Rents are surging from coast to coast. A recent report found more than half of renters saw an increase in the past year.If your rent is going up, you're not alone. Despite new data showing the housing market appears to be slowing, rents are still high and soaring across the country."I pay it every month. I don't pay it on time. I pay when I get it," said Earlean Braggs, a renter in Chicago. A recent survey by housing lender Freddie Mac found nearly 60% of renters saw a rent increase during the past year, while just 38% of renters...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO