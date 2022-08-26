ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman attacks neighbor over outfit: MPD

By Jerrita Patterson
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zPr9_0hWmZ0nQ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after investigators say she wasn’t very neighborly with the woman across the street.

For one Memphis woman, a fight with a neighbor all started with what she was wearing earlier this month outside her home.

“With the sports bra and the shorts set to go with it,” said victim Jarese Williams, “and I came outside to get my kids in the car, and boom, there goes the bomb.”

That bomb she’s referring to was her neighbor just across the street, who is said to have become worked-up over William’s wardrobe.

“I was not in the proper attire for her, and she started to come outside and say ‘it’s not going to work’,” Williams said.

Williams says her neighbor of 9 years, LaDonna Bassett, disapproved of her clothing because Bassett’s boyfriend was the one allegedly gawking.

“She felt like I was coming outside dressed for him,” Williams said.

This allegedly enraged Bassett, who’s accused of crossing the street and barging into Williams’ home.

“When I turned around and I seen her in the living room, I was really in shock,” Williams said.

That shock turned into a full-out fight right on the front lawn.

Still, Williams says she makes no apologies for her captivating charisma.

“Well, I do change my wigs, and I have my different little outfits that I like to wear, and that’s just a part of my personality,” Williams said.

Now, Bassett is behind bar and awaiting her day in court.

Bassett is charged with burglary and theft of property. Her bond is set at $2,500.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 7

Yulanda
3d ago

Here for moral support. I understand how disturbing this would be everyday my hubby lurking to see Mrs. Parker across the street. But I also understand that Mrs. Parker's are everywhere child, in the comfort of their own homes. Everyone should stay in theirs.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Memphis singer charged with shooting at ex-husband’s girlfriend in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis singer is accused of shooting at her soon-to-be-divorced husband’s girlfriend over the weekend. A woman told police she and her friend were leaving the Hotworxs Gym on Germantown Road in Cordova Saturday afternoon when Stefanie Bolton-Bernard drove up to them “yelling obscenities.” Police say the woman got into her car before […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Could a curfew curb youth violence in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis-based group trying to curb violence against and among youth is calling for more action and says stricter enforcement of a curfew could help. Kenny Lee, Vice President of Ride of Tears, an organization bringing awareness to children lost to gun violence, wants action. “We’re tired! We are tired of being sick […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man assaults officer, tries to steal police cruiser

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he assaulted an officer, tried to drive off in an MPD cruiser, and allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into jail in his underwear. What started as a prowler call, quickly escalated to much more early Sunday morning. A Rhodes College campus safety officer told police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police called to several incidents by hotel on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department’s crime mapping shows officers have responded to at least six calls by the Hyatt Centric Hotel over the last month. The incidents included reports of assaults and vandalism. Late Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting in front of the hotel at the corner of Beale and Front. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Raleigh shooting leaves one hurt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Raleigh left one person injured, authorities confirm. The shooting happened on the 4400 block of Janssen Drive. Memphis Fire Department said the victim was taken to Saint Francis hospital. This is a developing story. We will update this story when more information is provided.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Allegedly intoxicated man threatens to fire shots at Downtown hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is now behind bars after police said he threatened to shoot up a hotel in Downtown Memphis Monday morning. According to police, the incident began around 1 a.m. when 24-year-old Damien Hood refused to leave the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Second Street. Police said the man grabbed a bag that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman tries to run over ex with baby in car: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after a disturbing incident in Whitehaven which all stemmed from child care concerns. Breuna Bankston has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, as well as one charge of child abuse and neglect or endangerment. The incident occured on August 27 when Bankston went […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Unlicensed security guard charged with assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An unlicensed security guard has been accused of pulling a gun and pepper spraying a woman at a Lamar Avenue hotel. Maurice Bert is now facing aggravated assault, acting without a license, and felony firearm charges. Court documents said he approached a woman at the Economy Inn on Lamar Avenue, pepper sprayed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Neighborly#Sports Bra
WREG

Man killed in Highland Heights neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died in the Highland Heights neighborhood following a shooting Sunday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting on 3300 block of Henry Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital. MPD has no suspect information available at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Downtown security cameras show man firing at carjacking suspects at hotel, police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several gunshots were fired near the Hyatt Centric Hotel on Beale Street Saturday night, according to a first-hand account by an ABC 24 staff member. One victim was transported to Methodist University in non-critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said the suspect of the shooting spoke to them and stated that he was getting into his Mercedes in the valet area when three unknown suspects attempted to take that vehicle.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man charged with killing family dog in front of 9-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars facing aggravated animal cruelty charges among others after killing a 9-year-old’s dog in front of her. Police said Colby Pugh was walking down the street in the 1600 block of National St. on May 16, 2022 when he intentionally killed a dog without justification while a child […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

West Memphis 4-year-old, mother at center of AMBER Alert found

UPDATE: Caleb Johnson and Skyla Byles have been found, according to the West Memphis Police Department. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An AMBER Alert was issued for a 4-year-old boy and his mother in West Memphis, Arkansas Monday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Caleb Johnson’s mother Skyla Byles picked him up from daycare around […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Mother of 3 killed, intentionally run over twice with own car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children will never see their mother again after police say she was intentionally hit and killed by a driver earlier this month. Her family is now asking anyone who can help police find her killer to come forward. The woman’s aunt and oldest son sat down with WREG to tell their […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox40jackson.com

Teen dead, second victim injured during Tennessee double shooting

A 17-year-old boy is dead following a double late-night shooting in Memphis, Tennessee. It happened in the Raleigh neighborhood just after midnight Monday, Memphis police told FOX13 Memphis. A second victim, also identified as a female, was taken to a local hospital. Her age was not released, and she is...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a shooting in Midtown on Wednesday night. MPD said in Facebook post, a man told police his nephew was shot and killed while on the phone at his doorstep. Police said three men were seen running to the apartments located on...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Court date postponed for Kroger security guard charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The court date for a former security guard charged in the murder of a man in 2021 following an argument over loud music has been postponed. Gregory Livingston was working as a security guard at a Kroger gas station when he allegedly shot and killed Alvin Motley Jr.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy