Sick sea lions still showing up in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Here's how to help.

The number of sick sea lions found along the Ventura County coast continued to tick up Friday and rescue groups are asking for the public’s help.

The Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute reported 61 patients — 45 in Ventura County and 16 in Santa Barbara County — since Aug. 15. On Friday morning, volunteers were responding to four new reports, said Ruth Dover, managing director for the center, which rescues marine mammals in the two counties.

"The public can help by continuing to notify us and keeping their distance from the animals," Dover said.

The sea lions, mostly adult females, appeared to be sick with domoic acid poisoning , a naturally occurring toxin in algae.

Elevated levels of the toxin can be harmful for seabirds and mammals. Sea lions can become disoriented and agitated. Symptoms include head bobbing, foaming at the mouth, seizures and a loss of motor skills.

Dover asked for the public's patience as volunteers respond to the higher than normal number of calls.

"It may take us a little bit longer to get to every (report) just because we're responding to so many," she said. "But we are making it to every animal."

In some cases, volunteers will leave the sea lions on the beach, post signs and monitor the situation throughout the day. Taking the sea lions to the center can cause additional stress and worsen their condition, Dover said.

At times, the center needs to intervene immediately, she said, but volunteers will try to keep sea lions that show mild symptoms in their natural environment.

What to do

If a stranded marine mammal is found in Ventura or Santa Barbara counties, call Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute's rescue hotline at 805-567-1505. The public should not try to assist the animal.

To find a rescue center outside of Ventura County, call the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's West Coast stranding hotline at 1-866-767-6114.

Experts say to keep away from the sea lions. The public should not disturb, move, touch or feed the animal. Doing so can be dangerous and violate federal law.

