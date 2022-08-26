ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, SC

SLED: Marion woman illegally sold alcohol to undercover officer

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJBeD_0hWmX7u500

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is facing charges and alcohol has been seized from a Marion liquor store after the woman illegally sold alcoholic beverages, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Stephanie Nero Al Sardieh, 59, of Marion, is facing two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic liquors, and failure to secure required beer or wine sale permit. Marion police, along with SLED’s Alcohol Enforcement Unit, seized alcohol from Da Liquor Store in response.

Al Sarieh sold whiskey, vodka and wine to an undercover agent on Aug. 19 and Aug. 23 according to an arrest warrant. The business did not have a current or valid liquor license.

The business has been registered with the South Carolina Secretary of State since 2011, according to online records. It is listed as a limited liability company in good standing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Georgetown County man gets 25 years for latest in long line of drug crimes

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge sentenced a Georgetown County man to 25 years in prison on Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of repeated drug-trafficking crimes, authorities said. Jabyron Tywoine Richardson, 42, of Andrews, was convicted of trafficking in cocaine; trafficking in cocaine base or crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute oxycodone; […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County authorities charge woman with involuntary manslaughter in man’s overdose death

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a woman with involuntary manslaughter in the overdose death of a 57-year-old man. According to an arrest warrant, Chrystal Dawn Blackburn provided the man with fentanyl that led to his death on March 28. No additional information was immediately available. “Unfortunately, we cannot release any […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
City
Marion, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Jury Selection Begins Tuesday in 2017 Killing

Jury selection begins Tuesday in Columbus County Superior Court for the murder trial of Corey Tshombe Hines, charged in the 2017 shooting death of Elliot Dew. Hines, 25, is charged with first degree murder in the case. Hines and Taquey Montez Newkirk, 31, were tracked down and arrested by U.S. Marshals after the death of Dew and the injury of Deron Dewitt Blanks.
WHITEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Liquor License#Whiskey#Alcohol Enforcement Unit#State#Nexstar Media Inc
WECT

Sunset Beach Police officers hospitalized for possible secondary drug exposure

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Three Sunset Beach Police officers were hospitalized for possible secondary narcotics exposure on Sunday, August 28. Per the Sunset Beach PD, the officers responded to the 1600 block of Seaside Road to two people reportedly under the influence of drugs. The two were arrested for felony drug possession, but one of the officers began to feel ill. An ambulance transported him to the McLeod Health Seacoast Hospital in South Carolina.
SUNSET BEACH, NC
live5news.com

1 injured in Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a search is underway after one person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Maj. Nelson Brown says officers responded to a home on Prince Street around 1 a.m. for a disturbance and located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
GEORGETOWN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Drinks
WMBF

Report: Victim found in roadway in Conway area shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The Horry County Police Department said officers were called around 1 p.m. Saturday to Old Highway 90 and Edge Road for a report about a shooting. An incident report shows that when...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Psychiatric patient steals Marion County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, leads pursuit into North Carolina

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A psychiatric patient at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department stole a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle Saturday afternoon and led authorities on a lengthy pursuit before surrendering in North Carolina, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After deputies responded to a disturbance at the hospital, the patient took control of […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man hurt in Conway-area shooting on Saturday, HCPD says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after a man was hurt Saturday afternoon in a shooting in the Conway area, authorities said. It happened about 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road, HCPD said. According to a police report, officers arriving at the scene found the man “in the […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

70K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy