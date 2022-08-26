ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

101.5 WPDH

Newburgh Library’s Future in Limbo

In this day and age of high technology have libraries become obsolete? I sure hope not. I think they are still popular, although they’ve had to change with the times. One popular Hudson Valley library branch has found itself in a bit of a jam, and they’re trying to figure out what their next move should be. And it all came about suddenly and unexpectedly.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Substantial Bridge Construction to Happen in Fishkill, NY

Be extra cautious if you are driving near the construction area. Recently, there has been a lot of construction going on in the Hudson Valley. We are lucky to live in an area where the structures are kept up and keeping everyone safe is a top priority. The Town of Fishkill recently accounted for their latest construction project and they want residents to know exactly what is going on.
FISHKILL, NY
City
Kingston, NY
Kingston, NY
Government
Kingston, NY
Health
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wilbur Avenue paving project to begin in September

KINGSTON – The Wilbur Avenue Paving Project in the City of Kingston is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 6. The Wilbur Avenue Paving Project, which will pave Wilbur Avenue (NYS Route 213) from just south of Greenkill Avenue to just north of West O’Reilly, will begin in September and is expected to be completed by November. The full project completion with guiderails and signage installation is expected by December 2022.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge 4 Day Festival Coming to Newburgh this Weekend

Can you believe it’s almost Labor Day? It’s been a fun summer, but I guess now it’s time to start thinking about trading in our shorts for sweaters and our sandals for shoes. Yup, there’s no avoiding it. Fall is on the way. Since this coming weekend is the unofficial last weekend of the summer we should do something fun. And I’ve got just the thing.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County promotes food waste diversion and composting

GOSHEN – On the heels of an initiative to collect and divert food waste begun prior to the pandemic, Orange County is launching a phase of the program. County recycling director Ermin Silijkovic said the county is concentrating on one area. “We are now focusing on the Warwick Valley...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie social club marks 75 years of community service

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Shamrock Association in the city celebrated its 75th anniversary on Saturday. To commemorate the milestone, a celebration was held and City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison declared Saturday, August 27, 2022, as “Shamrock Association Day” in the city when he stopped at the club in the morning.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort

When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
96.9 WOUR

Twin Lakes Resort 90 Mins From Albany Becoming Tiny Home Retreat

There's a quaint tiny home hotel that is only an hour and a half from the Capital Region where you will feel like you are in the middle of nature. It's called Hurley House and it is a new retreat on the grounds of the old Twin Lakes resort in Hurley, NY. There are tiny homes set up all throughout the rolling hills in the shadow of the Catskill Mountains alongside a beautiful lake. These 400-square-foot homes have everything you need for a relaxing stay. They all have floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy the scenery along with a skylight in the bathroom for natural light. They hope to open soon.
HURLEY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Annual air show wows thousands

MONTGOMERY –Eric Norberg, of Highland, loves aviation and is the son of a pilot, and Saturday he attended the New York International Air Show at the Orange County Airport outside the Village of Montgomery. The weekend-long show featured a B-25 from WWII and the United States Air Force’s Thunderbirds...
MONTGOMERY, NY
WNAW 94.7

Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)

Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
PITTSFIELD, MA

