ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kenny Loggins Talks 'Mammoth' Response to 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Tina Turner's Influence on 'Danger Zone' (Exclusive)

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

VMA 2022: Pop Star Reportedly Plotting Surprise Comeback Performance

Rumor has it that a pop star is making a comeback! DailyMail.com reports that a production source revealed that Fergie is making a surprise comeback performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer has been practicing at the Prudential Center ahead of her first live performance in four years, according to an insider.
MUSIC
Popculture

Britney Spears Reveals She Turned Down Meghan Markle-Style Interview With Oprah Winfrey

If you thought Meghan Markle exposing the fraught system of the royal family and her time in Buckingham Palace was riveting, imagine Britney Spears spilling all the tea with the media queen, Oprah. Apparently, Spears had the chance to do a Markle-style interview with Lady O and shut it down. The "Baby One More Tine" singer released a bombshell 22-minute audio clip on YouTube Sunday about the "abuse" she experienced as a result of her 13-year conservatorship.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Speaks out After Controversial Photos Surface From Mom's Birthday Party

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney responded to the backlash from photos she shared of her mother's birthday party on Saturday. The pictures showed an unidentified family member wearing a "Blue Lives Matter" T-shirt and people were seen wearing parody versions of the "Make America Great Again" hat. On Twitter, Sweeney didn't say her family's political affiliation, and only asked fans to "stop making assumptions."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Kenny Loggins
Popculture

Olivia Wilde's Video to Shia LaBeouf Leaks After Actor Denies He Was Fired From Her New Film

Olivia Wilde begged her former Don't Worry Darling co-star Shia LaBeouf to stay on the project in a video that leaked days it was alleged LaBeouf was fired. Wilde told Variety that the Disney alum was fired from the project and replaced by her now-boyfriend, Harry Styles, to keep other cast members "safe" from his "combative energy." In an email to the publication, the Even Stevens star denied such, sharing screenshots of texts Wilde allegedly messaged him in Aug. 2020 after he expressed a desire to quit. "Doesn't feel good to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty," Wilde allegedly wrote in one text. "I'm gutted because it could have been something special." Hw says he "officially" quit the day after he received that message. Now, he wants Wilde to retract her statements, claiming it made it "harder" for him to "crawl out of the hole" he dug amid previous scandals, one of which was alleged abuse.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy

The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Ne Maverick#Entertain#Top Gun#Danger Zone#Mammoth#Film Star#Popculture Com#Digital
Popculture

Lynne Spears Reaches out Publicly to Britney Spears Following Britney's Bombshell Claims

Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, reached out to the singer on Instagram after Spears published a 22-minute recording filled with bombshell claims about her conservatorship. Lynne, 67, said she would "never and will never" turn her back on the singer. In the recording, Spears claimed she declined an offer to tell her story to Oprah Winfrey and shared other claims about the control her father allegedly had over her life during the 13-year conservatorship.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books

Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Teen Mom': Rachel Beaver Storms off Amid Explosive Fight With 'Young & Pregnant' Co-Stars in Exclusive Sneak Peek

There Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant drama may have started in a cast group chat, but it's all exploding in person. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV reality show, sparks fly when Rachel Beaver, Kayla Sessler, Kiaya Elliott, Madisen Beith and Brianna Jaramillo all get together in Los Angeles after a blowout text message fight over the trip.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Elvis' Fans Are Still Obsessing Over the Electrifying Biopic

Baz Luhrmann's new biopic Elvis is available to stream at home, so fans who missed it at the theater are just now beginning to sing its praises. With all the other blockbuster movies to rave about this summer, some feel that Elvis was overlooked. Here's a look at some of the fresh chatter popping up on social media.
MOVIES
Popculture

Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Lashes out at MTV Over Johnny Depp's VMA's 2022 Cameo

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez was not happy with MTV after Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night. Henriquez called it a "desperate" attempt by MTV to get extra attention for the awards show. This was Depp's highest-profile public appearance since Depp and Heard's defamation trial ended on June 1.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Salma Hayek Likely Joining Major Netflix Show

Black Mirror continues to attract top-shelf talent. Salma Hayek Pinault and Annie Murphy are reportedly the latest stars to join the upcoming sixth season of the Netflix science fiction anthology series. Zazie Beetz, Aaron Paul, and Kate Mara headlined the initial batch of stars who joined earlier this summer. Roles...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'House Party' Reboot Not Canceled, Heading to Theaters Instead of HBO Max

New Line Cinema's House Party was initially set to air on HBO Max. Deadline now reports that the LeBron James-Maverick Carter-produced reboot will instead open in theaters on Dec. 9 this year. The screenplay was penned by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover (writers of the hit FX series Atlanta) and stars Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, and DC Young Fly. It comes more than 30 years after the original film was released, the new film (and possible franchise). It's expected to be a cultural phenomenon for a new generation.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Leaked Wedding Footage Was 'Stolen' Without Her Consent

Jennifer Lopez is calling out leaked footage from her wedding to Ben Affleck, saying the video was "stolen" and sold to TMZ. The footage, which leaked Friday, shows the superstar bride performing a special song for Affleck, serenading the Oscar-winner with what appears to be an unreleased song containing the lyrics, "can't get enough of you."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Sam & Cat' Hits Netflix's Top 10 Amidst Jennette McCurdy's Revelations

Jennette McCurdy's memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died was so riveting that her Nickelodeon spinoff Sam & Cat gained more streams. The show ended up at No. 7 on Netflix's family top 10 chart amid the former child star's page-turning book release. The show originally aired for one year, from 2013-2014, with 35 episodes. It was a spinoff of two popular Nickelodeon sitcoms, iCarly and Victorious, which Dan Schneider created. McCurdy starred as Sam Puckett from iCarly, and Ariana Grande as Cat Valentine from Victorious. The show centered around the girls meeting by chance during an adventure and becoming roommates, then starting a babysitting business to earn extra money. It was initially set to go on hiatus before it was announced that it was cancelled overall.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Ghosts': First Look Photos of CBS Sitcom's Season 2 Premiere Episode

With just a month to go until the anticipated sophomore premiere of CBS' smash hit sitcom Ghosts, the network announced details surrounding the Season 2 premiere of the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created sitcom on Monday afternoon. In the season premiere debuting Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET, the new episode titled "Spies" picks up where "Farnsby & B" left off.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy