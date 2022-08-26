ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball Summer Preview: Armando Bacot

The Tar Heels had their share of ups and downs last season. Although they were able to come into form at the perfect time, for the majority of the regular season, it was very much a Jekyll and Hyde dynamic. Despite the overall inconsistency of the team, there was one dude whose play never wavered. I’m talking about the first team All-ACC performer (should’ve been ACC POTY) who became the first player to ever record six double-doubles in the NCAA tournament en route to tying the NCAA single season record with 31: Armando Bacot.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Why Duke Doesn't Play Belmont Anymore

One of the consequences of Mike Krzyzewski’s late-career move to one-and-done players is that those gifted players rarely stayed long enough to know their teammates for more than a few months and so didn’t bond as tightly as one might have hoped. A master psychologist who could have...
DURHAM, NC
