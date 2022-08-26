Read full article on original website
Popculture
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Left 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson is taking some time to herself for the first time since she was a teenager. The Kelly Clarkson Show host stopped by the TODAY show Tuesday to visit old friends Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, revealing the real reason she took the summer off from filming The Voice. Clarkson revealed it had been since she was 16 years old that she had taken a summer off when asked by Daly, who also hosts The Voice.
Dolly Parton’s Surprisingly Modest Former Nashville Home Sells for $850,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]
A Nashville home that Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean once owned has sold for a whopping profit. According to the New York Post, Parton and Dean owned the 4,795-square-foot house on a quiet street in suburban Nashville from 1980 until 1996, when they sold it for $140,000. While the two-story, single-family residence is not the lavish mansion one might expect one of the biggest country stars of all time to have lived in, it's a beautiful home that's also a one-of-a-kind piece of country music history.
Taylor Lautner Is Getting Married, And His Wife's Name Could Be Super Awkward
The 'Twilight' actor proposed to Taylor Dome in November 2021.
Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Relationship Timeline
Decades in the making! Reba McEntire and Rex Linn first crossed paths 30 years before they started dating. The “Fancy” songstress met the actor while shooting 1991’s The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. “We’ve kept in contact with each other over the years, and we...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit
Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
Elton John Shares 1st Sneak Peek Of Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’: Watch
Just days ahead of its official release, Elton John took to social media to reveal a tantalizing video of his new duet with Britney Spears! The music legend, 75, and the pop icon, 40, collaborated on “Hold Me Closer,” which will be release Friday, August 26 — but that wasn’t soon enough for the “Rocket Man” singer. He took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 23, to treat his 2.1 million followers to his live performance of the hotly anticipated single.
Did Elvis Presley die on the toilet?
ELVIS Presley died 45 years ago, leaving his loyal fans around the world devastated. Since he sadly passed away, there have been many reports that The King died on the toilet. The world's biggest star was found at his Graceland mansion on August 16, 1977, and pronounced dead at Memphis Baptist Memorial Hospital.
71-Year-Old Lynda Carter Is Ageless Decked Out In Floral Fashion
Lynda Carter punched, swung, and flew her way into our hearts with her performance as the timeless Wonder Woman and she’s proven herself just as ageless decades later. She shares fashionable pictures to her social media and has been seen walking about Venice wearing a vibrant, floral outfit. Carter...
Jon Bon Jovi’s Eldest Son Jesse Bongiovi Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Jesse Light
He liked it and put a ring on it! Jon Bon Jovi’s eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jesse Light, and shared the exciting news on Monday, August 1. The...
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Candidly Addresses Her Sons Stopping Their Visits With Her
Britney Spears is sharing some insight on the reason why she thinks her two teenage sons haven't visited her in months, and it has nothing to do with her partially nude social media posts. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a lengthy statement, opening up about...
Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos
It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
16 Country Music Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
We all know country music and alcohol go hand in hand… it’s like peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, cocaine and waffles…. Ol’ David Allan Coe said it best on the famous last verse of “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” when he said:
survivornet.com
Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: ‘Joy, Love And Light Live On!’
Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: 'Joy, Love And Light Live On!'. Rita Wilson, 65, paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who also battled breast cancer, through song. Newton-John lived for over five years with advanced breast cancer and remained...
Angelina Jolie Allegedly Dumped By The Weeknd, Johnny Lee Miller; Here's The Truth
Angelina Jolie's love life remains to be a hot topic. Since her separation from Brad Pitt in 2016, numerous dating rumors have surrounded her, like that of The Weeknd and Johnny Lee Miller. However, the latest in the rumor mill is that they dump her.
John Denver Cut His Marital Bed in Half With a Chainsaw During His Divorce From His 1st Wife
'Annie's Song' is considered one of the most romantic songs of all time, but John Denver and his first wife's marriage ended very badly.
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Daughter is Almost 2 — & They May Be Ready for More Babies
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will soon celebrate their daughter Daisy Dove’s second birthday on August 26, 2020. With their little one growing up in the blink of an eye, it’s safe to say that babies are on their minds. In a recent interview, Perry set the record straight on whether the pair will welcome more kids in the future.
Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants
Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
Eric Clapton wasn't happy with Ozzy Osbourne rejecting Jesus Christ on Patient Number 9 collaboration
Ozzy Osbourne predicts that the lyrics of One Of Those Days, his collaboration with Eric Clapton, will "cause shit"
Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Are ‘Grateful’ That Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson Is Home
Slow and steady. Khloé Kardashian is "taking some time to adjust to having two children," a source tells In Touch. The Good American founder, 38, who welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex Tristan...
