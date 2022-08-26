Read full article on original website
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
wyso.org
“Rally for Recovery” takes over downtown Dayton
Hundreds of people came out to Courthouse Square for this year’s "Rally for Recovery." The event was hosted by Families of Addicts, an organization at the center of the substance use disorder treatment community in the Miami Valley. They hold weekly meetings with support groups and more. They also...
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
earnthenecklace.com
Andre Johnson Jr. Leaving WRGT: Where Is the Ohio Sports Reporter Going?
Andre Johnson Jr. passionately provided sports coverage to Ohio throughout the pandemic era. Now he’s moving closer to home for the next step of his career. Andre Johnson Jr. announced he is leaving WRGT. Naturally, Dayton residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next, and if his new job will also take him away from Ohio. Johnson answered most of his viewers’ questions. Here’s what the sports reporter said about his departure from the Dayton 24/7 Now news station.
wyso.org
WYSO Noonish News Update: Trotwood wetland to be restored and Clark County thief to be sentenced
Your WYSO Noonish News Update for August 29, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (WYSO) Hundreds of people came out to Courthouse Square for this year’s "Rally for Recovery." The event is hosted by Families of Addicts. The signature moment of the event is the balloon launch, when FOA releases a thousand balloons. It symbolizes people who were lost to substance abuse and those who are still fighting it.
Community event organized 15K meals for Deputy Yates’ 15 years of service
“Time goes so fast, it’s been a month and I wake up crying every day but I know there’s so much love out here,” said Matt’s Mother Lisa Yates.
New website provides free naloxone to Ohio residents
RecoveryOhio today announced the creation of Naloxone.Ohio.gov, a new resource that provides Ohioans with a simplified process for obtaining free naloxone, a life-saving drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.
Fox 19
Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
dayton247now.com
GALLERY: Family of Addicts Rally 4 Recovery
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Family of Addicts (FOA) 9th annual Rally 4 Recovery event was held today. The goal of today's event was to let families of addicts, those in active recovery, or those seeking help know that they are not alone. “This is always such a great event because...
Eaton Register Herald
Pork Festival announces grandstand music lineup
EATON — The 51st Annual Preble County Pork Festival is adding top entertainment from Ohio performers and groups throughout the festival weekend, Sept. 17-18, and is even bringing a country music legend to headline a Saturday evening concert at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Complimentary grandstand performances on Saturday and...
Crews battle scrap metal fire in Dayton
According to Matt McClain, the District Chief of the Dayton Fire Department, something in the pile caught fire, although it is unknown what it was.
Dayton block party gives away school supplies, resources to families
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As parents everywhere are feeling the impact of higher prices because of inflation, a Dayton child care center is helping parents send their kids back to school with the supplies they need. The Little Hearts School House Early Learning Academy and its Mentoring and Community Services Program held an annual free […]
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
Village of Covington to host groundbreaking ceremony for first new park in over 100 years
MIAMI COUNTY — This week the Village of Covington will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its first new park in over 100 years. The ceremony will take place on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at the location of the future park at 25 Grant Street. The construction of Schoolhouse...
daytonlocal.com
Dayton Ohio - Movie in the Park - Northwest Recreation Center
Bring your blanket or lawn chairs to the park and see a family-friendly movie under the stars. Popcorn and fun are provided!
Brookville woman receives ‘Saved by the Helmet’ award
The "Saved by the Helmet" award is given to those who survive serious crashes while wearing a helmet, said Motorcycle Ohio, a division of the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., Julietta Lifka of Brookville will receive the award.
Everything You Need to Know About Cincinnati's Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest Fireworks
This Labor Day bash officially signals the end of summer with a firework display — and tons of traffic jams.
wyso.org
Straight outta Yellow Springs: the incomparable Issa Ali
Some people just stand out. They make heads turn in a room, they make people gawk at the mall. A few people in life are stars, and then a fewer number are even bigger stars…stars that burn just a little brighter than the others. You know ‘em when you see 'em. And in that category, you can place Issa Ali.
Scrap metal blaze sends plumes of smoke into the sky in Dayton
DAYTON — Plumes of black smoke emerged from a scrap metal fire in Dayton Monday afternoon. An officer reported smoke coming from Franklin Iron and Metal Corp located on East 1st Street in Dayton around 5:50 p.m., according to Montgomery County dispatchers. Captain Brad French with the Dayton Fire...
Marion’s Piazza’s Roger Glass dies at 79
Glass served as president and CEO of Marion's Piazza for 16 years but was with the company for over five decades.
