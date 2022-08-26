ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
petpress.net

Answered: How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer

Dogs are known as man’s best friends for a reason. They are loyal, loving, and always there when you need them. But did you know that dogs can also be used to detect cancer? It’s true!. Dogs have an incredible sense of smell, and they can be trained...
PETS
DVM 360

Celebrate National Service Dog Month with 'Paint Your Pet' event

Painting with a Twist and Dogtopia team up to host fundraising events for veterans and their service animals. Painting with a Twist, a paint and sip company, and Dogtopia, a dog daycare franchise, are joining forces to raise proceeds for the Dogtopia Foundation in order to train service dogs for U.S. Military Veterans. Announced in a company release,1 Painting with a Twist and Dogtopia created “Paint Your Pet” events at participating Painting with a Twist locations to celebrate National Service Dog Month in September.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
DVM 360

dvm360® product report: Comfortable cat wrap, plus functional dog treats and more

Here's our regular rundown of new and notable veterinary products. Ideal for training and rewarding, these treats come in 2 varieties: digestive support and skin & coat support. The digestive support treats include a blend of oatmeal, blueberry, and probiotics that promotes a healthy microbiome and gastrointestinal tract. The skin & coat support treats are made with sweet potatoes and a guaranteed amount of linoleic acid to help nourish the skin & coat.
PET SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy