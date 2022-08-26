ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria Police Department holds an open house for law enforcement careers

By Christina Rodriguez
 3 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Police Department held an open house for those interested in law enforcement careers from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

"I think it’s very important. Not only is it a recruitment drive, but it’s also an opportunity for us to meet various members of our community", says SMPD Lieutenant Terry Flaa.

Police officials say they learned more about the day-to-day responsibilities.

“Have them come into the police department and see what it is that we do on a day-to-day basis and give them that initial exposure to the career of law enforcement", says Flaa.

Those interested also received a tour of the police station in Santa Maria.

“It’s a wonderful career, first and foremost. So as far as a benefit to the individual, it will provide them with the opportunity to live a very comfortable life, especially within the community of Santa Maria", says Flaa.

If you cannot make this open house police officials say to continue to apply through their career website.

The post Santa Maria Police Department holds an open house for law enforcement careers appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

