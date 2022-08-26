Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Medicare phone scam targeting seniors on the rise
GREENFIELD, Wis. - When a scammer calls, chances are, they’re impersonating Social Security, Medicare or the IRS. Those three agencies consistently rank in the top three in the Better Business Bureau’s list of phone impersonation scams. Now, one of those scams is circulating again in southeast Wisconsin and...
voiceofalexandria.com
Brandtjen: 'Mind-boggling' decision given Wisconsin voter ID law
(The Center Square) – Few answers, if any, are being given about the move from Wisconsin’s election managers to put inactive voters back on the state’s voter rolls. “Why we are returning anyone to the rolls in a state where anyone can vote as long as you have a voter ID is mind-boggling,” said Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls.
After Vos cancels subpoenas against Wisconsin mayors in Gableman investigation, case dropped
MADISON, Wis. — Days after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended Michael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 election, a lawsuit related to the investigation has officially been dismissed, online court records show. The case, filed in Waukesha County, was dismissed in its entirety on Monday. On Friday, Vos withdrew subpoenas that required a number of Wisconsin mayors to testify in...
Wisconsin man, 3 others accused of stealing $800,000+ in federal COVID loans
A Milwaukee man and three others from out of state are accused of stealing $874,229 in federal funding meant to benefit small businesses.
Wisconsin Gov. Proposes $600 Million Tax Cut, Criticized For "Vote-Buying Ploy"
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has proposed a massive $600 million tax cut initiative but is facing criticism that it is a "tax gimmick" and "vote-buying ploy." Yesterday, during an appearance at the Malaika Early Learning Center in Milwaukee, Evers announced his new proposal, which would utilize the state's surplus to provide Wisconsin residents with hundreds of millions of dollars in tax relief.
WNCY
Wisconsin’s 2020 Election Investigation Appears To Be Over
MADISON (WTAQ-WLUK) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme...
wwisradio.com
Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin
The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
UPMATTERS
‘A very selfish person’: Wisconsin financial advisor misleads clients, gets prison time
(WFRV) – A financial advisor in Wisconsin was handed down a prison sentence after he orchestrated a scheme that included misleading clients into believing they had shares of Space-X. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 33-year-old Michael Shillin was sentenced to 84 months (seven years) in federal prison for his orchestrating a scheme. He was accused of defrauding his clients and committing bank fraud.
wearegreenbay.com
State of Wisconsin tacks on 14 more deaths from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,610,932 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,336 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s Total. Total positive cases1,610,9321,608,010 (+2,922) Received one dose of vaccine3,774,190 (64.7%)3,774,474 (64.7%)
Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing
MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
CBS 58
Outage at major Indiana oil refinery has slight impact on Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An outage at a major oil refinery in Whiting, Indiana is threatening fuel supply in the Midwest. An electrical fire caused the BP refinery to shut down last week. The facility is the largest in the Midwest and one of the top ten in the United...
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
wearegreenbay.com
Darboy family advocates for pediatric cancer research
DARBOY, Wis. (WFRV) – After losing a daughter to brain cancer, a Darboy family has made it their life mission to help families that are going through what they went through. “As parents of these warriors we have a responsibility to make these changes happen and bring this funding in,” said Curtis Vallier.
How does Wisconsin’s ‘Castle Doctrine’ work?
MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
Door County Pulse
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
Wisconsin Hole-in-the-Wall Named One of America’s Best For BBQ
Wisconsin isn't exactly known as a hot spot for delicious barbecue but that may have to change. I saw this entry for a Wisconsin restaurant on LoveFood's list of Your State's Very Best Barbecue Restaurant Revealed shared by MSN. After taking a look at a couple of pics of the...
UPMATTERS
Supervisor at a Wisconsin state prison faces charges stemming from relationship with inmate
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, authorities were made aware of an inappropriate sexual relationship between a supervisor and an inmate at a Wisconsin correctional institution. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received the allegation of the relationship that was happening at the Racine Correctional Institution (RCI)...
Five vacation spots in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the VacationIdea website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great vacation spots in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Justice Dept. takes over case of Fox River boat crash
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed with Action 2 News it is taking over the case of a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River and “any potential prosecution.”. The DOJ did not provide a reason that it was taking over the review. As Action...
