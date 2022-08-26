The 2022-2023 school year is upon us and we’re excited about how it’s shaping up so far. Over the summer a variety of facility projects took place including the start of the installation of air conditioning for better air quality at Whittier Early Childhood Center, Emerson Primary, Longfellow Primary, and Northwood Intermediate. We were lucky to be able to use Covid relief money to fund this large project. Whittier Early Childhood Center saw the biggest facility changes with the grading of the playground to prepare for an addition to the playground. This project also included shifting the parent parking area, which will now be in the front of the building. Another larger project took place at Sidney Middle School where the carpet was removed and floors were refinished. Roof replacements, brick tucking, and other smaller projects also took place in an attempt to keep our aging buildings safe.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO