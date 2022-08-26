Read full article on original website
Finding Our Voices wins national award for bookmarks
Finding Our Voices, the grassroots, Camden-based nonprofit breaking the silence of domestic abuse, has won a national award for its bookmarks featuring the faces and voices of 43 Maine survivors of domestic abuse. Last year, the group won the same “Outstanding Awareness Campaign” award for its posters, which have papered...
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
Tom Dowd offers a variety of professional development programs at the UMaine Hutchinson Center this fall
Belfast, Maine — Speaker, author, trainer and coach Tom Dowd is teaching a number of in-person and online professional development programs at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast this fall, including Career Transformation, Public Speaking, Virtual Presentation Skills and Time Management. For more information, visit hutchinsoncenter.umaine.edu/professional-development-programs. Dowd’s in-person programs include...
Public Church Supper August 31st
Join us for fun, food and fantastic fellowship. Public Church supper buffet style. Wednesday August 31st. Serving 5:30pm to 6:30pm.
Doc Wallace for Rockport Select Board
In the special election in Rockport, this Tuesday, Ralph “Doc” Wallace is running to fill out the remaining two years of a vacated three-year term as Select Board member. Doc is a retired educator and West Hartford, Connecticut, School Superintendent with a successful history of high-level decision making as a community executive and administrator.
Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date
Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
'Substantial' need for ed techs, bus drivers as Maine schools struggle to hire before school starts
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — School districts across Maine are entering the 2022-2023 academic year without dozens of critical staff due to vacancies they cannot fill. Two of the most integral positions that districts are struggling to hire for are educational technicians and bus drivers. "I think it's safe to...
Five Waldo County towns form new broadband utility district
WALDO COUNTY — With overwhelming support from each town’s voters, Freedom, Liberty, Montville, Palermo and Searsmont have formed the Waldo Broadband Corporation (WBC), a nonprofit “Broadband Utility District” that is to provide affordable, high-speed internet service to everyone in the five Waldo County communities, according to the newly formed Waldo Broadband Corporation, in a news release.
Here is Every Ride at This Year's Windsor Fair
You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
Agenda set for Lincolnville school committee meeting Aug. 29
LINCOLNVILLE — The agenda has been set for the next Lincolnville Central School committee meeting Monday, August 29. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the school. A livestream option via Zoom will be available: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/84144672283. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the Agenda. 4....
Camden receives $1.6 million matching grant for Megunticook River Project
Camden is among eight recipients of National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grants for natural infrastructure projects. Camden’s grant amount, for the “Megunticook River Watershed Fish Passage and Flood Prevention Final Designs and Permitting,” is $1.6 million with a matching fund of $260,000.
Dana F. Bowden, obituary
BELMONT — Dana F. Bowden, 67 years, of Belmont, Maine, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born September 23, 1954, in Belfast, Maine, the son of the late Leroy and the late Gertrude (Dodge) Nickerson. After high school, he joined the United States Navy...
All-you-can-eat pancakes from Camden Rotary Sep 3
The Camden Rotary Club will hold its annual Blueberry Pancake Breakfast from 7:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, at the Camden Public Landing. The event is part of the Camden Windjammer Festival. Returning to this annual tradition after a two-year hiatus due to COVID, club members are eager...
Old Town celebrates Multicultural Street & Food Fest
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Multicultural Street and Food Festival was held at Riverfront Park in Old Town Saturday. The diverse family of Pastries de’Amor shared various cultures and backgrounds of the people who have transported to, visited, and live in Maine, while incorporating aspects of local native Mainers.
This Week in Lincolnville: $1,000 Worth of Pennies
The Ames family came by their farm, which sits on the Northport/Lincolnville town line, in 1837 through the negligence of one of Benjamin Carver’s sons. It seems this son had let the farm deteriorate so badly that his own father put it up for sale. Perhaps the father hadn’t trusted in his son’s husbandry enough to actually deed it over to him, and so kept control.
Maine offers lessons in how to cope with the national college enrollment crisis
ORONO, Maine — Chris Richards took in the scene around him and breathed a sigh of relief. It was the first day of freshman orientation at the University of Maine, and students were arriving in droves. For Richards, who as vice president of enrollment management is in charge of...
Police searching for missing man in Freeport
FREEPORT, Maine — Police and community members are searching for a missing man last seen in Freeport. Seth Vosmus, 34, of New Glouchester was reported missing by his family to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Vosmus was last seen on Saturday or Sunday near Porter's Landing in Freeport, where...
American Flags Burned in ‘Destructive’ Hermon Vandalism Spree
The Town Of Hermon Fire Department put up a request for help on its Facebook Page Monday morning:. They were asking for assistance from the public in finding out more information on some vandalism that may have occurred late Sunday night. "American flags and Service flags were taken off of...
Archaeological dig at Damariscotta’s Chapman-Hall House to uncover remnants of the past
The grounds of Lincoln County Historical Association’s Chapman-Hall House museum in Damariscotta will be the site of an archaeological investigation during the first two weeks of September. Historical Archaeologist Tim Dinsmore of Midcoast Archaeology will direct the research of the site surrounding the 1754 house. Dinsmore is a professional archaeologist who brings 30+ years of experience in research, educational outreach and archaeological consulting. He has been involved in numerous historic archaeological projects involving all phases of Maine archaeology and specializes in 17th and 18th century sites. Dinsmore holds a B.A. degree in anthropology from the University of Maine at Orono and attended the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia for graduate work in historical archaeology.
Paul H. Brown, service and obituary
SWANVILLE — Paul H. Brown, 69 of Swanville, died peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday August 6, 2022. He was born on May 9, in Belfast, Maine to the late Ernest and Hope Brown. Paul led an active life starting with wrestling in High School where...
