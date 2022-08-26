Read full article on original website
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
Why Pinduoduo Stock Was Rising This Morning
Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were surging today after the Chinese e-commerce company posted strong results in its second-quarter earnings report, easily outpacing analyst expectations. As of 9:46 a.m. ET on Monday, the stock was up 17.3%. So what. The company, which has differentiated itself with a mobile-only platform where...
Why Coinbase Global Stock Couldn't Maintain Its Pop Today
Coinbase Global's (NASDAQ: COIN) Monday got off to a roaring start before investors began selling off the shares again. Early on, the cryptocurrency exchange operator benefited from the rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) above a psychologically important price level; for the most part, though, such assets are still shivering as they come to grips with being stuck in the crypto winter.
Asian Markets Mostly Higher Despite Weak Global Cues
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, despite the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, as stocks in the region rebounded after the recent sell-off with traders picking up some stocks at a bargain, even as continuing concerns remain over the outlook for interest rates and potential recession. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
DELL Exits Russia, Shares Decline on Dismal Q3 Outlook
Dell Technologies DELL has closed its Russian operations after closing offices in mid-August, per a Reuters report. Dell shares plunged 13.51% on Aug 26, following disappointing fiscal second-quarter 2023 results and dim fiscal third-quarter prospects. The company’s shares have fallen 26.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 26.4%.
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Tencent Music (TME) Stock?
Investors in Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Sep 16, 2022 $0.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
Hedge Funds' 21 Top Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Hedge funds as a group have a poor long-term track record, but there's still something irresistible about knowing what the putative smart money has been up to. Besides, you've got to give them credit where credit is due. Hedge funds as a group might not be generating positive returns in 2022, but hey, at least they're beating the broader market.
U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Lower Close Could Trigger Start of Short-Term Correction
FXEmpire.com - The U.S. Dollar is trading flat against a basket of major currencies late Monday after touching a 20-year high early in the session. The move was fueled by follow-through buying tied to Friday’s hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Traders are blaming a jump in...
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders sold US$2.0m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend
The fact that multiple NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.
Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Falling Today
Shares of semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) fell for a second straight trading day on Monday, continuing Friday's post-earnings sell-off. But in contrast to last week, when at least some of the bad news about Nvidia came from Nvidia itself, today the news comes from another source entirely: China. And...
What To Expect From Goldman Sachs Stock?
Goldman Sachs’ stock (NYSE: GS) has lost roughly 9% YTD as compared to the 12% drop in the S&P500 index over the same period. Further, at its current price of $346 per share, it is trading 13% below its fair value of $399 – Trefis’ estimate for Goldman Sachs’ valuation. While the investment bank topped the consensus estimates in the second quarter, the net revenues were down 23% y-o-y to $11.86 billion. It was driven by a 79% drop in the net revenues in the asset management unit, followed by a 41% decline in the investment banking division. The asset management suffered due to net losses in equity investments and lower lending and debt investment revenues. Similarly, the investment banking segment struggled due to lower underwriting revenues driven by a significant decline in deal volumes. On the flip side, the above negative growth was somewhat offset by a 32% rise in the global markets and a 25% increase in the consumer & wealth management segments. On the expense front, the firm’s noninterest expenses as a % of revenues increased from 56% to 65% in the quarter. Further, the provisions for credit losses increased from -$92 million to $667 million. Overall, it translated into an adjusted net income of $2.8 billion – down 48% y-o-y.
The Megatrend Stock Investors Might Be Missing
Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall discusses the opportunity in investing in homebuilder stocks like Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH), LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH), and NVR (NYSE: NVR). These companies benefit from the long-term trend of low existing home inventory in the U.S. He argues that the risk of a housing crash is overblown because demand is so high, unlike during the financial crisis.
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SOCL
The Social Media Index ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 129,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of SOCL were off about 0.6% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Alphabet, trading...
Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2022: SACH, TCBK, OLB, CUEN
Financial stocks were narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was falling 0.1%. Bitcoin was rising 1.5% to...
MARUY vs. HON: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Diversified Operations sector might want to consider either Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) or Honeywell International Inc. (HON). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that...
Oil slides more than $3 on inflation and Iraq exports
LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell by more than $3 a barrel on Tuesday on fears that an inflation-induced weakening of global economies would soften fuel demand and as Iraqi crude exports have been unaffected by clashes.
Is First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) was launched on 05/27/2011, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization...
Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
Commercial Metals (CMC) closed at $42.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
