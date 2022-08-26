ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Transformer blows, power pole catches fire at Huntington High School

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The road leading to and from Huntington High School has reopened after a transformer blew and a power pole caught fire. HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A blown transformer has caused a power pole to catch fire and block the entrance to Huntington High School, according to Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Super Sunday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WSAZ) -River Days “Super Sunday”. There is a tradition in Portsmouth Ohio known as “Super Sunday”. It’s where the miss contestants for all the pageants leading up to River Days gather to rehearse their roles come competition night. Imagine 80 of the county’s cutest girls (ages 9 months to 5 years), brightest (ages 6-12) and most driven young ladies (ages 13-17) coming together to kick start a week of fun. It’s all part if the biggest celebration of the year in P-town. Tony was on hand this informally fun day as he previews what’s the come.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Ohio beats Herd at home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The final match of a four game homestand ended up being a loss for the Marshall women’s soccer team as Ohio won 3-1. The Bobcats scored two goals in the first 45 minutes from Regan Berg and Cailynn Adelman. Marshall cut the lead in half after the break when Morgan White scored for the Herd but Ohio tacked on the final goal from Aubrey Rea.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Lifestyle
WSAZ

Tips to help drivers save money

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rising costs for new and used cars, sky-rocketing gas prices, and the need to lower carbon emissions have made it more important than ever to not only keep your car running smoothly, but to maximize fuel economy. ASE certified mechanic and shop owner, Frank Leutz, joined...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Traffic flowing after disabled vehicle is removed

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A disabled tractor-trailer that was blocking the westbound slow lane of I-64 near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge has been removed, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The disabled semi was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and it created backups on the westbound lanes. No injuries were...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Road reopens following crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Both lanes of I-79 northbound in Elkview are back open following an early morning crash Monday. Crews at the scene tell us a man driving an SUV was traveling southbound when he crossed the median and hit a guardrail. Dispatchers say it happened before 6...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Va#Blazepod Hecostix
WSAZ

Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sandwich and nugget enthusiasts are rejoicing Monday following a groundbreaking ceremony in Kanawha County. A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the region, opening up at the new Park Place development on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston. The restaurant will be located across from Riverwalk...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Honoring a hero: Procession for fallen K-9 officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Law enforcement officers and the community from around the area came together to honor a Charleston K9 Officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Charleston K-9 Officer Axel was escorted to Cooke’s Crematoriums. Axel was shot and killed Saturday night on East Point Drive...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Elementary school on lockdown; police investigating call in area

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Guyandotte elementary school in Huntington is on lockdown as police respond to an emergency call in the area. Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers told WSAZ.com the lockdown was put in place as a precautionary measure. WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene and...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Road reopens after three vehicle crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Frame Road overpass of I-79 in Elkview is back open following a three vehicle crash. The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. Two people were taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. ORIGINAL STORY: 08/30/2022 @ 7:13...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
WSAZ

Flags to be lowered at staff in honor of K-9 officer Axel

Charleston, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin ordered all City of Charleston flags at all City owned facilities will be displayed at half-staff, immediately, in honor of the life of service and heroic acts of Charleston Police Department K-9, Axel. Charleston Police said K-9 Axel was killed on...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Deputies look for break-in suspect

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help. Deputies say they are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with several break-ins. The break-ins happened around the Merritt’s Creek area in Barboursville, deputies say.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Rams roll Russell

WORTHINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Raceland Rams had quite a home opener Saturday night at the high school as they rocked Russell by a final of 53-14. The Rams trailed 7-0 after an early Red Devils score then promptly ran off 53 straight points to get the win. Raceland improves to 2-0 with wins over Class 3A teams Ashland and the Red Devils.
RUSSELL, KY
WSAZ

Several arrested for soliciting minors in online sting operation

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Several people were arrested following a sting operation to catch online predators, according to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton. Eggleton said Rudy Raynes, 71, of Eleanor, and Joel Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, are charged in the case. The undercover initiative called Operation Soteria...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Herd is one week away from season opener

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd football team had all the makings of game day except for thousands of fans at Edwards Stadium. In their final Saturday practice before the season opener, head coach Charles Huff had his team act like it was game day from start to finish. They did the Thunderwalk, pregame meetings and tried on their uniforms once more just to make sure everything is ready to go.
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy