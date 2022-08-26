ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conneautville, PA

Titusville Herald

Rebecca Moore, 52

Rebecca Moore, of Grand Island, Nebraska, formerly of Titusville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at her home of natural causes on Aug. 23, 2022. She was born on Nov., 22, 1969 in Oil City, Pa., the daughter of Frank W. and Deanna Long. She was a 1987 graduate of Titusville High...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
explore venango

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Pete

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Pete – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Pete is a young male Hound mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Pete is friendly, affectionate, brave, and playful. For more information on him, email...
FRANKLIN, PA
Titusville Herald

An A ‘fair’ with puppies

If you asked people what their happy place is, many would say laying in grass getting swarmed by puppies. They would probably tell you they would pay a good price to do that. At the Crawford County Fair, that dream can be turned into a reality, and it is free of charge.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Titusville Herald

Area teen takes new hobby to the next level

During the COVID-19 pandemic many bored people picked up new hobbies. You couldn’t find a bike to buy if you tried. Just about everyone tried their hand at making loaves of sourdough bread. For one area teen, her COVID hobby was showing goats. In her first year of showing,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Titusville Herald

Darlene B. Grove, 72

Darlene B. Grove, 72, of Titusville joined the Lord on Aug. 28, 2022, greeted in heaven by her husband and family members. Darlene was born on June 13, 1950, in Titusville. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Genevieve (Stroup) Jackson. She married Terry L. Grove on Jan. 26, 1968, in Franklin. Terry preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 1994.
TITUSVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Fair Concludes

The Crawford County Fair wrapped up on Saturday night with a roar, the roar of the Demolition Derby. This is always a fan favorite event at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. There were prizes on the line from $600 to $1,200. They competed from street stock compact cars to full size, mini-vans and hobby stock trucks.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Society
