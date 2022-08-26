Read full article on original website
Related
wpsu.org
Pa.’s unreliable lobbyist disclosure website is getting a user-friendly upgrade
HARRISBURG — An initiative to improve the online system that lobbyists use to disclose which organizations have hired them and how they spend money to influence policy got a major boost in this year’s state budget. A line item listed only as “Lobbying Disclosure” under the Department of...
wpsu.org
Democratic candidates meet with Penn State students ahead of November election
Paul Takac and Austin Davis held a brunch event on Penn State’s Old Main lawn Sunday to talk about all things Pennsylvania and Penn State. The candidates mingled with students and residents hoping to learn more about what issues they’re concerned about and how to win their support.
wpsu.org
Volunteer fire companies have become harder to sustain. Can collaboration help in Centre County?
BENNER TOWNSHIP — Volunteer fire companies face many common stressors in funding and staffing. Is there strength in numbers if some choose to tackle the issues together?. That’s a central question five fire companies in Centre County’s Nittany Valley Region are asking, as they plan on participating in an upcoming pro-bono study by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
wpsu.org
Beto O'Rourke is off the campaign trail for a while due to a bacterial infection
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O' Rourke said Sunday he is taking a break from the campaign trail after contracting a bacterial infection. O' Rourke said he began feeling sick on Friday and was diagnosed with the infection at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, where he received antibiotics. "While my...
Comments / 0