Nicholas County, WV

WVNS

Lewisburg FD rescues five dogs trapped in cave

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A dangerous rescue mission in Greenbrier County saved the lives of five furry friends. The Lewisburg Fire Department was called to a rescue in Renick over the weekend, where five hunting dogs had fallen into a cavern 70 feet below ground. Firefighter and EMT Eddie Brookman says repelling 70 feet […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Road reopens following crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Both lanes of I-79 northbound in Elkview are back open following an early morning crash Monday. Crews at the scene tell us a man driving an SUV was traveling southbound when he crossed the median and hit a guardrail. Dispatchers say it happened before 6...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
City
Huntington, WV
County
Nicholas County, WV
WSAZ

Honoring a hero: Procession for fallen K-9 officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Law enforcement officers and the community from around the area came together to honor a Charleston K9 Officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Charleston K-9 Officer Axel was escorted to Cooke’s Crematoriums. Axel was shot and killed Saturday night on East Point Drive...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Elementary school closes after COVID outbreak

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday morning, Van Elementary School officials in Boone County sent students home early after it was determined there weren’t enough teachers to safely supervise students. Superintendent Matthew Riggs said the reason they didn’t have enough teachers is because of a COVID outbreak, along with...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Road reopens after three vehicle crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Frame Road overpass of I-79 in Elkview is back open following a three vehicle crash. The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning. Two people were taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. ORIGINAL STORY: 08/30/2022 @ 7:13...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Hunt: K-9 Axel saved the lives of 2 patrol officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police Chief Tyke Hunt says a convicted felon with a gun was very close to a pair of patrol officers and a K-9 officer when he fired a shot killing Charleston police dog Axel. Hunt held a news conference at midday Monday to talk about the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Victim in Sissonville fatal shooting identified

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A  man who recently moved to the Sissonville area has been identified as the victim of an accidental fatal shooting Friday in Sissonville. That is according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators tell 13 News that Terry Moody Junior was carrying a pistol in his pants pocket when the gun […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK

Northbound lanes of I-79 in Elkview back open after accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Northbound lanes of I-79 in Elkview were closed Monday morning for a short time following a single vehicle accident. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the accident happened around 5:45 A.M. Monday. The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital. It’s unclear...
ELKVIEW, WV
wchstv.com

Mother arrested following alleged abduction in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:30 p.m. 8/27/22. A mother was arrested Saturday following reports of a child abduction in Kanawha County. Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston has been charged with child concealment and domestic battery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Summers County author to hold book signing in Lewisburg

Lewisburg, W.Va., (Hinton News) - Summers County author Heather Day Gilbert will be conducting a book signing at A New Chapter Bookstore in Lewisburg, WV on October 7 from 6-8 PM. Heather is the award-winning author of 20 novels, and many of them are set in her native West Virginia. Heather will be selling books from her bestselling Barks & Beans Cafe cozy mystery series, which is set in Lewisburg, WV, her Hemlock Creek Suspense series, which is set near The Greenbrier Resort, as well as her latest Viking historical romance, To Love a Viking. The Barks & Beans Cafe is a six-book series featuring a fictional Lewisburg cafe where folks can pet shelter dogs...and where murder sometimes pays a visit. Some of the local highlights Heather has woven into her mysteries thus far include the West Virginia State Fair, the Greenbrier Resort, the caverns, the fall giant flea market, and the legend of the Greenbrier ghost. You can find all Heather's books and sign up for her newsletter updates at heatherdaygilbert.com. The post Summers County author to hold book signing in Lewisburg appeared first on The Hinton News.
LEWISBURG, WV
WSAZ

Groundbreaking ceremony for new Chick-fil-A location

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sandwich and nugget enthusiasts are rejoicing Monday following a groundbreaking ceremony in Kanawha County. A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the region, opening up at the new Park Place development on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston. The restaurant will be located across from Riverwalk...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV

