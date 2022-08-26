Bryant, Benton meet in Salt Bowl with quarterback questions lingering

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Jimmy Jones

Arkansas high school football fans, especially in Saline County, always look forward to Saturday evening of Week 0 capping off what is more of a weeklong event than just a football game. The top-ranked Bryant Hornets and No. 13 Benton Panthers will square off in the 23rd annual Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium to earn a year’s worth of bragging rights.

The boasting has stayed in Bryant for the majority of this recent series with the Hornets rolling to a dominating 19-1-2 record since 2000, including seven victories in a row. The past three contests have been no closer than a 28-point deficit, the previous two being the most lopsided results of the series with Bryant winning by 41 in 2020 and 39 last season.

Bryant is currently in the midst of history that continues to multiply boasting 42-consecutive wins over in-state competition and have claimed four-consecutive Class 7A state championships. The Hornets knew coming into the season they would be breaking in their third quarterback in as many years, but it has been a bit of a whirlwind at that position throughout the course of the summer.

Junior Razorback baseball commit Gideon Motes and sophomore Jordan Walker separated themselves this summer in what was a four-way open competition at quarterback. Over the last month, two of those players are longer with the team and Motes went down with a shoulder injury in the first half of Bryant’s August 16 scrimmage against Pulaski Academy. He expects to be back this season, though there is no timetable for his return.

Walker will be the first Bryant sophomore to start the Salt Bowl since Hayden Lessenberry in 2010. Bryant historians can’t pinpoint any other sophomores that have started dating back to the early 1990s if any at all. Walker led the Bryant ninth grade team to another undefeated season last fall.

“He has prepared for this his whole life,” Bryant head coach James said. “We brought him up last year as a ninth grader, he dressed out five games for us and got in a couple. This is what he has been training for. Our coaching staff and players feel just as confident in him as we do anybody else.”

Junior Conway transfer David Paglianite, who had been working at linebacker, is currently Walker’s backup.

Senior running back Chris Gannaway, who totaled over 200 yards and 3 touchdowns in last season’s Salt Bowl, will be a focal point in taking pressure off of Walker. Gannaway and junior James Martin were a formidable duo in 2021, but the Hornets’ running back room is even deeper now with five guys the coaching staff feels they can rely on.

“I think this will be the best group I have had in my coaching career,” James said. “We have five guys who legitimately could play right now for us and do a good job. They are going to have to take over, along with our lineman and our receivers blocking. If we can run the football, then we are going to be able to throw it.”

Even though Benton has had what would seem like forgettable experiences, head coach Brad Harris knows the importance of this being the first game of the season and the lessons that can be taken from playing a team of Bryant’s caliber. In Harris’ tenure since 2016, the Panthers have had a semifinal playoff finish and back-to-back appearances (2018-19) in the state finals during that time frame following losses to the Hornets.

“Unfortunately, the past few years we have not made it a great ball game, but we have also had very successful seasons after this,” Harris said. “We tell our guys this is a kickoff to the season and we know where we stand coming out of this game. Coach James and his guys, they get us ready and show us our weaknesses immediately.”

Benton also is looking for its next quarterback in what has been a three-way competition between senior Jack Woolbright, and juniors Cline Hooten and Gary Rideout. Rideout, a transfer from Little Rock Central, started in the Panthers’ scrimmage against Little Rock Christian. Harris said they still have not named an official starter but are “liable to see all three of them Saturday night.”

“Jack Woolbright and Gary Rideout are kinda the two getting more of the reps,” Harris said. “More than anything just because they can make things happen with their feet, too, and we have got to have that against Bryant.”

Hooten is the only quarterback on the Panthers’ roster who attempted a pass for the Panthers last season completing 9-of-12 passes for 45 yards. Rideout had limited attempts as well at Central.

The Panthers added a major piece to its offense in 2024 Arkansas commit Braylen Russell, who transferred rom Hot Springs Lakeside in early June. Russell had a nagging toe injury that kept him out of a team scrimmage on August 6, along with the scrimmage game against Little Rock Christian. Harris mentioned Russell is back to full health having been held out mainly for precautionary reasons.

“He is a full go,” Harris said. “He wanted to play (last) Friday night (against Little Rock Christian), and we just did not feel like we needed to do that. We have let him heal and that is the biggest thing. He is ready to roll.”

Junior Chris Barnard started on defense as a sophomore but will factor into the running back rotation, along with senior Donovan Pearson who is primarily a wide receiver.

Russell is ready for the challenge that Bryant’s defense, which returns essentially every starter, will bring and mentioned that over the past two and half months he has caught up to speed as far as learning the Benton playbook.

“It has come along really well and more fluently,” Russell said. “Just getting to know the offense for what the running back has to do, plus the quarterback and the receivers because I like to know what everybody has to do.”

Though Bryant respects Russell and what the Benton rushing offense brings, the Hornets face great running backs on a weekly basis and they embrace it.

“We are going to have to tackle whoever comes through the line of scrimmage all day long,” James said. “We see great tailbacks all year, that is just part of it and we expect to see great players. We are just going to have to bring our A-game and see how much they like to get hit.”



Click here for more information on the Salt Bowl.