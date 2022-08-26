Read full article on original website
Vehicle fleeing police crashes on I-70 in St. Charles County
One person was taken to a local hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 involving a stolen SUV.
1 dead after train hits car in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — One person was killed after a train struck a car in St. Charles County Monday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the St. Charles County Police Department said the crash happened on Dwiggins Road near Missouri Highway 94 in West Alton at around 4:10 p.m.
Man dies after SUV collides with train in St. Charles County
The St. Charles County Police department is investigating a fatal crash at a railroad crossing in the northern part of the county.
4 injured in shooting near St. Louis County school
St. Louis County police responded to a call for a shooting in the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue. Four people were found in the area suffering from gunshot wounds.
Homicide detectives called after man found shot inside car in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in north St. Louis City before noon Monday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man shot inside a car in the 1400 block of E. Adelaide before noon. This is between the College Hill and O’Fallon neighborhoods.
St. Louis officer returns to work 7 months after being struck on I-64
An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department returned to work Monday, several months after a harrowing incident that nearly cost him his life.
Coroner IDs woman found dead on East St. Louis street
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the name of the victim. East St. Louis Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on a street Saturday morning. Residents in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue looked out of their windows and saw what...
‘My heart goes out to the husband and children’: South city nurse found dead in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Family members say Harriett Childers was a loving mom, wife and a dedicated nurse who lived in south St. Louis. Childers' family wants to know who harmed her and left her dead in East St. Louis. "My heart goes out to the husband and...
Alton Police & Fire respond to North Alton crash
The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a two-car crash with injuries in North Alton this morning. The following is information from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a traffic crash in the 2400 block of State St....
Teen boy charged in shooting that injured 13-year-old girl
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy is in juvenile custody after police said he unintentionally shot a 13-year-old girl in St. Clair County Thursday evening. According to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at around 7:15 Thursday evening on Amelia Drive in Cahokia Heights. Deputies arrived to find a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
Hillsboro woman hurt in crash on Old Hwy. 21
A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single-vehicle traffic accident Sunday morning, Aug. 28, on Old Hwy. 21 in Barnhart. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Julia Heidemann, 27, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra south in the 7800 block of Old Hwy. 21 at 8:03 a.m. when she drove off the left side of the road and the car hit a tree.
'Can't replace those memories': Couple's U-Haul truck stolen hours after moving to south city
ST. LOUIS — Latisha Cook made her first move to Tower Grove South neighborhood after living in Kansas for 51 years. "My husband Michael received a job at Harris Stowe State University as the head basketball coach, and we've lived in Fort Scott, Kansas where he was the basketball coach there at Fort Scott Community College," Latisha Cook said.
Union woman killed in crash on Highway A
A Union woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Highway A, according to a report from the Washington Police Department. WPD reports that police officers, firefighters with the Washington Fire Department, and personnel with the Washington Ambulance District were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, to the 2100 block of Highway A. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found a car driven by Janet Scott, 48, of Union, had left the highway and struck a utility pole.
Hillsboro woman killed in accident on Glade Chapel Road
A Hillsboro woman was killed early Friday, Aug. 26, when the car that she was riding in ran off the side of Glade Chapel Road in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro man driving the car suffered serious injuries in the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Cole Wright, 23, was...
Man shot, killed early Saturday in north St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in north St. Louis.
Arnold teens arrested in connection with vandalism at park
Three Arnold teenagers allegedly were caught spray-painting the skate park ramps at Ferd B. Lang Park in Arnold, and police believe the 14-year-old boys previously vandalized the park’s restrooms. The damage from all four incidents of vandalism at the park was estimated at about $2,250, Arnold Police reported. Officers...
St. Louis woman’s body found in East St. Louis
An investigation is underway Monday morning after authorities found a 49-year-old woman's body in East St. Louis.
Trial starts for Crystal City, Mo. man accused of child enticement
A Crystal City, Missouri man appeared in St. Louis County Court on Monday to stand trial for attempting to have sex with a minor.
Woman dead, child injured after multi-car crash near South County intersection
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead and two others, including a child, were injured after a multi-car crash near a south St. Louis County intersection Sunday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Mackenzie Road and Langley Avenue at around 4:53 p.m. St. Louis County police officers said when they got to the scene five cars were involved in the crash.
Break-ins reported at marijuana dispensaries in St. Louis, Festus Monday
ST. LOUIS — Early Monday morning, a string of activity and attempted break-ins were reported at marijuana dispensaries in the region. Beginning at about 4 a.m., a group of suspects in two dark-colored vehicles attempted to burglarize the Star Buds Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Festus on West Gannon Drive, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said.
