Eaton Register Herald
Pork Festival announces grandstand music lineup
EATON — The 51st Annual Preble County Pork Festival is adding top entertainment from Ohio performers and groups throughout the festival weekend, Sept. 17-18, and is even bringing a country music legend to headline a Saturday evening concert at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Complimentary grandstand performances on Saturday and...
wyso.org
Straight outta Yellow Springs: the incomparable Issa Ali
Some people just stand out. They make heads turn in a room, they make people gawk at the mall. A few people in life are stars, and then a fewer number are even bigger stars…stars that burn just a little brighter than the others. You know ‘em when you see 'em. And in that category, you can place Issa Ali.
WDTN
Wedding Trends for the Fall Season
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) -Kathy Piech Lukas of Your Dream Day joins us via Zoom to talk Fall wedding trends. Did you know Fall has become more popular than summer for weddings?. There are lots of great colors to incorporate into your wedding this time of year.
dayton.com
Fraze festival to spotlight Dayton restaurants, businesses
The Taste, a festival featuring samples from a variety of culinary talents in the Dayton area, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Lincoln Park Civic Commons at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. Presented by the Kettering-Moraine-Oakwood (KMO) Chamber of Commerce, The Taste...
Dayton Reggae Festival to kick off next weekend
DAYTON — Groove with the beat at Dayton’s Reggae Festival next weekend as part of their Downtown Summer Music Series. The festival will be held Sept. 4 at the Levitt Pavilion on South Main Street from 1-9 p.m. Festival goers can experience live entertainment as well as dozens...
Remembering Roger Glass: Miami Valley starts saying final goodbyes
KETTERING — The Miami Valley started saying its final goodbyes to a Dayton icon. Roger Glass, entrepreneur and philanthropist, died Thursday at the age of 79-years old. He was the president and CEO of Marion’s Piazza and named, “Daytonian of the Year,” in 2019. >>Remembering Roger...
wyso.org
“Rally for Recovery” takes over downtown Dayton
Hundreds of people came out to Courthouse Square for this year’s "Rally for Recovery." The event was hosted by Families of Addicts, an organization at the center of the substance use disorder treatment community in the Miami Valley. They hold weekly meetings with support groups and more. They also...
WKRC
Reality TV cooking contestant helps open new restaurant in Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A chef is taking his talents from the reality TV scene to the Tri-State. Camerron Dangerfield, "Chef Cam," is on a mission to open and revamp Black and minority owned businesses in cities across the country. His skills have been showcased on Food Network, winning Chopped and...
Daily Advocate
Peck completes 30 years as voice of the fair
GREENVILLE — For the past 30 years, the Great Darke County Fair has had a voice that rings out over any other. You’ve heard his voice announcing commercials, birthdays, engagements and the chance to purchase a ticket for any number of events in front of the Grandstand from a fair goer that can’t make it to the event. However, you may not know his name or his face. Since 1992, Greg Peck’s distinct voice has been as much a part of the fair as the rides and livestock.
dayton.com
Austin Landing’s inaugural Taco & Nacho Fest a huge hit
The judges and people have spoken and when it comes to nachos and tacos the results are in. The inaugural Taco & Nacho Fest, held Saturday, Aug. 27 at Austin Landing, assembled more than 15 restaurant and food truck vendors. The event explored the best offerings in the region for crunchy smothered satisfying nachos and hearty soft and hard stuffed tacos.
earnthenecklace.com
Andre Johnson Jr. Leaving WRGT: Where Is the Ohio Sports Reporter Going?
Andre Johnson Jr. passionately provided sports coverage to Ohio throughout the pandemic era. Now he’s moving closer to home for the next step of his career. Andre Johnson Jr. announced he is leaving WRGT. Naturally, Dayton residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next, and if his new job will also take him away from Ohio. Johnson answered most of his viewers’ questions. Here’s what the sports reporter said about his departure from the Dayton 24/7 Now news station.
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
Urbana Citizen
Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival celebrates 20th year
Several crowd favorite bands from previous editions of the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival will return for encore performances on the outdoor stage at the 20th OFSF on three consecutive Saturdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24. The festival, at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, a mile north of Urbana at 2624...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Restaurant closings beg the question, how can we help?
Before I saw the headline, “Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine closing at 2nd Street Market” I was already feeling heartsick. So many wonderful restaurants and kitchens had recently closed or announced their closings and this one hit especially close to home. Owner Azra Kaurin has been a staple for...
WDTN
Pet of the Week from Humane Society of Greater Dayton
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little black ball of fur is Batman. Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said any family ready to take on his energy and cuddles would be a great home for Batman.
dayton.com
Sale of family business called a Kettering ‘staple’ stirs emotions
KETTERING — Charley Schuerholz grew up alongside his parents’ printing equipment, which was a part of his family’s home many years before he was. Not surprisingly, the decision to sell the printing company that evolved from a hobby of Bill and Ivy Schuerholz in the 1940s wasn’t an easy one.
Village of Covington to host groundbreaking ceremony for first new park in over 100 years
MIAMI COUNTY — This week the Village of Covington will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its first new park in over 100 years. The ceremony will take place on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at the location of the future park at 25 Grant Street. The construction of Schoolhouse...
countynewsonline.org
Another Dillman hits the jackpot Saturday – Arcanum student wins opening heat
GREENVILLE- When it comes to the annual demolition derby at the Great Darke County Fair, the name Dillman is synonymous in the event. The 2022 edition will go down with a bit of a twist though. The winner of the opening heat was a Dillman. Not so unusual but this...
tornadopix.com
Charming new townhouse in College Corner
This 2022 building has all the modern amenities you could want, in the midst of the action at Coolidge Corner. Subscribe to our weekly Homes and Properties newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood events, and more. 56 Thorndike Street, Unit 56, Brooklyn. price: $2,999,000. Size: 2,923 square feet. bed room:...
