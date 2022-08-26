We asked readers why they went to fewer Brewers games, and these five reasons kept coming up

Why aren't Brewers fans spending as much time at American Family Field as they used to? The Brewers are experiencing a decline in attendance from the last "normal" year — 2019 — at a rate higher than most other teams in Major League Baseball.

We asked what was keeping fans away and received varied responses.

Perhaps the most logical explanation is a decline in group sales, a situation still greatly impacted by the pandemic with businesses reluctant to host large gatherings in the office or otherwise.

Brewers president Rick Schlesinger said the club has sold only two-thirds its normal volume of group-sales tickets. A normal volume would put the Brewers very close to where they've been in past years, when they've routinely been among baseball's top 10 in attendance.

Bear in mind, ranking 14th while regarded as one of the smallest markets (if not the smallest) in MLB is still nothing to sneeze at.

These were the reasons that kept coming up when fans were asked why they'd be less inclined to attend a Brewers game in 2022.

The current team just isn't inspiring

It seems predictable that one of the most common responses to this inquiry on Twitter, the opinion accelerant, would be disparagement of the team's on-field play.

But many of the responses were nuanced and didn't point to solely wins and losses. After all, the 2019 team drew the fourth-most fans in club history coming off a 2018 run to within one game of the World Series. Yet, the 2019 team was just three games over .500 as late as Sept. 5 before a run to the wild-card game, so you could argue the team had been underwhelming into the season's home stretch.

As with this year's team, a playoff berth wasn't obviously in hand. But this year's team has been in a better position, record-wise, for most of the season, and has nonetheless seen a drop of nearly 16% average attendance compared with 2019.

Respondents pointed to a frustration with the front office's trade deadline maneuvers, their perception of the owner's unwillingness to go "all in," high strikeout numbers for the offense and lack of excitement in games overall.

There's also the seemingly obvious possibility that the Brewers had tasted success enough years in a row that the bar had been raised in the eyes of many fans, and absent reaching that goal (as in, running away with a Central Division that was supposed to be theirs for the taking) has dampened enthusiasm.

Concessions are expensive

One thing that did not come up very often was the cost of tickets; the Brewers are fairly reasonable in that regard when compared with other MLB teams. Parking costs came up a few times, though not often.

But concessions were another story. The Brewers charge higher prices than many teams at the concession stands, and fans have taken notice, with some criticizing the quality as well as the cost.

The Brewers do allow fans to bring in sealed non-alcoholic beverages and small food items, but it stands to reason many won't prefer to take the extra steps to procure separate food — after all, if you're spending several hours in a singular location, you could reasonably expect to partake in the food on site.

The lack of TV options has caused a disconnect

Two years ago, Bally Sports Wisconsin (or, more accurately, predecessor Fox Sports Wisconsin) became a lot harder to watch in homes for "cord cutters" who no longer had a cable or satellite subscription when the channel became unavailable on streaming services.

The economics behind that reality are layered, and it's difficult to pinpoint a true "bad guy" who's most responsible. But are we possibly reaching a point where cord-cutting has become so commonplace that a significant portion of fans have somewhat lost touch with the team?

The other live-sports options have gotten better

The Milwaukee Bucks likewise can be found on Bally Sports Wisconsin, so it's a similar problem for cord-cutters, but there are two marked differences. One, a far greater proportion of NBA games (particularly for an elite team like the Bucks) can be found on national TV. Two, a transcendent superstar and a recent championship possibly make the Bucks worth the extra fight for a viewer to pursue, more so than the Brewers.

Could it be the Bucks are soaking up more budgeted entertainment dollars for Milwaukee families? Has the Deer District usurped some of the fan-experience adrenaline usually only available in the tailgating lots before a baseball game?

Perhaps it's even more than just the Bucks rise; the Milwaukee Milkmen and Lake Country Dockhounds, not to mention other longstanding installments in the Northwoods League like the Lakeshore Chinooks, are playing in increasingly state-of-the-art stadiums and offering a more intimate fan experience, with a much cheaper price tag to boot. Maybe they're not drawing away droves of fans who want to watch big leaguers, but they might have a better shot at bringing in a family of four.

Lacking atmosphere at American Family Field

A number of issues with the fan experience came up repeatedly, including the frustration with a cashless operation, the disappearance of fireworks from the stadium, the discomfort of a hot game with the roof closed and even one e-mailer who felt the stadium name change from Miller Park turned him off from baseball.

It's easy to see how this interweaves with the other items on this list; the fewer the fans and the less enamored fans are with the team or with the experience, the less juice in the ballpark.

Other rationales mentioned

Some elements mentioned multiple times were issues that weren't specifically unique to Milwaukee, such as:

Continued wariness of COVID, particularly in an indoor (sometimes) stadium.

Leftover frustration from the labor stoppage that relocated the first two weeks of the season.

Dissatisfaction with the perceived politics of the team and MLB at large.

Inflation at large, particularly as it impacts travel, which is notable for a team that brings in fans from all over the state.

Fans simply getting older and spending their time elsewhere with their families, which plays into a larger discussion about courting younger fans to replace them.

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.