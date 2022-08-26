Read full article on original website
Local briefs: Colgan volleyball wins its opener; Antoine Sampah enters transfer portal
COLGAN 3, PATRIOT 0: The host Sharks won Monday’s non-district match 25-17, 25-17, 25-16. Colgan was led offensively by Aubrey Hatch with 13 kills, Brielle Kemavor with 7 kills and 2 blocks and Grace Smith with 5 kills. Paula Sigurani led the defense with 6 digs and 3 aces while Alexis Scipione conducted the offense with 24 assists. Colgan is now 1-0 and heads to Potomac on Wednesday.
Four local high schools fielding full teams for fall sports season
Of the 15 public high schools in Prince William County, the city of Manassas and Manassas Park, only four of them will field programs at all three levels for the fall sports season. Battlefield, Patriot and Gainesville from the Cedar Run District and Colgan from the Cardinal District will have...
Langley, Oakton win football openers
The Oakton Cougars, by virtue of a blowout, and the Langley Saxons, with a six-point victory, were the two local high-school football teams that won opening games of the 2022 season the night of Aug. 26. Oakton scored early and often in blanking the host Lewis Lancers, 39-0, in a...
Scholarship golf tournament set to tee off
The Northern Virginia Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (NVADACA) will host its 36th annual fund-raising golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. at Bull Run Golf Club in Haymarket. Proceeds from the tournament go toward college scholarships to high-school senior student-athletes in Northern Virginia. Find registration information about...
Meet Dashan Turner, North Stafford High School’s new principal
North Stafford High School, affectionately known as North Nation, started the school year with a new principal after saying goodbye to Daniel Hornick, who led the Wolverines for the past five years. Dashan Turner was officially announced and welcomed as the new principal for North Stafford at a Stafford County...
Historical marker takes pride of place in McLean
A dedication ceremony to mark an historic marker honoring the McLean Volunteer Department was held Aug. 21 at the Old Firehouse Center, 1440 Chain Bridge Road. The event was sponsored by the McLean Historical Society, Fairfax County History Commission, McLean Volunteer Fire Department and McLean Community Center. The marker has been in place for some time, but the dedication was delayed due to pandemic conditions.
Sibling-violinists to kick off Alden Theatre's 2022-23 performance series
The Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center opens its 2022-23 season with a free concert featuring Sons of Mystro performing reggae classics and American pop songs on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. at McLean Central Park. The brother duo learned to play violin while in school in Florida,...
50 years on, Hurricane Agnes remembered in Occoquan
A small gathering at Occoquan’s River Mill Park sat in silence last Saturday, with only the soft sounds of the footbridge waterfall in the background, as the crowd remembered the widespread flooding, destruction and death that Hurricane Agnes wrought on Prince William County in late June 1972. Earnie Porta,...
Arlington sheriff names chief deputy with local roots
An Arlington native whose parents emigrated from Honduras in the 1960s has been tapped to serve as new chief deputy of the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office. The announcement of the promotion of Capt. Jose Quiroz was made by Sheriff Beth Arthur. “As sheriff, I have worked closely with Chief...
Development at Arlington Career Center site likely to impact neighborhood parking
Residents living in neighborhoods adjacent to the Arlington Career Center parcel may find themselves sharing on-street parking with students and teachers once the massive rebuild of the parcel is complete. The county school system has proposed a 360-space parking garage as part of the $175 million project, but planners do...
VSP asks public's help fatal crash in Fauquier County
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help with a crash that left a Bealeton motorcyclist dead in Fauquier County. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the intersection of James Madison Highway and Marsh Road. A 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Rt 29 and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Rt 17.
Foundation initiative promotes support for grants that aid seniors
The Arlington Community Foundation has created an “Age Friendly Grant Catalog,” featuring 12 grant ideas of organizations and programs serving older adults (55+) in Arlington, with grants up to $10,000 each. The public is able to view and “shop” the grants, donating toward those that inspire them at...
Fauquier County crash leaves one dead; state police seeking more information
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help with a fatal crash that occurred in Fauquier County Saturday. Senior Trooper D. Garasimowicz is investigating the collision that occurred at 1:58 p.m. at the intersection of Route 29 (James Madison Highway) and Route 17 (Marsh Road). The crash included a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was traveling northbound on Route 29 and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Route 17, according to state police news release.
Manassas seeks further protection for Liberia House
As Manassas officials aim to add density in and around the Mathis Avenue corridor, the city is working to maintain the green space around one of its historic assets. The city’s planning and community development department is starting the rezoning process for the Liberia House property and an adjacent lot in the hopes of preserving a buffer between the 1825 home between Portner and Mathis avenues and potential future development next door.
