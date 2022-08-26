Read full article on original website
The housing correction intensifies—Blackstone to stop buying homes in these 38 regional housing markets
Why are deep-pocketed Wall Street firms suddenly pausing their home buying plans?
Zillow: These 30 housing markets saw falling home prices in July…but don’t call it a housing crash
In July, Zillow predicted U.S. home prices would rise 7.8% over the coming year. On Thursday, the firm slashed the forecast to 2.4%.
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
The housing market is in a recession — and it's giving buyers a small window to close a good deal
Homebuilder sentiment plunged in July to contractionary levels, signaling a housing market downturn. With mortgage rates dipping and home sales slowing, buyers finally have a chance to snag a good deal. The opportunity won't last long, as more rate hikes — and higher mortgage rates — are coming.
Homebuyer Shocked After Purchasing Home and Receiving Entire Neighborhood
The mistake was allegedly caused by accidentally copy and pasting the title for an entire neighborhood development rather than the single home.
CNBC
Self-made millionaire homeowner: You don't need to buy a home—'renting is totally reasonable for your entire life'
Most Americans who bought homes since the start of last year are having second thoughts. About 31% of those who bought homes in 2021 and 2022 say they had to pay over the asking price to land their home, according to a recent survey from real estate data firm Clever. And due to monetary and other factors, 72% of recent homebuyers say they have regrets about the home they purchased.
Home prices are falling as homebuilders get put ‘on their a–‘
Homebuilders fear what six months about was unthinkable: oversupply
FOXBusiness
Rental prices are ‘consistently increasing,’ sticker shock is ‘really crazy’: Corcoran Group CEO
Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, discussed the real estate market on Tuesday, stressing that the sticker shock for rents have been "really crazy." She noted that some rents increased by 50% compared to the same time last year. "There have been 12 months of consistently increasing...
CNBC
Apartment rents are finally easing after an incredible run. Here's how to play it
Rent growth for apartments looks to have peaked after a tremendous run in 2021. That could boost some of the real estate stocks that were the early darlings of the pandemic. The cooling comes amid a downturn in affordability and as younger renters return to the market. Rent growth for...
Homeownership 101: 6 Factors That Really Impact Your Property Value
A home's value is dependent on multiple factors, those that are tied to the property and external circumstances, like the state of the economy and capital markets. Read Next: 9 Bills You Should Never...
Revised: Odds of falling home prices in your local housing market, as told by one interactive map
CoreLogic: These 125 housing markets have a greater than 50% chance of seeing falling home prices over the next 12 months.
Despite cooling real estate market, rents still up coast to coast
Rents are surging from coast to coast. A recent report found more than half of renters saw an increase in the past year.If your rent is going up, you're not alone. Despite new data showing the housing market appears to be slowing, rents are still high and soaring across the country."I pay it every month. I don't pay it on time. I pay when I get it," said Earlean Braggs, a renter in Chicago. A recent survey by housing lender Freddie Mac found nearly 60% of renters saw a rent increase during the past year, while just 38% of renters...
biztoc.com
Real estate: A looming end to the long boom
In July, sales of existing homes slipped by 5.9 percent — a sixth straight month of decline. Sales of newly built homes fell even more, declining 12.6 percent for the month. Housing has seen prices advance relentlessly, rising 46 percent nationally in just the past three years. Home affordability...
FOXBusiness
Homebuyers are taking back their bargaining power, survey shows
Home buyers are regaining some buying power as the market shifts from "predominantly" favoring sellers over the past two years, according to an industry expert. In a recent survey conducted by Realtor.com, 92% of homeowners who sold their home within the past year said they "accepted some buyer-friendly terms." About 41% accepted some contract contingencies relating to appraisals, home inspections, home sales and financing.
Renters Heading for the Burbs May Face Rude Awakening
Early in the covid pandemic, Americans were abandoning big cities for suburban areas, thinking they’d be less likely to catch the disease in an area with less people. Not surprisingly, that pushed up residential rents in suburban areas, while restraining them in urban areas. The rental price advantage of...
