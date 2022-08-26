ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
CNBC

Self-made millionaire homeowner: You don't need to buy a home—'renting is totally reasonable for your entire life'

Most Americans who bought homes since the start of last year are having second thoughts. About 31% of those who bought homes in 2021 and 2022 say they had to pay over the asking price to land their home, according to a recent survey from real estate data firm Clever. And due to monetary and other factors, 72% of recent homebuyers say they have regrets about the home they purchased.
CBS Sacramento

Despite cooling real estate market, rents still up coast to coast

Rents are surging from coast to coast.  A recent report found more than half of renters saw an increase in the past year.If your rent is going up, you're not alone. Despite new data showing the housing market appears to be slowing, rents are still high and soaring across the country."I pay it every month. I don't pay it on time. I pay when I get it," said Earlean Braggs, a renter in Chicago.  A recent survey by housing lender Freddie Mac found nearly 60% of renters saw a rent increase during the past year, while just 38% of renters...
biztoc.com

Real estate: A looming end to the long boom

In July, sales of existing homes slipped by 5.9 percent — a sixth straight month of decline. Sales of newly built homes fell even more, declining 12.6 percent for the month. Housing has seen prices advance relentlessly, rising 46 percent nationally in just the past three years. Home affordability...
FOXBusiness

Homebuyers are taking back their bargaining power, survey shows

Home buyers are regaining some buying power as the market shifts from "predominantly" favoring sellers over the past two years, according to an industry expert. In a recent survey conducted by Realtor.com, 92% of homeowners who sold their home within the past year said they "accepted some buyer-friendly terms." About 41% accepted some contract contingencies relating to appraisals, home inspections, home sales and financing.
TheStreet

Renters Heading for the Burbs May Face Rude Awakening

Early in the covid pandemic, Americans were abandoning big cities for suburban areas, thinking they’d be less likely to catch the disease in an area with less people. Not surprisingly, that pushed up residential rents in suburban areas, while restraining them in urban areas. The rental price advantage of...
