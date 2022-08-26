Read full article on original website
Lewisburg FD rescues five dogs trapped in cave
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A dangerous rescue mission in Greenbrier County saved the lives of five furry friends. The Lewisburg Fire Department was called to a rescue in Renick over the weekend, where five hunting dogs had fallen into a cavern 70 feet below ground. Firefighter and EMT Eddie Brookman says repelling 70 feet […]
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Road reopens following crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Both lanes of I-79 northbound in Elkview are back open following an early morning crash Monday. Crews at the scene tell us a man driving an SUV was traveling southbound when he crossed the median and hit a guardrail. Dispatchers say it happened before 6...
DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
Honoring a hero: Procession for fallen K-9 officer
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Law enforcement officers and the community from around the area came together to honor a Charleston K9 Officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Charleston K-9 Officer Axel was escorted to Cooke’s Crematoriums. Axel was shot and killed Saturday night on East Point Drive...
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety check point in Belle
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety check point Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Kanawha County. According to the WVSP, the check point will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on U.S. Route 60 at the Burning Springs exit in the Belle area. The WVSP is working in […]
High water, power outages reported in some spots after storms move through
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — High water and power outages were reported in some spots in West Virginia on Tuesday morning after storms moved through. About 1,400 Appalachian Power customers were without service as of 11 a.m., according to the power company's website. Kanawha had more about 370 without...
Elementary school closes after COVID outbreak
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday morning, Van Elementary School officials in Boone County sent students home early after it was determined there weren’t enough teachers to safely supervise students. Superintendent Matthew Riggs said the reason they didn’t have enough teachers is because of a COVID outbreak, along with...
Saturday shooting sends one to hospital in Charleston
It happened around 11:15 Saturday night, Metro 911 Dispatchers say, on East Point Drive in Charleston.
Road reopens after three vehicle crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Frame Road overpass of I-79 in Elkview is back open following a three vehicle crash. The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. Two people were taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. ORIGINAL STORY: 08/30/2022 @ 7:13...
Loved ones look for answers after burial plot mistakes at Kanawha County cemetery
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kathleen Ciappina's daughter was buried at Montgomery Memorial Park in Kanawha County in July, but not in the plot she should have been. "Of course, right away I saw it was the wrong spot for her to be in," Ciappina said. "But what am I going to say at that point? I'm going to make a scene the day we are burying her? No."
CRW officials meet with airlines on the ground, hope to attract service making West Virginia the final destination
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials with West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) are hoping to recent meetings with airlines on the ground in West Virginia pay off in making the state the destination for airfare. Nick Keller, the Airport Director and CEO of CRW told 580-WCHS that the airport, state...
DEA finds materials to manufacture pills inside apartment; one in custody
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is executing a search warrant at an apartment in Kanawha County Monday after agents discovered equipment and materials consistent with manufacturing pills. the DEA. The apartment is located along Spring Street in St. Albans, which is expected to be closed most...
Hunt: K-9 Axel saved the lives of 2 patrol officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police Chief Tyke Hunt says a convicted felon with a gun was very close to a pair of patrol officers and a K-9 officer when he fired a shot killing Charleston police dog Axel. Hunt held a news conference at midday Monday to talk about the...
Victim in Sissonville fatal shooting identified
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man who recently moved to the Sissonville area has been identified as the victim of an accidental fatal shooting Friday in Sissonville. That is according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators tell 13 News that Terry Moody Junior was carrying a pistol in his pants pocket when the gun […]
3 arrested in connection with baseball bat beating, including juvenile
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with an attack on a man with a baseball bat earlier this month, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened Aug. 14 in the 200 block of West Main Street in the St....
Northbound lanes of I-79 in Elkview back open after accident
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Northbound lanes of I-79 in Elkview were closed Monday morning for a short time following a single vehicle accident. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the accident happened around 5:45 A.M. Monday. The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital. It’s unclear...
Mother arrested following alleged abduction in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:30 p.m. 8/27/22. A mother was arrested Saturday following reports of a child abduction in Kanawha County. Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston has been charged with child concealment and domestic battery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
Summers County author to hold book signing in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, W.Va., (Hinton News) - Summers County author Heather Day Gilbert will be conducting a book signing at A New Chapter Bookstore in Lewisburg, WV on October 7 from 6-8 PM. Heather is the award-winning author of 20 novels, and many of them are set in her native West Virginia. Heather will be selling books from her bestselling Barks & Beans Cafe cozy mystery series, which is set in Lewisburg, WV, her Hemlock Creek Suspense series, which is set near The Greenbrier Resort, as well as her latest Viking historical romance, To Love a Viking. The Barks & Beans Cafe is a six-book series featuring a fictional Lewisburg cafe where folks can pet shelter dogs...and where murder sometimes pays a visit. Some of the local highlights Heather has woven into her mysteries thus far include the West Virginia State Fair, the Greenbrier Resort, the caverns, the fall giant flea market, and the legend of the Greenbrier ghost. You can find all Heather's books and sign up for her newsletter updates at heatherdaygilbert.com. The post Summers County author to hold book signing in Lewisburg appeared first on The Hinton News.
Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sandwich and nugget enthusiasts are rejoicing Monday following a groundbreaking ceremony in Kanawha County. A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the region, opening up at the new Park Place development on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston. The restaurant will be located across from Riverwalk...
