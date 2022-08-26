ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

wyso.org

“Rally for Recovery” takes over downtown Dayton

Hundreds of people came out to Courthouse Square for this year’s "Rally for Recovery." The event was hosted by Families of Addicts, an organization at the center of the substance use disorder treatment community in the Miami Valley. They hold weekly meetings with support groups and more. They also...
DAYTON, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Andre Johnson Jr. Leaving WRGT: Where Is the Ohio Sports Reporter Going?

Andre Johnson Jr. passionately provided sports coverage to Ohio throughout the pandemic era. Now he’s moving closer to home for the next step of his career. Andre Johnson Jr. announced he is leaving WRGT. Naturally, Dayton residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next, and if his new job will also take him away from Ohio. Johnson answered most of his viewers’ questions. Here’s what the sports reporter said about his departure from the Dayton 24/7 Now news station.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

WYSO Noonish News Update: Trotwood wetland to be restored and Clark County thief to be sentenced

Your WYSO Noonish News Update for August 29, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (WYSO) Hundreds of people came out to Courthouse Square for this year’s "Rally for Recovery." The event is hosted by Families of Addicts. The signature moment of the event is the balloon launch, when FOA releases a thousand balloons. It symbolizes people who were lost to substance abuse and those who are still fighting it.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

GALLERY: Family of Addicts Rally 4 Recovery

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Family of Addicts (FOA) 9th annual Rally 4 Recovery event was held today. The goal of today's event was to let families of addicts, those in active recovery, or those seeking help know that they are not alone. “This is always such a great event because...
DAYTON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Pork Festival announces grandstand music lineup

EATON — The 51st Annual Preble County Pork Festival is adding top entertainment from Ohio performers and groups throughout the festival weekend, Sept. 17-18, and is even bringing a country music legend to headline a Saturday evening concert at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Complimentary grandstand performances on Saturday and...
EATON, OH
WDTN

Dayton block party gives away school supplies, resources to families

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As parents everywhere are feeling the impact of higher prices because of inflation, a Dayton child care center is helping parents send their kids back to school with the supplies they need. The Little Hearts School House Early Learning Academy and its Mentoring and Community Services Program held an annual free […]
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
wyso.org

Straight outta Yellow Springs: the incomparable Issa Ali

Some people just stand out. They make heads turn in a room, they make people gawk at the mall. A few people in life are stars, and then a fewer number are even bigger stars…stars that burn just a little brighter than the others. You know ‘em when you see 'em. And in that category, you can place Issa Ali.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH

