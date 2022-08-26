Kenny Loggins Talks 'Mammoth' Response to 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Tina Turner's Influence on 'Danger Zone' (Exclusive)

Olivia Wilde begged her former Don't Worry Darling co-star Shia LaBeouf to stay on the project in a video that leaked days it was alleged LaBeouf was fired. Wilde told Variety that the Disney alum was fired from the project and replaced by her now-boyfriend, Harry Styles, to keep other cast members "safe" from his "combative energy." In an email to the publication, the Even Stevens star denied such, sharing screenshots of texts Wilde allegedly messaged him in Aug. 2020 after he expressed a desire to quit. "Doesn't feel good to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty," Wilde allegedly wrote in one text. "I'm gutted because it could have been something special." Hw says he "officially" quit the day after he received that message. Now, he wants Wilde to retract her statements, claiming it made it "harder" for him to "crawl out of the hole" he dug amid previous scandals, one of which was alleged abuse.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO