Jury seated For Seminole County 'ghost candidate' trial
A jury is in place to begin the first day of the ‘ghost candidate’ trial, which involved Seminole County GOP Chair Ben Paris. Paris is one of five accused in a ghost candidate scheme in Florida. What You Need To Know. Ben Paris is implicated in the trial,...
What is the role of lieutenant governor?
FLORIDA — Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has officially announced his running mate as Karla Hernandez-Mats. The two will hit the campaign trail to work towards unseating Gov. Ron DeSantis during the November general election. What You Need To Know. Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has officially...
Judge delays Gov. Kemp's testimony in Georgia election probe
A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that's investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election. What You Need To Know.
FRRC reacts to voter fraud allegations across Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC) held a conference in celebration of their 10-year anniversary Saturday morning but there was one hot topic: the recent arrests of 20 people accused of voter fraud. What You Need To Know. The FRRC works to end disenfranchisement of those...
Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme...
Medicaid billing changes for behavior analysis concern some Florida parents
A new way to bill Medicaid for behavior analysis has some parents of children with special needs and their caregivers concerned. New coding for how Medicaid bills behavior analysis therapy that went into effect Aug. 1 has some parents and specialists concerned. Officials with the Florida Agency for Health Care...
Patients keeping close watch on BayCare and Florida Blue negotiations
OLDSMAR, Fla. — Thousands of BayCare patients could be forced to find new providers if the health care system and Florida Blue insurance can't agree on a new contract by Sept. 30. "I could be doing all this worrying, and it could be one of those things where, like,...
NASA prepares for Artemis I launch, recount ends school tax referendum in Hillsborough County and Wheelchair Football League comes to Tampa
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain chances remain high for the start of the workweek. The chance begins near the coast then spreads inland. The sea breeze will move inland and thunderstorms will move slowly. Storms will become more numerous through mid to late afternoon. The ground is saturated, so it will not take much heavy rain to cause flooding concerns.
Fifteen of the 4,000 beagles from Virginia facility find homes in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s been a busy weekend at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. They’ve been able to see over 100 pets adopted on Saturday, and on Sunday they saw people lining up hours before they opened for the chance to adopt 15 new beagles that just arrived from Virginia.
Beto O'Rourke recovering from bacterial infection, postpones events
EL PASO, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was diagnosed with a bacterial infection over the weekend and announced he'll be off the campaign trail for the foreseeable future. He first fell ill on Friday and is now resting at his home in El Paso. The Democratic candidate...
Patients watching BayCare and Florida Blue negotiations, parents concerned over Apollo Beach traffic and Tampa company's radiation vest to fly on Artemis I
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain chances remain high for Tuesday. The chance begins near the coast then spreads inland. The sea breeze will move inland and thunderstorms will move slowly. Storms will become more numerous through mid to late afternoon. The ground is saturated, so it will not take much heavy rain to cause flooding concerns.
Ohio short on housing ahead of Intel arrival
NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Growth is coming, and Ohio is getting ready for it. “We have a phrase we use: homes are where jobs go to at night," said John Melchi, executive director for The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio. "And you can't just create jobs without thinking about the homes and where those places people are going to live."
Hawaii’s first Chick-fil-A set to open on Maui
KAHULUI, Hawaii — Chick-fil-A is opening its first Hawaii location on Sept. 1 in Kahului on Maui, according to a news release. The fast-food chain is known for its chicken sandwiches, Christian values and controversy around its former CEO’s anti-LGBT views. The chicken used at Chick-fil-A is raised...
Additional Journey concert date added
HONOLULU — A “second and final show” on Oct. 6 has been added to meet the demand of Hawaii Journey fans after the Oct. 5 show sold out. Tickets are now available for a special weeklong, online-only presale that is “geo-limited” for Hawaii residents only, according to Rick Bartalini, chief executive officer of Rick Bartalini Presents. Ticket sales will open up to Mainland fans on Sept. 3. They will also be available at the Blaisdell box office starting on the same day. Tickets start at $55.50 plus service fees and general excise tax.
