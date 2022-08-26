ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Stan Vito
3d ago

when she didn't let the theme park get renovated as that from a company that had/has their finances in order, I've had a bad taste in my mouth behind her...I don't care for her.

WDSU

Recall petition officially filed against Mayor LaToya Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS — The clock has officially started ticking on the petition to remove Mayor LaToya Cantrell from office. Elise and Ryan have been residents of New Orleans their whole life and they say they're not happy with the way Mayor Cantrell is running the city. "She could've done...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

The city of Covington and St. Tammany Parish hammered out a final agreement regarding a new courthouse complex. The City Council met in special session and after a 16-minute closed-door executive session, voted 6-1 to approve the new provisions. Councilman Jerry Coner voted against the measure. The Police Jury met in special session and adopted the agreement with the city's amendments.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Quin Hillyer: How to start turning New Orleans' criminal tide

The Crescent City needs a dragnet. It also needs to relearn the combined wisdom of two conservative New Orleanians. And it really, really needs public officials who do their damn jobs. The subject, of course, is crime. No need to overwhelm you with statistics when the situation is so bad...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

A year after Hurricane Ida, here's where south Louisiana stands with rebuilding

August 29 is a day many in southeast Louisiana would prefer to mentally skip, fast-forwarding through the emotional toll of the anniversary of two devastating hurricanes. This year, it's the first anniversary of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm near Port Fourchon and caused catastrophic damage in southeast Louisiana as it moved north.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Mayor LaToya Cantrell to attend Artemis 1 launch in Florida

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will travel to Florida to watch the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday. Parts of the launch system and spacecraft were built at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. In...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.

Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
BATON ROUGE, LA

