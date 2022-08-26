Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNEM
Thousands participate in 45th annual Crim Festival of Races
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The 45th annual Crim Festival of Races is in the history books after runners followed the blue line Saturday morning. An estimate eight thousand runners from far and wide hit the bricks to take on the legendary 10-mile course and some of the smaller races. Unlike...
wcsx.com
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
Historic Capitol Theatre open for free tours during Bikes on the Bricks
FLINT, MI - The restored Capitol Theatre will be open for free self-guided tours next weekend during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint. As part of Flint Institute of Music’s month-long “September Spectacular,” this is the chance for everyone to see the theatre – which was restored in 2017 – behind the scenes and from the stage.
‘80s in the Hole benefit concert will support Flint River Watershed Coalition after chemical spill
FLINT, MI -- An ‘80s themed benefit concert and party is returning to Flint this summer to raise money for the Flint River Watershed Coalition. The 5th annual benefit concert “80s in the Hole” will take place from 6:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 at 630 W. Kearsley Street in Flint.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Annual Stuff the Ambulance returns to Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. - The 5th annual Stuff the Ambulance returned to collect supplies for kids in Saginaw Saturday. This year's donations are going to Hemlock and Merrill Elementary School. New links: Crim Festival of Races is more than just about fitness. The schools are chosen by a voting system, with...
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
More than a race: Supporters along route and runners enjoy Crim’s sense of community
FLINT, MI -- Denny and Nancy Pickard have been visiting the same corner at West Court Street and Bradley Avenue for the past 15 years to cheer on Crim 10-mile runners. Their support of runners in the race actually started 15 years before that, traveling to different spots on the route. Both Denny and Nancy have themselves raced in the annual event.
WNEM
Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification
Tens of thousands of runners are expected to hit the bricks Saturday for the annual Crim Festival of Races. MSP crime lab requested after body found on side of the road. A disturbing discovery along a quiet country road in Genesee County. Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Severe Thunderstorm Watch covering Detroit, Ann Arbor, Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Thumb for good reason
A line of severe thunderstorms with no significant breaks in the line is moving east into the eastern and southeastern part of Lower Michigan between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The severe thunderstorm watch covers the entire Saginaw Valley and Thumb, south to Ann Arbor and the entire Detroit area.
WNEM
Water restored in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Due to an unexpected failure of a valve, Midland County Emergency Management shut down a water main to make repairs on Monday. Water has since been restored. The areas that were affected by the shutdown are below:. 7 Mile Road between Cole Road and Love Road.
WNEM
Destroyer celebrates 10 years on the Saginaw river
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A piece of naval history is celebrating a decade of being docked on the Saginaw River. Visitors of the USS Edison have the chance to learn about the remarkable history of the destroyer while walking through the museum. “We wanted this to be a community...
WNEM
First year Alma college students volunteer at Scots in Service Day
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) — As a result of Scots in Service Day more than 300 first-year students at Alma College participated in a volunteer event. The event that brought groups of volunteers to various public and nonprofit sites in Gratiot County to engage in acts of volunteer work and community service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned
MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. Best Western Violation Letter -...
msn.com
Onlookers return to Giant Slide in Michigan following speed concerns, viral video
The operators of a giant slide in Michigan say speed concerns have been addressed, but people are returning to the attraction to see if that is, in fact, the case. The slide went viral due to videos posted online showing riders flailing as they went down the bumpy slide. The...
Look Inside Of This Now Abandoned High School In Flint
If you're from the Flint area, you probably know of this now abandoned high school in the area. The architecture is unmatched by many modern-day schools and is a sight to see. While today, it is covered with graffiti, you can still see the beauty the building has to offer.
Indoor skatepark, shop opens in Bay City as a destination for skateboarders
BAY CITY, MI - Nestled in Bay City is a skating haven that allows skateboarders to practice their skills any time of the year, regardless of the weather. Skateboarders of all ages have been enjoying the new indoor skatepark that opened up shop at 106 South Linn Street in the Midland Street Business District earlier this month. Major Skate is a veteran-owned indoor skateboarding facility skate shop that is located in a historic building with the original exposed brick giving it an appropriately themed urban-grunge feel.
abc12.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather swept across the southern Lower Peninsula with heavy rain and winds exceeding 65 mph as a cool front moved through the area. The Saginaw and Flint areas were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning beginning around 5:30 p.m. The warnings were scheduled to end around 6:30 p.m. after a line of storms moved through.
1051thebounce.com
4 Michigan Cities Inside the Top 30 Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
nbc25news.com
Richfield Public School Academy closes due to staff illness
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Richfield Public School Academy has announced it will be closed until September 6th due to staff illness. Saginaw Public Schools is trying to level this teacher and substitute teacher shortage by establishing the Grow Our Own Program. Dr. Ramont Roberts is the Superintendent of Saginaw Public...
The Isley Brothers to perform at Flint’s Capitol Theatre in October
FLINT, MI - Celebrating 100 years of service to the community, the United Way of Genesee County is presenting The Isley Brothers in concert this fall. The famed soul band, featuring Ronald and Ernest Isley, is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at The Capitol Theatre, located at 140 E. 2nd St. in downtown Flint.
Comments / 0