Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
Microsoft, Inc. MSFT co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns a 152-year-old family farm named White Oak...
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Yet another shortage in the USA? Farmer shares alarm about tomatoes, rising price of ketchup, salsa
Mitchell Yerxa, a farmer with River Vista Farms in Colusa, California, spoke to "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning about the challenges right now of producing enough tomatoes to meet consumers' needs. "It’s going to be a tough year," he said. Record-high inflation plus droughts are sending prices higher...
Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers
Why conspire with your competitors when you can just merge?. Over the last two years, giant corporate meat companies have been settling lawsuits to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars that allege they conspired with each other to fix prices, lower workers’ and farmers’ pay and raise the price of meat for both wholesale and retail customers.
The most damaging farm products? Organic, pasture-fed beef and lamb
Analysis: You may be amazed by that answer, but the area of land used for grazing is vast compared with the meat and milk produced
World’s Largest Beer Exporter Will Cut Production Due to Climate Change
In a development that may finally get more Americans to pay attention to climate change, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced earlier this week that beer production in the northern regions of his country will cease due to severe water shortages, according to Fortune. Heineken and Mexican beer giant...
POLITICO
The tractor seller trying to get farmers to embrace sustainability
Deere & Co. is known for its tractors. But it's also making inroads into sustainability. Madelyn Koester is a senior project manager on John Deere's sustainability team. She isn't on the equipment side; she works for Deere's digital arm, which is exploring how to make it easier and more attractive for farmers to do things like reduce herbicide use and plant cover crops to improve soil health.
Get used to wonky vegetables on supermarket shelves: Farmers warn drought-ravaged crops of potatoes, onions and carrots will look different this winter - as Brits share pictures of odd-shaped food
British farmers have warned fruit and vegetables will be smaller and look different this winter after potatoes, carrots and other crops were ravaged by lack of rainfall. An official drought has been declared across swathes of England with experts warning produce will be smaller and not meet usual standards for food on supermarket shelves.
This startup wants to farm shrimp in computer-controlled cargo containers
Atarraya's Shrimpbox design. AtarrayaTake a look inside Atarraya’s 'Shrimpbox.'
US asks farmers: Can you plant 2 crops instead of 1?
There is only so much farmland in the United States, so when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last spring prompted worries that people would go hungry as wheat remained stuck in blockaded ports, there was little U.S. farmers could do to meet the new demand.But that may be changing.Earlier this summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture instituted new policies to encourage American farmers to begin growing two crops on one piece of land, one after the other, a practice known as double-cropping. By changing insurance rules to lessen the risk of growing two crops, the USDA hopes to significantly increase...
Agriculture Online
Fewer hog farms, but far more hogs per farm
In the space of a generation, U.S. hog production has transformed, even if the Midwest, with Iowa foremost, is still the leader, said a new USDA report. There were half as many hog farms in the country in 2017 as there were in 1997, and the largest farms, often specialized operations, raised 93% of the pigs.
beefmagazine.com
China not meeting full agricultural import potential
China is one of the top importers of agricultural products in the world, but it has non-tariff measures that prevent its imports from growing even larger. Economic theory suggests that a country would import products when foreign prices are lower than domestic prices, decreasing domestic prices and narrowing the “wedge” between domestic and international prices. In a newly released USDA Economic Research Service (ERS) report, eight agency economists examine China’s import market potential.
Canada’s New All-Electric Train-Plane Hybrid Travels Faster Than a Jet
Canadians will soon have a zippy new way to get around—if TransPod has anything to say about it, that is. The Canadian start-up recently unveiled a hybrid between an aircraft and a train that it claims will transform travel in the Great White North. The fully electric FluxJet will be able to soar at more than 621 mph sans emissions. For comparison, that’s a little quicker than the average private jet or about three times faster than a high-speed train. The plane without wings, as the company calls it, is based on a new field of physics called “veillance flux” and features...
Cheaper beef now, but shoppers will pay later
You may have noticed beef prices have been coming down. Enjoy it now, because there are signs that it won’t last. Ranchers in the west have been dealing with a major drought, and it is forcing them to thin their herds.
Walmart Backs Major Regenerative Cotton Fund
The Walmart Foundation, Walmart’s charitable arm addressing economic, environmental and social challenges, has bestowed a $2 million three-year grant on the Soil Health Institute’s (SHI) U.S. Regenerative Cotton Fund (USRCF), a science-based initiative designed to empower farmers and their advisors with the tools, resources and networks they need to successfully adopt regenerative soil health systems. Regenerative cotton farming restores and rebuilds cotton’s natural ecosystems that augment the crop’s and the soil’s overall health. The donation to the USRCF will help scale activities of the project and expand it to Alabama and South Carolina from its current confines in Texas, Arkansas, Georgia...
investing.com
Dutch wind farm blows away opposition as 'new millers' get a stake
ZEEWOLDE, Netherlands (Reuters) - Authorities in the Dutch city of Zeewolde have opened one of the country's largest onshore wind farms after winning over residents often hostile to living next to turbines by allowing them to invest in the project. The 320 megawatt (MW) park, enough to generate electricity for...
Review: How to stop industrial farming from ruining Earth
“Regenesis: Feeding the World Without Devouring the Planet,” by George Monbiot (Penguin Random House) Cruising past farmlands in America — and elsewhere in the world — it’s hard to imagine that so much green could be so damaging to the Earth. But author George Monbiot makes a compelling case that it often is.
foodsafetynews.com
Producers warned of potential strike impact on Salmonella samples
Egg and poultry meat producers in England have been told to prepare for disruption to sampling deliveries because of strike action. The National Farmers Union (NFU) said producers need to take appropriate contingency measures to ensure that time-sensitive Salmonella samples reach their destination on time. Members of the Communication Workers...
Food banks warn surge in demand will prevent feeding hungriest this winter
Exclusive: Nearly 70% of providers say they may need to turn people away or shrink the size of emergency rations
Phys.org
'Synthetic milk' made without cows may be coming to supermarket shelves near you
The global dairy industry is changing. Among the disruptions is competition from food alternatives not produced using animals—including potential challenges posed by synthetic milk. Synthetic milk does not require cows or other animals. It can have the same biochemical make up as animal milk, but is grown using an...
