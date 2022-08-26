Dog from MSP Airport wins TSA's "Cutest K9 Contest

Dog lovers of Minnesota can be proud this Friday after a security dog at MSP International Airport has won the TSA's Cutest K9 Contest.

11-year old Eebbers is a Vizsla/Lab mix. He was born into the TSA's puppy program, and is the last pooch from that program still working on a daily basis.

Preliminary voting among TSA employees had narrowed a field of 92 contenders to the final four canines.

The canine training program deploys both TSA-led and state and local law enforcement-led canine teams in support of day-to-day activities that protect transportation. The program is the largest explosives detection canine program in the Department of Homeland Security and the second largest in the federal government after the Department of Defense.

The airport says Eebbers has worked at MSP since 2015 and has helped keep people safe at 2 Super Bowls and even the Indianapolis 500.

He loves playing with squeaky toys, eating apples, going for swims in Minnesota's lakes and helping keep people safe at the airport, according to TSA.

There are more than 1,000 TSA canine teams deployed nationwide that are tasked with screening passengers and cargo, and supporting other security missions.