ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Sick sea lions still showing up in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Here's how to help.

By Cheri Carlson, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14LHTf_0hWmVBqg00

The number of sick sea lions found along the Ventura County coast continued to tick up Friday and rescue groups are asking for the public’s help.

The Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute reported 61 patients — 45 in Ventura County and 16 in Santa Barbara County — since Aug. 15. On Friday morning, volunteers were responding to four new reports, said Ruth Dover, managing director for the center, which rescues marine mammals in the two counties.

"The public can help by continuing to notify us and keeping their distance from the animals," Dover said.

The sea lions, mostly adult females, appeared to be sick with domoic acid poisoning , a naturally occurring toxin in algae.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Sqb8_0hWmVBqg00

Elevated levels of the toxin can be harmful for seabirds and mammals. Sea lions can become disoriented and agitated. Symptoms include head bobbing, foaming at the mouth, seizures and a loss of motor skills.

More: Rescue center reports sick sea lions showing up in Ventura County. Here's why

Dover asked for the public's patience as volunteers respond to the higher than normal number of calls.

"It may take us a little bit longer to get to every (report) just because we're responding to so many," she said. "But we are making it to every animal."

In some cases, volunteers will leave the sea lions on the beach, post signs and monitor the situation throughout the day. Taking the sea lions to the center can cause additional stress and worsen their condition, Dover said.

At times, the center needs to intervene immediately, she said, but volunteers will try to keep sea lions that show mild symptoms in their natural environment.

Check out: 9 Ventura County water agencies with strict watering rules meet California conservation goal

What to do

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tORi_0hWmVBqg00

If a stranded marine mammal is found in Ventura or Santa Barbara counties, call Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute's rescue hotline at 805-567-1505. The public should not try to assist the animal.

To find a rescue center outside of Ventura County, call the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's West Coast stranding hotline at 1-866-767-6114.

Experts say to keep away from the sea lions. The public should not disturb, move, touch or feed the animal. Doing so can be dangerous and violate federal law.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Sick sea lions still showing up in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Here's how to help.

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Lawsuit Filed Over Goleta Beach Restaurant

The ongoing quest to bring a restaurant back to Goleta Beach is now the subject of a lawsuit that claims the current developers broke their contract with a former partner, stole her ideas, and committed fraud along the way. Alicia Whitney, who founded the Sea Legs restaurant group in Huntington...
GOLETA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Government
Santa Barbara County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Santa Barbara County, CA
Pets & Animals
County
Ventura County, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Ventura County, CA
Pets & Animals
Ventura County, CA
Lifestyle
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
kvta.com

We're Having A Heat Wave (Wed-Sun) In Parts Of Ventura County

Expect a heat wave for most of Ventura County Wednesday through next weekend. Areas like the Ojai Valley, Fillmore, Piru, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Moorpark, and Santa Paula will reach the upper '90s to more than 100 degrees. Inland coastal areas like Camarillo, and the inland areas of Ventura and...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

High bacteria warning issued for four Los Angeles-area beaches

Health officials are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water at four popular Los Angeles-area beaches due to high bacteria levels. The affected beaches are: Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu “These warnings have been issued due […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Mountain lion killed by vehicle near Ojai

OJAI — A young mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southern California, early Friday, just weeks after his brother was fatally hit on another freeway, according to the National Park Service. The two-year-old male cougar, named P-90, was killed on a highway in Ventura County,...
OJAI, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Lions#Volunteers#Natural Environment#Mammals
matadornetwork.com

10 of the Most Stylish Boutique Hotels in Santa Barbara

With its Mediterranean-tile roofs and a shoreline that literally glitters under the sun, vacationing in Santa Barbara, California, feels miles away from the Golden State. Think French or Italian Mediterranean. This is why the region is fondly — and accurately — referred to as the American Riviera. A quick walk downtown from the beach yields many options for global, eclectic dining and if you play your cards right, by staying in or near downtown Santa Barbara, you likely won’t need to rent a car. Funk Zone is an offshoot of the surrounding wine region but easy to access on foot as it’s downtown, home to winery tasting rooms with fun events and food menus. Here are 10 of the best Santa Barbara boutique hotels far from cookie-cutter and heavy on style and intimacy.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
visitventuraca.com

Where Are the Best Views in Ventura and the Channel Islands?

Ventura and the Channel Islands are filled with memorable views. See, smell, taste, and feel the joy. This world is filled with iconic views. From the Eiffel Tower. From the rim of the Grand Canyon. From atop Everest. From the street beneath Gal Gadot’s hotel balcony. But let’s be...
VENTURA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
News Channel 3-12

Fallen firefighter honored with procession and flags at half mast

VENTURA, Calif.-Flags are flying at half staff in honor of a Ventura firefighter-paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle. Processions followed his death that occurred during a medical emergency while he was on vacation in Hawaii celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary. Firefighters and trucks took part in the procession in Hawaii last week and again in Los Angeles and The post Fallen firefighter honored with procession and flags at half mast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Reports Highest Murder Rate Since 2015

The annual statewide reports on crime — including homicide, use of force, and juvenile justice statistics — were released earlier this week by the California Department of Justice, revealing details on Santa Barbara County’s crime rate in the midst of larger trends across the state. “Good data...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week

Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
GLENDALE, CA
History News Network

The Chicano Moratorium in East LA and Ventura County

Frank P. Barajas is a professor of history at California State University Channel Islands. His latest book is titled, Mexican Americans with Moxie: A Transgenerational History of El Movimiento Chicano in Ventura County, California, 1945-1975 (University of Nebraska Press, 2021) It was on its way to being a completely wonderful...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy