North Texan Matt Barr from 'Blood and Treasure' joins the KRLD Zoom Room

By David Rancken
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

"Blood and Treasure" came out as a top-rated summer adventure series in 2019 on CBS. Matt Barr stars in Blood and Treasure as an ex-FBI agent named Danny McNamara.

He has to team up with a thief to recover some of the most exotic treasures in the world and they travel all over the world as part of their adventures. The second season of Blood and Treasure is now streaming on Paramount Plus.

Matt is a north Texan, originally from Allen. He joined us in the KRLD Zoom Room.

