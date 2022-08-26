Read full article on original website
Norwegian Cruise Line Makes a Huge Port Move
Cruise ports and private island destinations keep growing in importance as cruise ships themselves become as important, if not more important than where the ships are going. Since ships need to stop somewhere (that's literally the law for cruises leaving from ports in the United States) Royal Caribbean International (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) , and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) need ports that can both accommodate their biggest ships and be a destination that passengers like seeing on the itinerary.
maritime-executive.com
First Direct China-Scotland Containers Arrive Providing Niche Route
The first direct container service connecting China and Scotland berthed at Greenock, Scotland on Saturday morning launching a new service that is an example of the niche carriers emerging in response to the challenges in the global supply chain. Set up as a partnership between Allseas, KC Shipping, and Peel Ports, the new China Xpress promises three times per month sailings with dedicated 1,600 TEU vessels.
CBS News
Royal Caribbean revises testing requirements for most US sailings
MIAMI - Royal Caribbean announced Thursday that starting with August 8 departures, "we will revise our testing requirement for most U.S. sailings." • Fully vaccinated guests will only have to show a test result at boarding if the sailing is 6 nights or longer. • Unvaccinated children will still need...
'The ship is now our home': This couple is spending their retirement on cruise ships
After one Virginia couple retired, they largely gave up life on land in favor of cruising.
Royal Caribbean Follows Carnival, Norwegian in Raising a Key Fee
When you sail with Royal Caribbean (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) , or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) , the cost of your ticket is not the full price of your trip. Yes, paying your cruise fare gets you a lot: your room, a variety of included dining venues, lots of entertainment, pools, and some basic beverages. But if you want to eat in specialty restaurants and drink soda, adult beverages or anything except a very basic cup of coffee, you will pay extra.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
AOL Corp
Carnival, Royal Caribbean and more drop pre-cruise testing after CDC ended its COVID-19 program
After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships last month, cruise lines have announced changes to their health and safety protocols. The CDC issued new COVID-19 guidance for cruise ships on July 20, with updated health and safety recommendations. The agency said cruise...
Carnival, Royal Caribbean Share Private Island/Port Plans
The biggest cruise ships have become destinations as you're essentially sailing around the ocean in a ship that's the equivalent of a major Las Vegas resort casino. That's a necessity, as once ships hit a certain size they can't dock in many ports. And while these mega-ships have more to...
Trains and cruises offer similar vacation experiences — but after trying both, I'd rather ride the rails
Insider's reporter traveled by cruise and train and found surprising similarities, but favors a train's diverse landscapes and lower carbon footprint.
elliott.org
The ultimate guide to taking a cruise now
When it comes to cruising, everything has changed. Ross Copas should know. He and his wife, Jean, were on a Holland America cruise in 2020 when COVID-19 shut everything down. The couple had a front-row seat as the cruise industry battened down the hatches for the pandemic storm that followed.
Narcity
Vancouver Airport Was A Mess This Weekend & Lineups Lasted Hours Into The Night
Flying from the Vancouver airport turned out to be absolute chaos for travellers this weekend, with much longer waiting lines than anticipated. In a Twitter post on August 28, YVR attributed the delay to a 'staffing shortage' at the end of the airport's contracted security screening provider, CASTA (Canadian Air Transport Security Authority). "Passengers are seeing longer than normal lines at screening points," it added.
Inside Viking’s new river cruise ship custom built for the Nile in Egypt
The theatrical release of Death on the Nile, based on the popular Agatha Christie novel of the same name, earlier this year, perhaps ignited a resurgence in river cruise travel in the region. Expanding its existing fleet on the Nile, Viking Cruises is preparing to launch a brand new vessel...
maritime-executive.com
Maersk Agrees to Sell Russian Terminal Investment and Grow in Malaysia
A.P. Moller-Maersk has entered into an agreement to divest its investment in Russia’s largest container terminal operator five months after announcing its planned withdrawal from the business after the invasion of Ukraine. Maersk had previously ended container operations in and out of Russia while reporting that it was seeking to divest its minority interest in Global Ports Investments which runs seven container terminals, cargo, bulk, and Ro-Ro operations primarily in the Baltic.
Germany's railways offered a month of unlimited rides for $9. Here's what happened
Germany's 9 euro ticket, which allowed a month of unlimited regional travel across the country, has been a roaring success, with nearly 60 million tickets sold in the first two months. But will it end on September 1 -- or will Germany start a replacement scheme?
US News and World Report
Strike Cancels 60 Flights at Portugal's Lisbon Airport
LISBON (Reuters) - Around 60 flights were cancelled at Lisbon airport on Sunday, the last day of a strike by handling workers that has brought more disruption to summer travel at Portugal's main airports since Friday, data from national airports operator ANA showed. Employees of handling company Portway are demanding...
An Infamous Amsterdam Houseboat Is Leaving the Water After Over a Century
Whether it’s a megayacht or a modest houseboat, there’s something that assorted aquatic homes have in common: they’re going to need to get their inhabitants from place to place. And if some of those places don’t have drawbridges, their height could prove to be an issue. The world got a very clear demonstration of that earlier this year, when it seemed that Jeff Bezos’s yacht would require a Rotterdam bridge to be dismantled.
msn.com
Things to Do in Saint Malo France (St Malo)
Saint-Malo (or St Malo) is a beautiful, walled port city in Brittany, France. This area of the Bretagne coast boasts the highest tides in Europe, with water that can rise 13m over the course of six hours. But visiting the amazing Saint Malo beach is not the only thing to do – there are lots of things to do in Saint Malo to make for a fantastic weekend visit.
Travel By Train For Free In Spain For The Remainder of 2022 — But…
A discount of 100 percent will be in effect as of Thursday, September 1, 2022 for the remainder of the year for commuter trips and medium distance trips that are operated by Renfe, which is the railroad network that is owned by the government of Spain. Travel By Train For...
