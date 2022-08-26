Cruise ports and private island destinations keep growing in importance as cruise ships themselves become as important, if not more important than where the ships are going. Since ships need to stop somewhere (that's literally the law for cruises leaving from ports in the United States) Royal Caribbean International (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) , and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) need ports that can both accommodate their biggest ships and be a destination that passengers like seeing on the itinerary.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO