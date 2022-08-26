Kenny Loggins Talks 'Mammoth' Response to 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Tina Turner's Influence on 'Danger Zone' (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Popculture
VMA 2022: Pop Star Reportedly Plotting Surprise Comeback Performance
Rumor has it that a pop star is making a comeback! DailyMail.com reports that a production source revealed that Fergie is making a surprise comeback performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer has been practicing at the Prudential Center ahead of her first live performance in four years, according to an insider.
Popculture
Britney Spears Reveals She Turned Down Meghan Markle-Style Interview With Oprah Winfrey
If you thought Meghan Markle exposing the fraught system of the royal family and her time in Buckingham Palace was riveting, imagine Britney Spears spilling all the tea with the media queen, Oprah. Apparently, Spears had the chance to do a Markle-style interview with Lady O and shut it down. The "Baby One More Tine" singer released a bombshell 22-minute audio clip on YouTube Sunday about the "abuse" she experienced as a result of her 13-year conservatorship.
Popculture
'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Speaks out After Controversial Photos Surface From Mom's Birthday Party
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney responded to the backlash from photos she shared of her mother's birthday party on Saturday. The pictures showed an unidentified family member wearing a "Blue Lives Matter" T-shirt and people were seen wearing parody versions of the "Make America Great Again" hat. On Twitter, Sweeney didn't say her family's political affiliation, and only asked fans to "stop making assumptions."
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Florence Pugh Continues to Distance Herself From 'Don't Worry Darling' as Movie's Release Nears
Florence Pugh is reportedly limiting her involvement in the press for Don't Worry Darling. According to The Wrap, this may be an indication that the actress has had a falling out with director Olivia Wilde, though no indication has been made clear yet. The outlet reached out to three executives...
Popculture
Olivia Wilde's Video to Shia LaBeouf Leaks After Actor Denies He Was Fired From Her New Film
Olivia Wilde begged her former Don't Worry Darling co-star Shia LaBeouf to stay on the project in a video that leaked days it was alleged LaBeouf was fired. Wilde told Variety that the Disney alum was fired from the project and replaced by her now-boyfriend, Harry Styles, to keep other cast members "safe" from his "combative energy." In an email to the publication, the Even Stevens star denied such, sharing screenshots of texts Wilde allegedly messaged him in Aug. 2020 after he expressed a desire to quit. "Doesn't feel good to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty," Wilde allegedly wrote in one text. "I'm gutted because it could have been something special." Hw says he "officially" quit the day after he received that message. Now, he wants Wilde to retract her statements, claiming it made it "harder" for him to "crawl out of the hole" he dug amid previous scandals, one of which was alleged abuse.
Popculture
VMA's 2022: Johnny Depp Makes Cameo by Poking Fun at His Career After Amber Heard Trial
Johnny Depp surprised viewers with an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022. Following Lizzo's opening performance, the 59-year-old star made a brief cameo as the Moonman trophy. As an astronaut floated down from the Prudential Center's ceiling, Depp's face appeared virtually inside its helmet. "I just want you...
Popculture
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Tom Cruise's Son Connor Lands Massive Fish During Latest Outing, But Not Everybody Is Happy
Connor Cruise's latest catch might be his biggest yet and is sure to delight supporters and infuriate haters. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman has always received a contrasting selection of comments from critics and fans, with this new catch likely to catch a few eyes. The...
Popculture
Lynne Spears Reaches out Publicly to Britney Spears Following Britney's Bombshell Claims
Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, reached out to the singer on Instagram after Spears published a 22-minute recording filled with bombshell claims about her conservatorship. Lynne, 67, said she would "never and will never" turn her back on the singer. In the recording, Spears claimed she declined an offer to tell her story to Oprah Winfrey and shared other claims about the control her father allegedly had over her life during the 13-year conservatorship.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books
Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
Popculture
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' First Trailer Released, See Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al
The trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is finally here, and it's weirder than we dared hope. Daniel Radcliffe stars as "Weird Al" Yankovic in this unique take on a musical biopic. So far it sounds like fans are most excited to see his performance in all its glory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Rachel Beaver Storms off Amid Explosive Fight With 'Young & Pregnant' Co-Stars in Exclusive Sneak Peek
There Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant drama may have started in a cast group chat, but it's all exploding in person. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV reality show, sparks fly when Rachel Beaver, Kayla Sessler, Kiaya Elliott, Madisen Beith and Brianna Jaramillo all get together in Los Angeles after a blowout text message fight over the trip.
Popculture
'Elvis' Fans Are Still Obsessing Over the Electrifying Biopic
Baz Luhrmann's new biopic Elvis is available to stream at home, so fans who missed it at the theater are just now beginning to sing its praises. With all the other blockbuster movies to rave about this summer, some feel that Elvis was overlooked. Here's a look at some of the fresh chatter popping up on social media.
Popculture
Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Lashes out at MTV Over Johnny Depp's VMA's 2022 Cameo
Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez was not happy with MTV after Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night. Henriquez called it a "desperate" attempt by MTV to get extra attention for the awards show. This was Depp's highest-profile public appearance since Depp and Heard's defamation trial ended on June 1.
Popculture
Salma Hayek Likely Joining Major Netflix Show
Black Mirror continues to attract top-shelf talent. Salma Hayek Pinault and Annie Murphy are reportedly the latest stars to join the upcoming sixth season of the Netflix science fiction anthology series. Zazie Beetz, Aaron Paul, and Kate Mara headlined the initial batch of stars who joined earlier this summer. Roles...
Popculture
'House Party' Reboot Not Canceled, Heading to Theaters Instead of HBO Max
New Line Cinema's House Party was initially set to air on HBO Max. Deadline now reports that the LeBron James-Maverick Carter-produced reboot will instead open in theaters on Dec. 9 this year. The screenplay was penned by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover (writers of the hit FX series Atlanta) and stars Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, and DC Young Fly. It comes more than 30 years after the original film was released, the new film (and possible franchise). It's expected to be a cultural phenomenon for a new generation.
Popculture
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Leaked Wedding Footage Was 'Stolen' Without Her Consent
Jennifer Lopez is calling out leaked footage from her wedding to Ben Affleck, saying the video was "stolen" and sold to TMZ. The footage, which leaked Friday, shows the superstar bride performing a special song for Affleck, serenading the Oscar-winner with what appears to be an unreleased song containing the lyrics, "can't get enough of you."
Popculture
'Sam & Cat' Hits Netflix's Top 10 Amidst Jennette McCurdy's Revelations
Jennette McCurdy's memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died was so riveting that her Nickelodeon spinoff Sam & Cat gained more streams. The show ended up at No. 7 on Netflix's family top 10 chart amid the former child star's page-turning book release. The show originally aired for one year, from 2013-2014, with 35 episodes. It was a spinoff of two popular Nickelodeon sitcoms, iCarly and Victorious, which Dan Schneider created. McCurdy starred as Sam Puckett from iCarly, and Ariana Grande as Cat Valentine from Victorious. The show centered around the girls meeting by chance during an adventure and becoming roommates, then starting a babysitting business to earn extra money. It was initially set to go on hiatus before it was announced that it was cancelled overall.
Popculture
'Ghosts': First Look Photos of CBS Sitcom's Season 2 Premiere Episode
With just a month to go until the anticipated sophomore premiere of CBS' smash hit sitcom Ghosts, the network announced details surrounding the Season 2 premiere of the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created sitcom on Monday afternoon. In the season premiere debuting Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET, the new episode titled "Spies" picks up where "Farnsby & B" left off.
Comments / 0