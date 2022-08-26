Read full article on original website
Here’s a tent you can’t miss at the Canfield Fair
You can't miss the purple tent at the Canfield Fair. It belongs to The Military Order of the Purple Heart, and it caught plenty of attention last year.
Titusville Herald
Rebecca Moore, 52
Rebecca Moore, of Grand Island, Nebraska, formerly of Titusville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at her home of natural causes on Aug. 23, 2022. She was born on Nov., 22, 1969 in Oil City, Pa., the daughter of Frank W. and Deanna Long. She was a 1987 graduate of Titusville High...
explore venango
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Pete
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Pete – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Pete is a young male Hound mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Pete is friendly, affectionate, brave, and playful. For more information on him, email...
Titusville Herald
An A ‘fair’ with puppies
If you asked people what their happy place is, many would say laying in grass getting swarmed by puppies. They would probably tell you they would pay a good price to do that. At the Crawford County Fair, that dream can be turned into a reality, and it is free of charge.
Titusville Herald
Area teen takes new hobby to the next level
During the COVID-19 pandemic many bored people picked up new hobbies. You couldn’t find a bike to buy if you tried. Just about everyone tried their hand at making loaves of sourdough bread. For one area teen, her COVID hobby was showing goats. In her first year of showing,...
Titusville Herald
Darlene B. Grove, 72
Darlene B. Grove, 72, of Titusville joined the Lord on Aug. 28, 2022, greeted in heaven by her husband and family members. Darlene was born on June 13, 1950, in Titusville. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Genevieve (Stroup) Jackson. She married Terry L. Grove on Jan. 26, 1968, in Franklin. Terry preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 1994.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra sets Youngstown date
The dates have been set for a holiday tradition to hit the Valley.
Family of missing 68-year-old missing Meadville woman seeks help
Family members of a missing woman are seeking help as they search for the 68-year-old from the Meadville area. Here is the latest on the efforts to find the woman and where she was last seen. 68-Year-Old Debra Sue Daniel, a Meadville resident, was last seen on Aug. 15 marking two weeks since family members […]
Kayakers, canoeists take on 1st lake-to-lake paddle in Mercer County
k on a 30-mile course starting at Pymatuning State Park, while the adventure class journeyed 15 miles starting at Kidd's Mill Covered Bridge Park.
wnynewsnow.com
Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Fair Concludes
The Crawford County Fair wrapped up on Saturday night with a roar, the roar of the Demolition Derby. This is always a fan favorite event at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. There were prizes on the line from $600 to $1,200. They competed from street stock compact cars to full size, mini-vans and hobby stock trucks.
WFMJ.com
Dog adoption event at The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project
The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project is trying to find homes for 14 pups it's helped as part of a partnership with the Trumbull County Dog Pound. An adoption event will be held at 384 Collar Price Road in Brookfield Township from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28.
Erie’s Zabawa Polish Festival kicks off Friday
Crews have been busy the past few months getting ready for the 29th annual Zabawa Polish Festival. The process of ordering, freezing and storing food started back in April. This past week, they started putting up the tables, chairs and tents at Holy Trinity Parish — East 23rd and Reed streets. Organizers said all the […]
814 Fresh Box brings Erie County farms to your home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents. Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this […]
Roads to close for local bar event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Some roads in Youngstown will be closed on Saturday will be closed for Golden String Radio's Pabstolutely event.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County School District Bringing Back Public Auction After COVID Hiatus
WARREN, Pa. – After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the Warren County School District is brining back its annual public auction. The auction will take place at the old Pleasant Elementary School on Oct. 1 (Saturday), with a preview at 9 a.m. and the auction beginning at 10 a.m.
Everything you need to know about the Canfield Fair
The Canfield Fair is a few days away. Here’s everything you need to know.
Photo Album: Tall Ships Erie 2022
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Brockway Man Backs Trailer into County Probation Building, Flees Scene
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway man is facing criminal charges after surveillance video caught him damaging the Clarion County probation building with his vehicle in June. Court documents indicate that the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 66-year-old Thomas P. Moore, of Brockway, on Thursday,...
erienewsnow.com
Sidewalk Chalk Displays Outside of Erie's Public Schools
It's back to school on Monday for Erie's Public Schools and many students will get a smile before they walk through the doors. Volunteers and children spent Sunday morning outside of Grover Cleveland and other public schools in Erie, making sidewalk chalk drawings for students ahead of the big day on Monday.
