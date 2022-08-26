Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma Supreme Court opts to temporarily not rule on request to put SQ 820 on ballot
Even though the deadline has come and gone for measures to make it on the ballot this November, there’s still uncertainty whether a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana will be voted on this year.
EPA tells 15 states they missed air pollution plan deadline
The EPA has issued notices to 15 states for failure to submit plans for air pollution reduction, four months after a lawsuit on the matter from a coalition of environmental groups.
Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge
A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida.
Rent assistance deadline rapidly approaching
Hundreds of families across the state, suddenly jobless, faced possible homelessness had it not been for a federal eviction moratorium, and groups like Community Cares Partners, giving out federal dollars, to help fill the gap with rent. The deadline to apply for CCP financial help is very soon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mustang lawmaker wants ‘due process’ for school districts facing accreditation downgrade
Within the rules and procedures for accreditation downgrades, the Oklahoma State Department of Education will notify a district of the department's recommendation prior to annual accreditation meeting.
OHCA introduces new chief operating officer
Brandon Keppner succeeds long-time Chief Operating Officer and State Medicaid Director Melody Anthony.
Deputies release video of Florida woman doing ‘Irish folk dance’ during sobriety test
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released a body camera video Friday of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.
Pregnant Texas woman says she’s gotten second traffic ticket claiming fetus lets her use HOV lane
Bottone was cited in the same spot last month when she claimed Texas's new anti-abortion laws mean her fetus should count as a person for HOV reasons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysterious billboard warns: ‘Don’t move to Texas’
The billboards read "The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde."
Thousands without power in OKC metro area due to severe storms
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Thousands of people are without power in Oklahoma due to severe thunderstorms Sunday night. 8,337 Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers were dealing with outages as of 10:39 p.m. according to the OG&E outage map. There are over 1,200 power outages in Edmond and crews are currently working to repair the damages made […]
KFOR
Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms has been issued for portions of Oklahoma today.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to move in or redevelop across central OK again this afternoon. The main threats are locally heavy rain, strong winds and lightning. Some smaller hail is also possible. The weather setup shows an upper trough moving east southeast across the...
KFOR
Hot and Muggy Today, Storms Move In This Evening
After some morning showers, we will see hot and muggy weather in the forecast today. I’m tracking partly cloudy skies and breezy winds with southerly gusts over 30 mph today. Highs will make it into the mid-to-upper 90’s with some 100’s across the state. Around 4-5pm we...
Comments / 0