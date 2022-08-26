Wapato woman dies, driver hurt when pickup truck rear-ends their car

(Google Maps)

WAPATO, Wash. — A 40-year-old passenger died on Thursday morning when her car was struck from behind by a pickup truck traveling at high speeds in rural Yakima County.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics from Fire District No. 5 rushed to the 1300-block of Lateral A Road in Wapato for reports of a vehicle collision that left multiple people injured.

First responders arrived and spotted a Toyota Corolla that was rear-ended by a Ford F250 pickup truck on the northbound lane of the roadway. They learned that the pickup truck driver wasn’t paying attention and did not see the Toyota stopped while waiting to make a lefthand turn near an orchard.

Yakima County officials say the pickup truck driver tried to stop and avoid a collision, but slammed into the passenger car and caused severe damage.

Authorities say the driver of the Toyota suffered serious injuries while a passenger, who has since been identified as a Wapato resident named Marisol Chavez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

They were each wearing their seatbelts, but the impact of the collision was too severe to avoid injuries. The current status of the driver has not been made public at this stage of the investigation.

Authorities confirm that the pickup truck driver wasn’t intoxicated at the time of the accident. This individual, whose identity is being withheld, escaped from the collision without injuries. Their pickup truck suffered front-end damage and came to a rest in a nearby canal.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are announced.

