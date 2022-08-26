A Union woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Highway A, according to a report from the Washington Police Department. WPD reports that police officers, firefighters with the Washington Fire Department, and personnel with the Washington Ambulance District were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, to the 2100 block of Highway A. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found a car driven by Janet Scott, 48, of Union, had left the highway and struck a utility pole.

UNION, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO