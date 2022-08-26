Read full article on original website
WOWT
Lincoln man arrested after allegedly taking motorcycle from fatal crash scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New details in a fatal crash in Lincoln. Two people are facing legal trouble after the deadly crash in Lincoln this weekend. Friday night witnesses reported seeing a motorcyclist speed through a red light at north 27th and Cornhusker before crashing into a Ford truck. The...
klin.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Monday Evening Crash on Cornhusker
Lincoln Police are investigating a crash at N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man. A motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light shortly after 6:30 Monday evening when an eastbound sedan, driven by an 18-year-old female from Lincoln, made a left turn in front of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist died at the scene.
Montgomery County Deputies arrest Pottawattamie County Man wanted in Adams County
(Red Oak) Montgomery County Deputies arrested a Council Bluffs man early Sunday morning on two Adams County Warrants. Authorities arrested 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater on two Adams County warrants for Failure to Appear on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and OWI. Deputies transported Fitzwater to the Adams County Jail. In...
klin.com
Shot Fired Through Floor Of Lincoln Apartment During Party
A resident of an apartment complex in the 300 block of W Charleston called Lincoln Police around 10:20 Sunday morning after finding a bullet hole in the ceiling of their bedroom. “Arriving officers observed the damage to the ceiling and related damage to a clothes dresser. The upstairs apartment reportedly...
News Channel Nebraska
Plattsmouth murder suspect had been released from probation
PLATTSMOUTH - An 18-year-old Cass County murder suspect has recently been satisfactorily released from probation, despite the state’s claims of violations. Jabari Parsons of rural Plattsmouth is suspected of the stabbing death of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell on Thursday, Aug. 25. He had been sentenced to a probation term on...
iheart.com
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Lincoln Verizon store
(Lincoln, NE) -- Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise is stolen from a Lincoln Verizon Wireless store. Lincoln Police say just after 9:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the store near 30th and Pine Lake Road for a reported burglary. Police say employees arriving for work found that one of the ground level windows had been shattered, multiple display cases were gone through and a number of electronic devices were taken. Investigators say the total damage is estimated at $650, while lost merchandise is listed at $8,110.
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police investigating suspicious death after body found in river
The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating after a 30-year-old man was found dead in the Missouri River on Friday.
News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
klin.com
klin.com
Update On Deadly Lincoln Motorcycle Crash
Lincoln Police have released new details in a motorcycle crash at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. LPD says witnesses reported the motorcycle was speeding and ran the red light and collided with a black 2022 Ford F150 truck. Investigators say when officers arrived at...
York News-Times
York man gets time served in drug case
YORK – Michael Fortner, 46, of York, has pleaded no contest in a case that involved delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. He appeared this past week in York County District Court. Fortner was arrested...
WOWT
U.S. Marshals looking for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Staying warm all week. Updated: 6 hours ago. A pleasant evening for the metro,...
klin.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest of Man On Gun, Drug Charges
Lincoln Police say Gang Unit Investigators saw a 25 year old man driving in the area of 30th and Capitol Parkway around 2:15 Wednesday afternoon. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says they had previous knowledge that Theodore Sachtleben had a suspended license. “Investigators called for the assistance of a marked patrol cruiser...
WOWT
Former Omaha Police officer arrested after robbery, carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former city police officer, fired from the force six years ago, has been arrested for robbery. According to the OPD report, former officer Wendy Redding, 48, was involved in a carjacking. Redding was fired from the Omaha Police Department in 2016 after 22 years with the force.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD find autistic child who had been reported missing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department announced Saturday evening they found Joshua Beltz who was reported missing earlier in the day. LPD reported around 7:20 p.m. that Beltz had been found and returned to safely back to his family. Authorities in Lincoln were searching for a missing nine-year-old autistic...
klin.com
Saturday Fire Destroys House In Denton
A Denton woman called 911 just before noon on Saturday to say her roof was on fire. “The house, which was a ranch style log home, was a total loss, estimated value $370,000,” says Lancaster County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Houchin. Fire crews from Denton, Southwest Fire...
WOWT
BREAKING: Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody
Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Staying warm all week. Updated: 6 hours ago. A pleasant evening for the metro,...
thebestmix1055.com
Sheriff’s office probes car-train collision
Two people were injured Thursday night in an accident involving a Union Pacific train, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on County Road 4, south of U.S. Highway 30, about 2 1/2 miles west of North Bend. A gray 2022 Nissan...
