dutch soldiers were at Indiana military camp

INDIANAPOLIS — Before three Dutch soldiers were shot, one fatally, in downtown Indianapolis, they were training in a southern Indiana military camp where international soldiers enter highly specialized urban combat simulations they might not be able to get in their own country. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was identified Monday as...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRAL News

Flooding looms large again in Mississippi's capital city

JACKSON, Miss — The forecasted flooding in Mississippi could not have come at a worse time for Veronique Daniels, who became homeless three months ago and was sleeping on her mother's back porch in Jackson when she got wind of the impending disaster. The Red Cross has opened a...
JACKSON, MS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy