Smack on a stick: Iowa and Minnesota battle it out over state fair supremacy

Hold on to your corndogs: the Iowa and Minnesota state fairs are at war.

The Minnesota State Fair — also known as the "Great Minnesota Get-Together" — began Thursday.

Weirdly, some Minnesota leaders were focused on trash-talking the Iowa State Fair, which ended Sunday. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told Axios that Iowa was a just a "warm-up" for the Minnesota fair.

"I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues," Walz said.

The Iowa State Fair responded on Twitter: "I don't think about you at all."

Iowa wasn't the only target of Minnesota's state fair superiority complex.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., visited the Minnesota State Fair on Friday to admire their butter sculpting. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who represents Minnesota, took the chance to dig at Buttigieg's home state, taking aim at the Indiana State Fair.

"He's from Indiana, he thinks he's seen everything, but he hasn't seen the Minnesota State Fair, which is the biggest state fair in the country," Klobuchar told a local TV reporter. "I will be bringing him to the butter carving."

Funny — it hasn't been that long since both Klobuchar and Buttigieg, then presidential candidates, were excited to visit Iowa's butter cow in 2019.

Klobuchar can say whatever she wants about Indiana, but let's never forget what she told Iowans on the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox.

"There are some comparisons made between the Minnesota and Iowa state fairs," she said. "I'm not going to say which is better."

Ranking state fairs

Admittedly, the Minnesota State Fair has higher attendance than Iowa's. But that doesn't mean it's the best.

We hadn't heard of the Vacations Made Easy website before now but clearly the authors are experts: They rank Iowa's State Fair one tick better than Minnesota on their top 20 list of state fairs. And the Thrillist's list of state fairs is not a ranking but Iowa appears on it before Minnesota so we assume that means the Hawkeye State's is better than the Gopher State's.

Meanwhile, the Insider ranked Iowa's eighth and Minnesota's as number one in 2019, but that's likely just a mistake we so shall ignore that ranking.

