Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made ItThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
Sunbound Interviews Ryan Meeks Realtor | Escape To ArizonaRyan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaScottsdale, AZ
Construction delays and monsoon activity continues driving from West Phoenix to California towards Labor Day weekend.cookfortodayPhoenix, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Want to Escape the Cold this Winter? Frontier Airlines Just Announced A Major Expansion in PhoenixKevin AlexanderPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a little over four months, hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community are looking at the possibility of not having water. Several in this unincorporated community have been relying on the city of Scottsdale to haul water to their homes. But Scottsdale is discontinuing this service at the end of the year as part of its water conservation strategy.
AZFamily
Former Mesa teacher talks about why she left the profession
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s widely known that a teacher shortage is impacting our state and our education. Now, we’re hearing from former teachers to talk about the reasons why they left the profession. Lupita Almanza, a former second-grade teacher, recently walked away from teaching after 11 years....
AZFamily
Less mountain rescues in Phoenix could be thanks to permanent program
Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
East Valley Tribune
Controversial church facility wins council OK
St. Apkar Armenian Apostolic Church will get its controversial assisted living facility near the intersection of E. Cholla Street and 88th Place. Scottsdale City Council voted 5-2 Aug. 23 to up-zone the property and approve a conditional use permit for the facility. Councilwomen Betty Janik and Solange Whitehead voted against...
AZFamily
Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex
Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
AZFamily
Phoenix Fire sees drop in mountain rescues partly due to trail closure program
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some Phoenix hiking trails will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of the extreme heat. The trails have already shut down 11 times so far this year under the city’s new and permanent program, which closes some trails when an excessive heat warning is issued. For the first time, we are looking at whether this new program is working and how many mountain rescues Phoenix Fire has done this year compared to last.
azednews.com
Arizona Educational Foundation names five finalists for 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year
Today, the Arizona Educational Foundation (AEF®) named the 5 finalists under consideration for the 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year® Award. Desert Financial Credit Union is the presenting sponsor of this year’s Teacher of the Year Awards ceremony. Considered the “Oscar Awards” of teaching, the educator ultimately selected as Arizona Teacher of the Year becomes our state’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year.
Arizona hospital says actions were 'appropriate and necessary' after woman gets $11k medical flight bill
MARICOPA, Ariz. — In March, Amy Maher was one of about two to three people transferred out of Exceptional Community Hospital-Maricopa a day. But, Maher said the transfer for emergency surgery, which she didn’t need and didn’t end up getting, is now costing her $11,000. Exceptional Community...
fox10phoenix.com
Shootout and barricade situation prompts lockdown of Maricopa elementary school; suspect dead
MARICOPA, Ariz. - An investigation is underway, according to officials in the town of Maricopa, following a shooting and barricade situation that culminated in the suspect's death on Aug. 29. "These are complicated and convoluted investigations," said Commander Stephen Judd with the Maricopa Police Department. "There’s a lot of moving...
AZFamily
Additional water cuts could be coming to Yuma farmers, threatening supply of leafy greens
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Could the lettuce you see on store shelves not only in Arizona but nationwide become harder and harder to find? That’s at risk of being the case with ongoing water woes and more potential water cuts in Yuma. It all comes down to if an agreement is reached and what that agreement looks like.
AZFamily
Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year
Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
ABC 15 News
Rural Arizona school finds staff and hope outside the US
STANFIELD, AZ — At Stanfield Elementary school, most mornings start with principal Jennifer Murrieta greeting her way across campus. "My favorite part of the day is being outside in the beginning of the day, smiling, and hopefully getting them to smile back at me. And to say hi back at me, which many of them do. It's getting better," she told ABC15.
Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made It
It was a muggy summer evening on July 27, 1988, and Debbie Traylor’s washing machine had just broken in her Phoenix, Arizona home. She grabbed her 13-year-old son, Myron, and headed for a walk to her parent’s house on Pecan Road. Myron is a great kid who does not curse, use drugs or get into trouble. He enjoyed baseball and attending Southminster Presbyterian Church.
Arizona Police On The Lookout For Alleged Alligator Dumped In Valley Lake
Police received reports of a possible alligator in a nearby lake.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist hits and kills donkey on Loop 303 in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after hitting a donkey with his motorcycle Monday morning on Loop 303. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 303 just west of Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the rider was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. His name has not been released.
AZFamily
Shooting of 2 Phoenix officers is fifth ‘ambush-style’ shooting in the city this year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The shooting on Sunday night of two Phoenix police officers marks the fifth ‘ambush-style’ shooting of officers in the department this year, according to figures compiled by Arizona’s Family. Phoenix police say that the shooting happened near 26th Ave and Deer Valley after...
AZFamily
Suspect found dead after standoff with police in Maricopa neighborhood
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police in Maricopa say a suspect has died after an hours-long barricade at a home in the Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa. It started when Maricopa police responded to a noise complaint on McCord Drive. A police spokesman said the suspect...
santansun.com
Falling enrollment triggers study of 8 CUSD schools
Chandler Unified School District’s intense growth spurt is ending and it faces a future of declining enrollment. The governing board heard what the district is doing to prepare for that future at its Aug. 10 meeting. About an hour was dedicated to a space utilization study, where district officials...
AZFamily
It’s Welcome Week at Grand Canyon University!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grand Canyon University says it is welcoming its largest class ever with about 9,700 new students starting this year. University officials say it brings the enrollment to roughly 25,000. On this Field Trip Friday (on a Monday), we’re showcasing what its central Phoenix campus has to offer as students and parents join in for GCU Welcome Week.
AZFamily
Maricopa County Constable recalls meeting Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was serving an eviction notice with apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath when she was killed. Reportedly the alleged shooter, 24-year-old Gavin Stansell, then turned the gun on himself after also killing 25-year-old Elijah Miranda. Martinez-Garibay was an Army veteran who...
