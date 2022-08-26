How did CSU end up having to house 339 students in overflow housing?

Hi, Coloradoan subscribers.

I remember moving into college like it was yesterday. I obsessed for weeks over how to decorate my dorm, what I wanted my color scheme to be and if it would match with my roommate or if we’d take different routes. Despite realizing I was a wee bit over the top in hindsight, I look back on that time fondly.

So, when I heard a few weeks ago that more than 300 incoming Colorado State University freshmen were going to miss out on that experience — at least initially — and be placed in temporary housing, I felt for them. And I wanted to know more.

Which led me to my subscriber-exclusive story this week looking at how CSU ended up with so many students in overflow housing this fall.

Was that normal? Is it something that parents should expect as a possibility when their kid expresses interest in CSU? Do the students in the hotel have dorm keys or hotel keys?

Spoiler alert: It’s not normal. (And they have hotel keys.)

CSU has had to place students in overflow housing in the past, but never to this extent. In fact, before this fall, the most students who had to be in overflow was 87, which is nothing compared to this year’s 339.

So if, like me, you’re curious about what CSU did, or didn’t do, to end up with this many students in temporary housing — and to see a look inside one student’s hotel/dorm room — take a look at my story this week.

I heard from CSU officials about just how many things were influencing the situation — from the pandemic to a closed residence hall this fall — and what’s in the works to make the students in temporary housing feel included.

