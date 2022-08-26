Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
Co-responder programs take root in north metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Meagan Wynn recently responded to a call from a witness, who saw a man expose himself in public. Wynn is a full-time licensed clinician who has been with the Dunwoody Police Department’s co-responder team since July. She’s responsible for behavioral health evaluations and crisis intervention. Wynn also authorizes transport to an emergency receiving facility.
Death Notices - Week of September 1st
Ralph Peterson, age 90, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on August 17, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Louise Imogene Gunter, age 86, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on August 20, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Ruby Byer, age 95, of Roswell, GA...
Brief: Academy Sports opens in Perimeter Center
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Academy Sports + Outdoors announced Aug. 23 it is opening a location in Perimeter Square Shopping Center. The Texas-based retailer is slated to celebrate the ribbon cutting Friday, Aug. 26. The 50,200 square-foot store will carry an assortment of sporting and outdoor merchandise. “Academy Sports +...
‘A’ lost cause; Alpharetta sculpture removed from downtown
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — If you drive on Milton Avenue in downtown and feel like something’s missing, don’t worry, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you, the Alpharetta “A” sculpture is gone. The painted plywood sculpture was removed on Aug. 17 after the Alpharetta City...
Northern Ridge announces June Eagle Scouts
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District (cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, John’s Creek, Milton) is proud to announce new Eagle Scouts, who completed their Eagle Board of Review on June 23, 2022, at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. Top row, from left:. Sriman Thangaraj, of Troop 143, sponsored...
Opinion: Catfish, art and maybe more
Okay, it’s time. Let’s talk about that catfish place I mentioned the other day – Southern Flavor in the charming town of Cave Spring, Ga., not too far from Rome. Southern Flavor was founded in 2011 in nearby Cedartown by James and Bronwyn Bridges, who operate the restaurant together. The Cave Spring location opened in 2013. But running two restaurants is a lot of work and does not leave much time for family, and family is important to the Bridges. For that reason, the Cedartown location was closed the year that the Cave Spring location opened, and today – almost 10 years after opening – it draws loyal fans from Cave Spring, Cedartown, Rome and even Atlanta.
Woman reports tags stolen twice in past six months
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — In a span of six months, an Alpharetta woman says the license plate on her vehicle has been stolen twice while parked at a local apartment complex. The woman told police officers the license plate was stolen from her apartment on Elite Lane in Alpharetta on Aug. 14, while she was away shopping at Goodwill between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Alpharetta Art in the Park at Brooke Street Park
Https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/event/alpharetta-art-in-the-park-at-brooke-street-park-5/all/. Creativity hits the park in charming Downtown Alpharetta. This outdoor artists market features handcrafted work by local artists who create masterpieces right before your eyes. Come enjoy the pottery, woodwork, metal work, jewelry creations, handmade children’s clothing, photography, watercolor, oil, mosaic art and much more.
Employee faces charges of defrauding business
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming resident who allegedly stole $115,000 from an Alpharetta business has been arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Owners of the Zero Odor chemical company in Alpharetta reported to Forsyth County authorities on Feb. 25, that a former employee had been accused of forging checks in the company owners name and had stolen more than $115,000 over a span of three years.
