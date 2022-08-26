SLED: Marion woman illegally sold alcohol to undercover officer

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is facing charges and alcohol has been seized from a Marion liquor store after the woman illegally sold alcoholic beverages, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, of Marion, is facing two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors, and failure to secure required beer or wine sale permit. Marion police, along with SLED’s Alcohol Enforcement Unit, seized alcohol from Da Liquor Store in response.

Al Sarieh sold whiskey, vodka and wine to an undercover agent on Aug. 19 and Aug. 23 according to an arrest warrant. The business did not have a current or valid liquor license.

The business has been registered with the South Carolina Secretary of State since 2011, according to online records. It is listed as a limited liability company in good standing.

