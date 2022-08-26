As Manassas officials aim to add density in and around the Mathis Avenue corridor, the city is working to maintain the green space around one of its historic assets. The city’s planning and community development department is starting the rezoning process for the Liberia House property and an adjacent lot in the hopes of preserving a buffer between the 1825 home between Portner and Mathis avenues and potential future development next door.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO