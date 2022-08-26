Read full article on original website
27 First News
Benita Lynn Lampkins, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Ms. Benita Lynn Lampkins will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at The Wheatland Fire Hall, 71 Broadway Avenue, Wheatland, Pennsylvania. Benita was born March 30, 1963 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of...
Theodore “Teddy” Davis, West Middlesex, PA
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore “Teddy” Davis, 70, of West Middlesex, passed away Sunday morning, August 28, 2022, in his home. Mr. Davis was born April 22, 1952, in Sharon, a son of the late Fredrick and Dorothy (Tatomirovich) Davis. He was a 1971 graduate of...
Ann Catherine Stoklosa, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Catherine Stoklosa, 100, of Struthers, Ohio, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland. She was born March 15, 1922, in Homer City, Pennsylvania, daughter of Frank and Josephine (Pernsek) Zajec. Ann was a 1941 graduate of Homer City High...
Richard “Zeke” Zelanka, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Zeke” Zelanka, 77, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Assumption Village. Richard, known by family and friends as “Zeke,” was born April 28, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Norma Benini Zelanka.
Mary Louise Valeriani, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Valeriani of Youngstown, Ohio passed away at home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was born June 2, 1943, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Phillip and Angeline (Piccoli) Valeriani. After losing her mother early in her life, she was reared by her Aunt Lena and Uncle Victor Ranalli, Sr.
Phyllis L. Scheckelhoff Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis L. Scheckelhoff, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Phyllis was born October 13, 1938, in Youngstown, the daughter of William and Grace Carano Flask. She previously worked at St. Charles Parish House as a housekeeper. She was a member of St....
Mildred G. Brugman, Windsor, Ohio
WINDSOR, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred G. Brugman, age 106 of Windsor, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Ohman Family Living at Briar in Middlefield, Ohio of natural causes. On April 28, 1916 in Gladwin, Michigan, Anton and Pauline (Lau) Gempel were blessed...
Lawrence J. “Larry” Egley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence J. “Larry” Egley, 72, of Boardman, died Thursday evening, August 25, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. He was born December 27, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of John and Antionette (Church) Egley and had been a lifelong area resident.
George L. Udall, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George L. Udall, 92, of Leavittsburg passed away peacefully Saturday, August 27, 2022. George was born October 18, 1929 San Pedro, California to George P. Udall and Lena (Winans) Udall. George attended Leavittsburg High School. After high school, George was in the U.S. Navy from...
Mariann Zillo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The world lost a beloved wife and mother, Mariann Zillo, on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Healthcare Center after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Mariann was born June 21, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Alfonso and Mary Gualtieri Carducci. A...
Audrey Ellen Racz, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Ellen Racz, 75, formerly of Carnegie Avenue passed away Thursday evening, August 25, 2022, at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge. Audrey was born May 8, 1947, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Nancy Pavelko Racz and was a lifelong area...
Gerturde Ann Dyer, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved wife/mother/grandmother, Gertrude Ann (York) Dyer, passed away Friday, August 26 at the age of 88. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, yet spent her teenage years in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Following graduation from John Piersol McCaskey High School, she attended Cedar Crest College...
Roxie L. Dixon, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roxie L. Dixon, age 79 of Hubbard, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury. Roxie was born November 9, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of William W. and Georgia I. Gallagher Strawbridge. She was a...
JoAnn Tolson, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Tolson, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She had been in declining health for several months. She was the youngest of five children, born in Lisbon on November 18, 1928 to the late Martha and Carl Dickinson. She lived her entire life in Lisbon.
David William Bardo, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David William Bardo, 78, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born March 6, 1944 in Salem, Ohio, the son of Herbert and Ethel Gordon Bardo. Dave was a farmer and most recently a salesman with Witmer’s, Inc. He...
Paul Pasquinelli, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Pasquinelli, 64, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home with his devoted wife by his side. He was born November 20, 1957 to the late Mary (DeSalvo) and Geno Pasquinelli, joining his sisters, Rosanne (Mike) Dando and Angela (Terry) Bogan. Paul was...
Nichole Tyisha Irving, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Nichole Tyisha Irving will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 1617 Third Street NE in Canton, Ohio. Ms. Irving, age 36, transitioned suddenly from this earthly realm on Tuesday, August...
Roberta Ann Holbrook, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Ann Holbrook, of Warren, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 3:27 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was 55 years old. Roberta was born in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania on July 11, 1967, the daughter of Robert and Carol...
Mary Lou Kasper, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Kasper, 92, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home. Mary Lou was born February 1, 1930, in Struthers, daughter of the late Andrew and Martha (Hovan) Joseph. She was a graduate of Struthers High School class of 1948. She was...
Pasquale D. Agresta, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church in Struthers for Pasquale D. Agresta, 89, who passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 27. Pasquale...
