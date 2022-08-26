Read full article on original website
‘Unlock LOCA LIVE’ announces 2022-23 season
NEW BREMEN — Lock One Community Arts has selected “Unlock LOCA LIVE” as the theme for their 2022-23 season of performing arts. LOCA, a non-profit organization, was formed in 2001 by three couples with the intent of bringing live professional stage performances to the West Central Ohio region. The group exists through the support of sponsors, season pass holders, ticket sales and contributions from businesses and friends. All activity is governed by an all-volunteer board composed of a dedicated group of local individuals who generously give their time and talents. The support of Lock One is vital to ensure that high quality artistry continues to be provided in the local area.
Johnston Farm celebrates 50th anniversary as state historic site
PIQUA — Following brief introductory remarks offered as master of ceremonies by Johnston Farm Friends Council board member Richard Adams, the Piqua Veterans Elite Tribute Squad posted the colors. As the Piqua High School Band’s Director Mitch Mahaney conducted the musicians as they played the Star-Spangled Banner, the audience, appreciative of the large tent that shielded them from the afternoon’s blazing sun, joined in singing the National Anthem.
Piqua-Caldwell Historic District plans events
PIQUA — Whether you’re looking for mums, fun or holiday spirit, the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA) has it all and the public is invited to join them at events planned for this fall and winter. Mums go on sale Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at...
Beef and Dairy Fall Roundup set
RUSSIA — Two organizations have become one in the new Shelby County Beef and Dairy Association. The group will hold a Fall Roundup on Sept. 6, 2022, at the family farm of Mike and Maria York. Come to tour the York facility, attend a program/discussion on hoof care, and enjoy ribeye for supper and ice cream for dessert.
Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion
The Sidney High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion Aug. 20 at the Sidney Moose. There were 31 class members in attendance, along with 14 friends or spouses of the classmates. Members of the class traveled from Texas and Indiana to attend the reunion with those who still reside in Ohio,
Ehemann attends CCAO Workforce, Families and Children Symposium
NEWARK — Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann attended the CCAO Workforce, Families and Children Symposium last week at Cherry Valley Hotel in Licking County. The symposium provided an environment for county commissioners, county officials and leading experts to connect, inform and learn about important issues every county faces. “CCAO’s...
City offers free mulch
SIDNEY — The city of Sidney will be offering its fall leaf mulch giveaway on three upcoming Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the compost facility at 690 Brooklyn Ave. Mulch is available for those living in Sidney and Shelby County only. The giveaway will be held for Sidney residents only on Sept. 10 and for both Sidney and Shelby County residents on Sept. 17 and 24.
Kiwanis ready for 69th annual chicken dinner
SIDNEY — The Kiwanis Club of Sidney Ohio is holding its 69th annual Labor Day Chicken Bar-B-Que on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Serving time is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until sold out and will be held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $10 each. Included...
K & J’s Ice Cream to host benefit for Morgan’s Place Cemetery
SIDNEY — K & J’s Ice Cream will be the location of a Dine-to-Donate on Thursday, Sept. 1. The event is a fundraiser for Morgan’s Place Cemetery. Join the crowd at 130 W. Russell Road in Sidney for an ice cream treat to end the summer. Morgan’s...
Campbell and Spivey to wed
FORT LORAMIE — Alyssa Ann Campbell, of Fort Loramie, and Anthony Ray Spivey, of Swanton, announce their plans to wed on Oct. 15, 2022, at The Barn at Walnut Creek in Findlay. The bride-to-be is the daughter of John A. and Toni Campbell, of Fort Loramie. She is a...
#WalkForFreedom set for Oct. 15
SIDNEY — Tens of thousands of people will gather all over the world for fundraising and awareness event called #WalkForFreedom in Saturday, Oct. 15. Walks will take place in hundreds of cities across dozens of nations. The Northwest Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition will be participating in the Walk...
Applications available for education grants
SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce is again inviting its member schools and other Chamber member organizations involved with the education of Shelby County youth to make application to its Foundation for an education grant. “The Chamber Foundation is an important component of our overall mission”, said...
Sidney Middle School, Longfellow Primary welcome new administrators
SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools staff are ready to start the school year. This year the district is welcoming new administration at Sidney Middle School and Longfellow Primary. Sidney Middle School welcomes a new administrative team with principal Gregg Johnson and assistant principals Jesie Geuy and Chris Lucius. Michelle Link will replace Michael Moore at Longfellow Primary as principal. Moore is staying in the district but moving to oversee Jacket Virtual Academy (JaVA) as principal.
Catholic Social Services looking for volunteer drivers
SIDNEY — Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley (CSSMV) is working to find more volunteer drivers for RideConnect, a program designed to expand transportation options throughout the Miami Valley region. Additional funding has been secured from the Ohio Department of Transportation to increase the scope of the program that was launched by CSSMV in July 2021.
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Tida Bruce Banfield, 46, of Mableton, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. Alfred Brandon Woodward, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with...
Thomas earns SHRM certification
GREENVILLE — Tiffany Thomas, chief human resources officer at EverHeart Hospice, recently earned her SHRM certification. “I knew in the back of my mind; HR was something I was being led towards. This was the type of work I wanted to do because I get a lot of satisfaction from helping others,” Thomas said.
Out of the past
————— In response to an invitation, Judge W.T. Mooney, of St. Marys, has sent word to this city that he will be here next Wednesday and will, with pleasure, umpire the game of ball between the Shelby County bar and courthouse officials. 100 years. August 30,...
Shelby County BOE audits August election results
SIDNEY—The Shelby County Board of Elections met Monday morning to audit the Aug. 2 special election results. Boards of Elections are required to choose one of three ways to audit the election results, by precinct, by polling location or by individual voting machine. The Shelby County BOE decided to...
SCS superintendent ready for new school year
The 2022-2023 school year is upon us and we’re excited about how it’s shaping up so far. Over the summer a variety of facility projects took place including the start of the installation of air conditioning for better air quality at Whittier Early Childhood Center, Emerson Primary, Longfellow Primary, and Northwood Intermediate. We were lucky to be able to use Covid relief money to fund this large project. Whittier Early Childhood Center saw the biggest facility changes with the grading of the playground to prepare for an addition to the playground. This project also included shifting the parent parking area, which will now be in the front of the building. Another larger project took place at Sidney Middle School where the carpet was removed and floors were refinished. Roof replacements, brick tucking, and other smaller projects also took place in an attempt to keep our aging buildings safe.
New firefighters sworn in
Carter Jenkins, St Paris, is sworn in by Andrew Bowsher, left, SIdney’s city manager, while Carter’s parents, Steve and Karla Jenkins, participate in the ceremony Monday at the Sidney Fire Department. Jenkins was one of four new firefighters joining the department. Nick Baker, Piqua, is sworn in by...
