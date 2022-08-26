ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Left 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson is taking some time to herself for the first time since she was a teenager. The Kelly Clarkson Show host stopped by the TODAY show Tuesday to visit old friends Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, revealing the real reason she took the summer off from filming The Voice. Clarkson revealed it had been since she was 16 years old that she had taken a summer off when asked by Daly, who also hosts The Voice.
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton’s Surprisingly Modest Former Nashville Home Sells for $850,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]

A Nashville home that Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean once owned has sold for a whopping profit. According to the New York Post, Parton and Dean owned the 4,795-square-foot house on a quiet street in suburban Nashville from 1980 until 1996, when they sold it for $140,000. While the two-story, single-family residence is not the lavish mansion one might expect one of the biggest country stars of all time to have lived in, it's a beautiful home that's also a one-of-a-kind piece of country music history.
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
HollywoodLife

Elton John Shares 1st Sneak Peek Of Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’: Watch

Just days ahead of its official release, Elton John took to social media to reveal a tantalizing video of his new duet with Britney Spears! The music legend, 75, and the pop icon, 40, collaborated on “Hold Me Closer,” which will be release Friday, August 26 — but that wasn’t soon enough for the “Rocket Man” singer. He took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 23, to treat his 2.1 million followers to his live performance of the hotly anticipated single.
The US Sun

Did Elvis Presley die on the toilet?

ELVIS Presley died 45 years ago, leaving his loyal fans around the world devastated. Since he sadly passed away, there have been many reports that The King died on the toilet. The world's biggest star was found at his Graceland mansion on August 16, 1977, and pronounced dead at Memphis Baptist Memorial Hospital.
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
survivornet.com

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: ‘Joy, Love And Light Live On!’

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: 'Joy, Love And Light Live On!'. Rita Wilson, 65, paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who also battled breast cancer, through song. Newton-John lived for over five years with advanced breast cancer and remained...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants

Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
