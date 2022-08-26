Read full article on original website
Transformer blows, power pole catches fire at Huntington High School
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The road leading to and from Huntington High School has reopened after a transformer blew and a power pole caught fire. HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A blown transformer has caused a power pole to catch fire and block the entrance to Huntington High School, according to Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers.
Litter of puppies left on the side of the road in Cabell County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A litter of 10 puppies is in a makeshift home in a bathroom at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, because it’s the only place the shelter could make space for them. “Right now, we are way over capacity, and we desperately need fosters and...
Super Sunday in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WSAZ) -River Days “Super Sunday”. There is a tradition in Portsmouth Ohio known as “Super Sunday”. It’s where the miss contestants for all the pageants leading up to River Days gather to rehearse their roles come competition night. Imagine 80 of the county’s cutest girls (ages 9 months to 5 years), brightest (ages 6-12) and most driven young ladies (ages 13-17) coming together to kick start a week of fun. It’s all part if the biggest celebration of the year in P-town. Tony was on hand this informally fun day as he previews what’s the come.
Ohio beats Herd at home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The final match of a four game homestand ended up being a loss for the Marshall women’s soccer team as Ohio won 3-1. The Bobcats scored two goals in the first 45 minutes from Regan Berg and Cailynn Adelman. Marshall cut the lead in half after the break when Morgan White scored for the Herd but Ohio tacked on the final goal from Aubrey Rea.
Tips to help drivers save money
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rising costs for new and used cars, sky-rocketing gas prices, and the need to lower carbon emissions have made it more important than ever to not only keep your car running smoothly, but to maximize fuel economy. ASE certified mechanic and shop owner, Frank Leutz, joined...
Traffic flowing after disabled vehicle is removed
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A disabled tractor-trailer that was blocking the westbound slow lane of I-64 near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge has been removed, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The disabled semi was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and it created backups on the westbound lanes. No injuries were...
Road reopens following crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Both lanes of I-79 northbound in Elkview are back open following an early morning crash Monday. Crews at the scene tell us a man driving an SUV was traveling southbound when he crossed the median and hit a guardrail. Dispatchers say it happened before 6...
Country stars come together for Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water telethon
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Several country music stars were on hand Monday evening for the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood benefit telethon at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton announced during the program that, not counting online donations, the...
Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sandwich and nugget enthusiasts are rejoicing Monday following a groundbreaking ceremony in Kanawha County. A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the region, opening up at the new Park Place development on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston. The restaurant will be located across from Riverwalk...
Honoring a hero: Procession for fallen K-9 officer
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Law enforcement officers and the community from around the area came together to honor a Charleston K9 Officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Charleston K-9 Officer Axel was escorted to Cooke’s Crematoriums. Axel was shot and killed Saturday night on East Point Drive...
Elementary school on lockdown; police investigating call in area
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Guyandotte elementary school in Huntington is on lockdown as police respond to an emergency call in the area. Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers told WSAZ.com the lockdown was put in place as a precautionary measure. WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene and...
Road reopens after three vehicle crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Frame Road overpass of I-79 in Elkview is back open following a three vehicle crash. The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. Two people were taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. ORIGINAL STORY: 08/30/2022 @ 7:13...
Flags to be lowered at staff in honor of K-9 officer Axel
Charleston, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin ordered all City of Charleston flags at all City owned facilities will be displayed at half-staff, immediately, in honor of the life of service and heroic acts of Charleston Police Department K-9, Axel. Charleston Police said K-9 Axel was killed on...
Deputies look for break-in suspect
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help. Deputies say they are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with several break-ins. The break-ins happened around the Merritt’s Creek area in Barboursville, deputies say.
DEA finds materials to manufacture pills inside apartment; one in custody
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is executing a search warrant at an apartment in Kanawha County Monday after agents discovered equipment and materials consistent with manufacturing pills. the DEA. The apartment is located along Spring Street in St. Albans, which is expected to be closed most...
Man arrested after shooting near elementary school, faces multiple charges
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Monday night in connection with a shooting earlier that day in the Guyandotte area that sent a man to the hospital, Huntington Police say. Logan C. Burns, 30, of Huntington, faces four counts of malicious wounding, six counts of wanton endangerment and...
3 arrested in connection with baseball bat beating, including juvenile
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with an attack on a man with a baseball bat earlier this month, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened Aug. 14 in the 200 block of West Main Street in the St....
Rams roll Russell
WORTHINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Raceland Rams had quite a home opener Saturday night at the high school as they rocked Russell by a final of 53-14. The Rams trailed 7-0 after an early Red Devils score then promptly ran off 53 straight points to get the win. Raceland improves to 2-0 with wins over Class 3A teams Ashland and the Red Devils.
Several arrested for soliciting minors in online sting operation
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Several people were arrested following a sting operation to catch online predators, according to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton. Eggleton said Rudy Raynes, 71, of Eleanor, and Joel Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, are charged in the case. The undercover initiative called Operation Soteria...
Herd is one week away from season opener
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd football team had all the makings of game day except for thousands of fans at Edwards Stadium. In their final Saturday practice before the season opener, head coach Charles Huff had his team act like it was game day from start to finish. They did the Thunderwalk, pregame meetings and tried on their uniforms once more just to make sure everything is ready to go.
