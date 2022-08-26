ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

POLITICO

The tractor seller trying to get farmers to embrace sustainability

Deere & Co. is known for its tractors. But it's also making inroads into sustainability. Madelyn Koester is a senior project manager on John Deere's sustainability team. She isn't on the equipment side; she works for Deere's digital arm, which is exploring how to make it easier and more attractive for farmers to do things like reduce herbicide use and plant cover crops to improve soil health.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Get used to wonky vegetables on supermarket shelves: Farmers warn drought-ravaged crops of potatoes, onions and carrots will look different this winter - as Brits share pictures of odd-shaped food

British farmers have warned fruit and vegetables will be smaller and look different this winter after potatoes, carrots and other crops were ravaged by lack of rainfall. An official drought has been declared across swathes of England with experts warning produce will be smaller and not meet usual standards for food on supermarket shelves.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

US asks farmers: Can you plant 2 crops instead of 1?

There is only so much farmland in the United States, so when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last spring prompted worries that people would go hungry as wheat remained stuck in blockaded ports, there was little U.S. farmers could do to meet the new demand.But that may be changing.Earlier this summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture instituted new policies to encourage American farmers to begin growing two crops on one piece of land, one after the other, a practice known as double-cropping. By changing insurance rules to lessen the risk of growing two crops, the USDA hopes to significantly increase...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Fewer hog farms, but far more hogs per farm

In the space of a generation, U.S. hog production has transformed, even if the Midwest, with Iowa foremost, is still the leader, said a new USDA report. There were half as many hog farms in the country in 2017 as there were in 1997, and the largest farms, often specialized operations, raised 93% of the pigs.
AGRICULTURE
beefmagazine.com

China not meeting full agricultural import potential

China is one of the top importers of agricultural products in the world, but it has non-tariff measures that prevent its imports from growing even larger. Economic theory suggests that a country would import products when foreign prices are lower than domestic prices, decreasing domestic prices and narrowing the “wedge” between domestic and international prices. In a newly released USDA Economic Research Service (ERS) report, eight agency economists examine China’s import market potential.
ECONOMY
Robb Report

Canada’s New All-Electric Train-Plane Hybrid Travels Faster Than a Jet

Canadians will soon have a zippy new way to get around—if TransPod has anything to say about it, that is. The Canadian start-up recently unveiled a hybrid between an aircraft and a train that it claims will transform travel in the Great White North. The fully electric FluxJet will be able to soar at more than 621 mph sans emissions. For comparison, that’s a little quicker than the average private jet or about three times faster than a high-speed train. The plane without wings, as the company calls it, is based on a new field of physics called “veillance flux” and features...
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Backs Major Regenerative Cotton Fund

The Walmart Foundation, Walmart’s charitable arm addressing economic, environmental and social challenges, has bestowed a $2 million three-year grant on the Soil Health Institute’s (SHI) U.S. Regenerative Cotton Fund (USRCF), a science-based initiative designed to empower farmers and their advisors with the tools, resources and networks they need to successfully adopt regenerative soil health systems. Regenerative cotton farming restores and rebuilds cotton’s natural ecosystems that augment the crop’s and the soil’s overall health. The donation to the USRCF will help scale activities of the project and expand it to Alabama and South Carolina from its current confines in Texas, Arkansas, Georgia...
ALABAMA STATE
investing.com

Dutch wind farm blows away opposition as 'new millers' get a stake

ZEEWOLDE, Netherlands (Reuters) - Authorities in the Dutch city of Zeewolde have opened one of the country's largest onshore wind farms after winning over residents often hostile to living next to turbines by allowing them to invest in the project. The 320 megawatt (MW) park, enough to generate electricity for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
foodsafetynews.com

Producers warned of potential strike impact on Salmonella samples

Egg and poultry meat producers in England have been told to prepare for disruption to sampling deliveries because of strike action. The National Farmers Union (NFU) said producers need to take appropriate contingency measures to ensure that time-sensitive Salmonella samples reach their destination on time. Members of the Communication Workers...
AGRICULTURE

