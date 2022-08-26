Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Fire reported in Mill Creek, west of Corvallis
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Forest Service is sending fire crews up the Mill Creek Canyon, west of Corvallis, according the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office. Helicopters will be seen in the area and smoke will be visible. It was discovered Monday afternoon by both air patrol and our Willow Mountain...
NBCMontana
City of Missoula to commit $1.5 million for South Ave. improvements
MISSOULA, Mont. — The City of Missoula will commit $1.5 million to improvements for South Avenue. City Council members approved the expenditure Monday. That's what they'll chip in as matching funds for the federal Safe Streets for All funding. The City is joining Missoula County and applying for up...
Crash caused delays on Highway 93 south of Missoula
An accident at the intersection of US Highway 93 South and Blue Mountain Road near Missoula is causing delays.
NBCMontana
Fire danger lowered to high in Missoula Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire danger in Missoula County has been lowered to high as temperatures have cooled. The fire danger was previously labeled very high. Officials still urge people to use caution when outdoors as when fire danger is high. Dry grasses and needles ignite easily, and a fire...
NBCMontana
Continental Divide Trail hikers rerouted as wildfire burns on Wisdom District
MISSOULA, Mont. — Travelers on the Continental Divide Trail are being asked to detour in the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest's Wisdom District, due to a small wildfire. The Trail Ridge Fire is burning about a quarter mile from the CDT, between Gibbons Pass and the Hogan Trail, 4.5 miles north of the Hogan Cabin. The fire was measured at 13.5 acres on Monday.
NBCMontana
WATCH: Black bear roams past garage in Upper Miller Creek
MISSOULA, Mont. — A viewer sent NBC Montana door camera footage that caught a black bear right near a garage on Christian Drive in the Upper Miller Creek area of Missoula, off Linda Vista. Jen Pfeiffer captured the video. There have been other bear sigtings near Hellgate High and...
Crews battle structure fire near Florence
The Florence Rural Fire Department was called to a report of a house fire on Bass Creek Road early Sunday morning.
NBCMontana
Apartment residents notified about Missoula structure fire hours later
MISSOULA, Mont. — Residents of a Missoula apartment building are wondering why it took so long to learn about the fire on Thursday that destroyed multiple vehicles and damaged apartment buildings. The fire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. off Whitaker Drive. Fire officials said the fire originated in...
NBCMontana
Florence home catches on fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Florence Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a residential structure fire at 5:04 a.m. on Bass Creek Road in Florence. On scene, Florence Volunteer Fire Department saw approximately a quarter of the residence on fire. Officials say once they started putting out the...
NBCMontana
I-90 crash cleared east of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews have cleared a crash at mile marker 135, east of Missoula, on Interstate 90. The crash caused delays on I-90, and officials urged drivers to use alternate routes. Montana Highway Patrol told us it was a single-vehicle rollover with two patients. No word yet on...
explorebigsky.com
Several grizzly bears reported in northern Bitterroot Valley in August
MISSOULA – Several grizzly bears are spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month, with verified sightings of two bears most recently on the east side of the valley, in the river bottoms and edges of the Sapphire Mountains near Florence and Lolo. Although grizzly bears don’t inhabit...
NBCMontana
Gray wolf trapping courses to be held for CSKT member hunters
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Tribal Wildlife Management Program will host two wolf trapping instruction courses for Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Member Hunters interested in a gray wolf trapping permit. This course is mandatory for new hunters preparing to use foothold traps for wolves in the upcoming season. The...
1 person killed in officer-involved shooting in Missoula
The Missoula Police Department reports that one person died on Saturday in an officer-involved shooting.
Crews battle structure fire in Missoula's South Hills
The Missoula Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out at an apartment complex on Whitaker Drive.
montanarightnow.com
Vehicle fire spreads to apartment on Whitaker Dr. in Missoula
A vehicle fire spread to nearby vehicles under a carport and was later threatening an apartment building next door at 620 Whitaker Drive in Missoula Thursday afternoon, fire officials said. The Missoula Fire Department said in a release there were eight vehicles, a carport, an attached storage building and the...
NBCMontana
Wildlife officials say bears are active around UM campus
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks warns that bears are very active right now, and many people see them in and near the University of Montana campus. One black bear was just west of campus, near Hellgate High School several days ago. Also, people came upon a...
NBCMontana
GALLERY: Montana Shakespeare in the Parks performs in Charlo
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Shakespeare in the Parks performed one of William Shakespeare's most beloved and recognized plays, "Twelfth Night" in Charlo on Saturday. A NBC Montana view took photos of the play, and sent them in. Thank you Colleen Cline for sharing!. The theater company performed another...
NBCMontana
Former Missoula Co. sheriff dies at age 74
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced former Sheriff Mike McMeekin died this week. McMeekin served as sheriff from 2002 to 2010. An obituary for McMeekin says he died in Lolo on Monday at age 74. Officials say he made history for being elected sheriff in two...
NBCMontana
Western Montana Fair smashes attendance record
Missoula, MT — Numbers for the Western Montana Fair are out, and officials say visitors topped 100,000, beating the record set just last year. Presale tickets for the carnival went up by 32%. Next year’s fair is set for Aug. 9-13, and the theme is “The Butterfly Effect” to...
montanarightnow.com
Hamilton PD looking for information regarding theft from Ace Hardware
HAMILTON, Mont. - Hamilton police are looking for information on a theft from Ace Hardware. Specific details were not given on the theft, however, Hamilton Police Department shared photos of the suspect. If you have information you are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department at 406-363-2100 and ask for...
