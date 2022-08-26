LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Tolson, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She had been in declining health for several months. She was the youngest of five children, born in Lisbon on November 18, 1928 to the late Martha and Carl Dickinson. She lived her entire life in Lisbon.

