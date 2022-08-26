ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

AOL Corp

Coroner IDs woman found dead on East St. Louis street

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the name of the victim. East St. Louis Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on a street Saturday morning. Residents in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue looked out of their windows and saw what...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton Police & Fire respond to North Alton crash

The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a two-car crash with injuries in North Alton this morning. The following is information from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a traffic crash in the 2400 block of State St....
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Teen boy charged in shooting that injured 13-year-old girl

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy is in juvenile custody after police said he unintentionally shot a 13-year-old girl in St. Clair County Thursday evening. According to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at around 7:15 Thursday evening on Amelia Drive in Cahokia Heights. Deputies arrived to find a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro woman hurt in crash on Old Hwy. 21

A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single-vehicle traffic accident Sunday morning, Aug. 28, on Old Hwy. 21 in Barnhart. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Julia Heidemann, 27, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra south in the 7800 block of Old Hwy. 21 at 8:03 a.m. when she drove off the left side of the road and the car hit a tree.
HILLSBORO, MO
Washington Missourian

Union woman killed in crash on Highway A

A Union woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Highway A, according to a report from the Washington Police Department. WPD reports that police officers, firefighters with the Washington Fire Department, and personnel with the Washington Ambulance District were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, to the 2100 block of Highway A. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found a car driven by Janet Scott, 48, of Union, had left the highway and struck a utility pole.
UNION, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro woman killed in accident on Glade Chapel Road

A Hillsboro woman was killed early Friday, Aug. 26, when the car that she was riding in ran off the side of Glade Chapel Road in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro man driving the car suffered serious injuries in the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Cole Wright, 23, was...
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold teens arrested in connection with vandalism at park

Three Arnold teenagers allegedly were caught spray-painting the skate park ramps at Ferd B. Lang Park in Arnold, and police believe the 14-year-old boys previously vandalized the park’s restrooms. The damage from all four incidents of vandalism at the park was estimated at about $2,250, Arnold Police reported. Officers...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Woman dead, child injured after multi-car crash near South County intersection

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead and two others, including a child, were injured after a multi-car crash near a south St. Louis County intersection Sunday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Mackenzie Road and Langley Avenue at around 4:53 p.m. St. Louis County police officers said when they got to the scene five cars were involved in the crash.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

