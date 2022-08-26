ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

AZFamily

Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a little over four months, hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community are looking at the possibility of not having water. Several in this unincorporated community have been relying on the city of Scottsdale to haul water to their homes. But Scottsdale is discontinuing this service at the end of the year as part of its water conservation strategy.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Former Mesa teacher talks about why she left the profession

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s widely known that a teacher shortage is impacting our state and our education. Now, we’re hearing from former teachers to talk about the reasons why they left the profession. Lupita Almanza, a former second-grade teacher, recently walked away from teaching after 11 years....
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Less mountain rescues in Phoenix could be thanks to permanent program

Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Controversial church facility wins council OK

St. Apkar Armenian Apostolic Church will get its controversial assisted living facility near the intersection of E. Cholla Street and 88th Place. Scottsdale City Council voted 5-2 Aug. 23 to up-zone the property and approve a conditional use permit for the facility. Councilwomen Betty Janik and Solange Whitehead voted against...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex

Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Fire sees drop in mountain rescues partly due to trail closure program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some Phoenix hiking trails will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of the extreme heat. The trails have already shut down 11 times so far this year under the city’s new and permanent program, which closes some trails when an excessive heat warning is issued. For the first time, we are looking at whether this new program is working and how many mountain rescues Phoenix Fire has done this year compared to last.
PHOENIX, AZ
azednews.com

Arizona Educational Foundation names five finalists for 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year

Today, the Arizona Educational Foundation (AEF®) named the 5 finalists under consideration for the 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year® Award. Desert Financial Credit Union is the presenting sponsor of this year’s Teacher of the Year Awards ceremony. Considered the “Oscar Awards” of teaching, the educator ultimately selected as Arizona Teacher of the Year becomes our state’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year.
ARIZONA STATE
Benjamin Franklin
ABC 15 News

Rural Arizona school finds staff and hope outside the US

STANFIELD, AZ — At Stanfield Elementary school, most mornings start with principal Jennifer Murrieta greeting her way across campus. "My favorite part of the day is being outside in the beginning of the day, smiling, and hopefully getting them to smile back at me. And to say hi back at me, which many of them do. It's getting better," she told ABC15.
STANFIELD, AZ
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made It

It was a muggy summer evening on July 27, 1988, and Debbie Traylor’s washing machine had just broken in her Phoenix, Arizona home. She grabbed her 13-year-old son, Myron, and headed for a walk to her parent’s house on Pecan Road. Myron is a great kid who does not curse, use drugs or get into trouble. He enjoyed baseball and attending Southminster Presbyterian Church.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist hits and kills donkey on Loop 303 in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after hitting a donkey with his motorcycle Monday morning on Loop 303. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 303 just west of Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the rider was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. His name has not been released.
PEORIA, AZ
santansun.com

Falling enrollment triggers study of 8 CUSD schools

Chandler Unified School District’s intense growth spurt is ending and it faces a future of declining enrollment. The governing board heard what the district is doing to prepare for that future at its Aug. 10 meeting. About an hour was dedicated to a space utilization study, where district officials...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

It’s Welcome Week at Grand Canyon University!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grand Canyon University says it is welcoming its largest class ever with about 9,700 new students starting this year. University officials say it brings the enrollment to roughly 25,000. On this Field Trip Friday (on a Monday), we’re showcasing what its central Phoenix campus has to offer as students and parents join in for GCU Welcome Week.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County Constable recalls meeting Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was serving an eviction notice with apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath when she was killed. Reportedly the alleged shooter, 24-year-old Gavin Stansell, then turned the gun on himself after also killing 25-year-old Elijah Miranda. Martinez-Garibay was an Army veteran who...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

