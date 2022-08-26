Chick-fil-A has to post sign about problem with nuggets

If you go to a Chick-fil-A restaurant anytime soon, you may notice a new sign warning diners about a recent mishap with its grilled chicken.

The fast-food chain says its grilled nuggets and grilled filet may contain an undeclared dairy allergen.

The company said the issue is due to a supplier mishap.

"When a supplier notified us they had unintentionally added an undeclared dairy allergen in the recipe for our Grilled Filets and Grilled Nuggets, we took immediate steps to notify guests of this temporary issue," Chick-fil-A said in a statement posted to its website.

The affected products are currently in Chick-fil-A's inventory at restaurants across the country, and will continue to be sold until the supply runs out.

Most people won't experience a reaction from eating the chicken. However, People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of having a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

Tthe Atlanta-based company said this is a "temporary issue" and that it is "actively working with the supplier" to ensure the allergen is removed and that a mistake like this does not happen again.

In the meantime, signs alerting customers to the allergen have been posted in restaurants, as well as on Chick-fil-A's mobile app and website.

"We understand and take seriously the trust our guests place in us to make sure their food is how they expect it, and we apologize for this situation. Our priority is that our impacted guests can enjoy these products again soon," the company said.

